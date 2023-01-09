Read full article on original website
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Pilates Studios In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Preparing for the severe weather
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man injured after tree crashes through Georgia home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia fire crews have rescued a man who was trapped inside a home in Spalding County after a tree fell on top of it during storms that passed through Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to Chapel Street just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Atlanta...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Spalding County opens Volunteer, Donated Goods Call Center after devastating storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The storms on Thursday caused severe damage to multiple locations across Georgia. Griffin was one of the hardest hit areas. The Hobby Lobby located in Spalding Village was reportedly hit by a tornado. From pictures and videos taken at the location, the ceiling of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY BLOG: Tornado Watch canceled for Metro Atlanta, several counties report significant damage
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A strong storm system moves into North Georgia Thursday afternoon bringing with it the threat of damaging winds, hail and brief tornadoes. WATCH LIVE: The First Alert Weather Team has your wall-to-wall coverage as severe weather makes its way across Georgia. Damage reports continue...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Upgrades announced for Lithonia basketball court
DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson announced Jan. 9 that updates will be made to the basketball court located on Bruce Street in Lithonia. A news release states that crews have begun resurfacing, restriping, and replacing basketball goals at the basketball court. A county spokesperson added that repairs are expected to be completed in “a couple of weeks,” as of Jan. 11.
atlantanewsfirst.com
6-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather in Butts County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A six-year-old in Butts County is the first confirmed death during the severe weather that impacted north Georgia Jan. 12. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the six-year-old was in a car with her mother on Haley Road and Highway 36 when a tree fell on the car. The mother was taken to the hospital but has since been released.
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
fox5atlanta.com
Storm damage | Tree goes into home in Lilburn
Severe storms caused significant damage in parts of North Georgia. In Lilburn in Gwinnett County, a tree went through a mobile home. Thankfully no one was injured.
WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
[9:45 p.m.]: Strong winds and falling trees caused damage to power lines Thursday. Efforts to restore power to customers...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Stone Mountain, GA
Stone Mountain, Georgia, is well-known for its 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces and is only 30 minutes east of Atlanta. Located in eastern DeKalb County, Stone Mountain is an approximately 1.7-square-mile Atlanta suburb. It's the gateway to exploring Stone Mountain Park. One of the Park's highlights is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing
Some metro Atlanta schools closing early ahead of severe storms
Clayton County Schools and City of Decatur Schools announced Thursday they plan to end classes early to beat storms expe...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gas station shootings in metro Atlanta | 2022-2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Last year alone Atlanta had 162 homicides according to the Atlanta Police Department. Some of those victims were shot and killed at gas stations across Atlanta. Jan.10: A 17-year-old male was shot multiple times at a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of...
Remains found in Clayton County identified as homeless man from Illinois
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Months after the remains of a man were found in Clayton County, police have identified him as a 25-year-old man from Illinois. Officers found the decomposed remains off Hunter Ridge Drive on Nov. 13. The man has now been identified as Jon M. Reed. [DOWNLOAD:...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Upgrades coming to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new tower is currently under construction as the hospital expands to serve more patients. When the new tower opens in about two years, it will include a helipad on top of the building and a trauma elevator to get patients to doctors faster.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman celebrates 105 years of life
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain woman is celebrating a major milestone. Mrs. Winnell Cunningham-Shaw turned 105-years-old on Jan. 7. Cunningham-Shaw was born on Jan. 7, 1918, in Lawrenceville to Dora Streaty and Linn Cunningham. In 1930 at the age of 12, she relocated to Atlanta to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residents concerned after bullet hits DeKalb County home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in a DeKalb County neighborhood are concerned after a bullet hit a woman’s home. Sharonda Bryant said she was laying just feet away from her bathroom with her son when the gunshots started. “My first reaction was to check my son,” she...
WMAZ
Camera at Atlanta Airport with severe thunderstorm warning in area
ATLANTA — UPDATE: With the storm system having passed to our east, we are retiring this live feed. Storms are moving through eastern Alabama and into west Georgia and south metro Atlanta on Thursday, bringing with them tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. 11Alive maintains a live camera at Hartsfield-Jackson...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
