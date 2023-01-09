Boston Police seek public’s help in locating 13-year-old boy

BOSTON — Boston Police turning to the public for help in locating 13-year-old Jahmari Norwood.

He was reported missing at about 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 8th and was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, after leaving his home on Magnolia Street.

Jahmari is described as a light-skinned black male about 5′4 with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black, green and white Nike sneakers.

He is known to frequent the South Bay Mall, the Burger King on Columbia Road as well as Devon Street.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group