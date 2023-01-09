ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A six-year-old in Butts County is the first confirmed death during the severe weather that impacted north Georgia Jan. 12. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the six-year-old was in a car with her mother on Haley Road and Highway 36 when a tree fell on the car. The mother was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO