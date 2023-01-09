ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Amid deadly gas station shootings, city councilman pushing to increase safety

By Kendall Green
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJXt8_0k8tT9Cy00

While murders and violence chip away at citizens’ sense of safety in Baltimore neighborhoods, when they take place at businesses like we’ve seen in recent weeks, they throw a different type of blow to public safety efforts.

That’s why City lawmakers are hoping to get business owners in the conversation to increase safety where they make a living.

We’ve seen the lights flashing and crime scene tape stretched around gas stations across the city in recent weeks like Royal Farms gas station on W Patapsco Avenue in South Baltimore, where a shooting left a 31-year-old man dead and another injured early last month.

RELATED: Double shooting at Royal Farms leaves one dead in South Baltimore

“It’s getting out of hand,” said one customer the day after the deadly shooting.

That happened not long before 56-year-old Al Stevenson was shot in the head at the BP gas station on Havenwood and Loch Raven Blvd.

RELATED: Community members want gas station shut down after a man was killed inside

“I just heard the shots and saw the commotion you know. That was basically it," one customer shared.

"It was traumatizing as usual, traumatizing,” another customer remembered.

Days after that shooting, loved ones of Stevenson pushed for the gas station to be padlocked since his death followed another deadly shooting there about a week apart.

But stripping those stations of their ability to do business could rob customers of their access to both fuel and food.

“Some of those gas stations are like convenient stores, so if we don’t have markets and we shutting down some of those places, that’s where people go and buy their food,” said District 13 Councilman Robert Stokes.

While there are mixed opinions on where the blame goes, councilman Stokes is hopeful a bill he’s introducing tonight can get stakeholders at the table for a conversation.

“I understand that some of these gas stations are dangerous and we probably need to padlock, but if we’re not talking to each other and talking to the business owner, maybe we can work something out with the business owner and the community, they can be involved,” he continued.

It’s a suggestion customers say they can get behind amid the violence around those businesses.

But while these conversions are had in public with city officials, businesses and customers alike, one customer shares it’ll do very little if private conversations aren’t being had where it all starts, at home.

“At some point, the city needs to involve the parent and say what is your own responsibility for this child that seems to be running you, running your home and taking that into the streets. Okay so what is the parents responsibility?” questioned Jessie Phillips.

Some ideas the councilman would support involve requiring some of the businesses where the deadly violence is happening to get cameras into the CCTV network. And also requiring armed security.

So far a time and date for the hearing haven’t been set.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Suspect arrested in Georgia in connection with MTA bus driver's killing

Baltimore police said a man wanted in connection with the October killing of a bus driver was arrested in Georgia. Video above: BPD names suspect, subject of peace order in bus driver's killing (October 2022) Leon Hill was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said. He is being charged with first-degree...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

No charges for police in deadly shooting of Donnell Rochester, AG says

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office will not file charges against two Baltimore Police officers who shot and killed  18-year-old Donnell Rochester in February of last year.State's Attorney Ivan Bates issued a public statement on the incident Thursday afternoon, issuing condolences to the family of Donnell Rochester, and confirming the decision not to pursue charges."I want to stress that my Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit and I take allegations against law enforcement very seriously.,"  Bates said.  "Like any criminal case, the decision not to pursue charges against these officers was made after careful analysis of the evidence, including...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead in South Capitol Street double shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in southwest D.C. The shooting was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street near a 7-Eleven store. No suspects or motives have been identified. Metropolitan Police officials say at...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

WJZ obtains video as students cope with violent assault at Lansdowne High School

BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old girl is still recovering from serious injuries one day after being stabbed at Lansdowne High School.WJZ has obtained video of the stabbing inside a school bathroom.In the video, the suspect has a knife in her hand. We are not showing the full video because of its violent and disturbing nature. A school resource officer and supervisor were immediately able to get help for the injured student and get the suspect into custody.Counselors were at the school on Wednesday."I think it helps because it's really traumatic what happened," said Justin, a freshman at Lansdowne. "Like a stabbing? It's...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

New speed cameras coming in four locations near city schools

The system, designed to prevent speeding and red-light running, is set to begin on January 24. One more reason to slow the heck down, Baltimore motorists. The city has just announced that – starting on or about January 24 – new speed cameras will be in operation at the following locations:
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore DOT gets residents' feedback on dangerous intersection

The Baltimore Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about ways to make a busy north Baltimore intersection safer. Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road can get pretty busy, and not just with cars. Residents who live around Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road said it's a dangerous spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police identify man whose remains were found stuffed in storage container at vacant home

BALTIMORE -- Police have identified the remains of a man who was found stuffed in a storage container last week at a vacant house in West Baltimore.Officers said the remains of 32-year-old Dustin Davis were found on January 5 in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.Police asked the public on Tuesday to help them identify the victim based on a sketch of several tattoos. Police investigated a storage container that emitted a strong, foul odor. That's when they found the remains of a man, who was described by police as a man of color with long dread-locked hard and multiple tattoos.The medical examiner determined on Friday he had been stabbed.Davis was not reported missing prior to the discovery of his body, according to authorities.The house is just a few blocks from Mondawmin Mall and Druid Hill Park. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy