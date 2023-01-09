ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

From the Studio: Spokane 2023 Lunar New Year Celebration

Spokane Chinese Association President Weiling Zhu in the KPBX studio. Spokane Chinese Association President Weiling Zhu came into the KPBX studio to tell E.J. Iannelli about her organization's Spokane 2023 Lunar New Year Celebration, which takes place this Sunday (Jan. 15). The event consists of two parts: an afternoon (1pm–4pm)...
SPOKANE, WA

