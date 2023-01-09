ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Preparing for the severe weather

DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man injured after tree crashes through Georgia home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia fire crews have rescued a man who was trapped inside a home in Spalding County after a tree fell on top of it during storms that passed through Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to Chapel Street just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Atlanta...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Upgrades announced for Lithonia basketball court

DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson announced Jan. 9 that updates will be made to the basketball court located on Bruce Street in Lithonia. A news release states that crews have begun resurfacing, restriping, and replacing basketball goals at the basketball court. A county spokesperson added that repairs are expected to be completed in “a couple of weeks,” as of Jan. 11.
LITHONIA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

6-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather in Butts County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A six-year-old in Butts County is the first confirmed death during the severe weather that impacted north Georgia Jan. 12. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the six-year-old was in a car with her mother on Haley Road and Highway 36 when a tree fell on the car. The mother was taken to the hospital but has since been released.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Stone Mountain, GA

Stone Mountain, Georgia, is well-known for its 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces and is only 30 minutes east of Atlanta. Located in eastern DeKalb County, Stone Mountain is an approximately 1.7-square-mile Atlanta suburb. It's the gateway to exploring Stone Mountain Park. One of the Park's highlights is...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing

ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gas station shootings in metro Atlanta | 2022-2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Last year alone Atlanta had 162 homicides according to the Atlanta Police Department. Some of those victims were shot and killed at gas stations across Atlanta. Jan.10: A 17-year-old male was shot multiple times at a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Upgrades coming to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new tower is currently under construction as the hospital expands to serve more patients. When the new tower opens in about two years, it will include a helipad on top of the building and a trauma elevator to get patients to doctors faster.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia woman celebrates 105 years of life

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain woman is celebrating a major milestone. Mrs. Winnell Cunningham-Shaw turned 105-years-old on Jan. 7. Cunningham-Shaw was born on Jan. 7, 1918, in Lawrenceville to Dora Streaty and Linn Cunningham. In 1930 at the age of 12, she relocated to Atlanta to...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residents concerned after bullet hits DeKalb County home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in a DeKalb County neighborhood are concerned after a bullet hit a woman’s home. Sharonda Bryant said she was laying just feet away from her bathroom with her son when the gunshots started. “My first reaction was to check my son,” she...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Camera at Atlanta Airport with severe thunderstorm warning in area

ATLANTA — UPDATE: With the storm system having passed to our east, we are retiring this live feed. Storms are moving through eastern Alabama and into west Georgia and south metro Atlanta on Thursday, bringing with them tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. 11Alive maintains a live camera at Hartsfield-Jackson...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

