City Council renews VEO electric scooter permit for Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council has taken action to allow VEO to keep its scooters on the streets and all over the sidewalks. Council has extended the scooter company’s dockless mobility permit. Right now, it’s the only company that’s got one in town. “If you...
New state money could help stop Albemarle evictions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $2.9 million for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. One of the recipients was the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, which received $275,000. The Thomas Jefferson...
Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill
Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
Waynesboro’s former mayor ready to stay involved
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Bobby Henderson, the former mayor of Waynesboro, has always been busy. Henderson has worn many hats and wants to stay involved in the local community. Projects he started are still being pursued by the new council, from the new West End fire station and growing Waynesboro as a city. He wants to be where the people would need him, but has an interest in a specific role already.
Albemarle County Public Schools considering return of School Resource Officers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Public Schools dropped student resource officers a number of years ago in favor of a different approach: student safety coaches. A number of parents have disagreed with the move, pointing to a series of issues inside the schools. Now, student resource officers are back in the conversation.
Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC looking to fill vacant positions to keep 911 operations going smoothly
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Emergency Numbers Association (NENA), 911 dispatch departments nationwide are seeing a 15%-20% turnover rate. This has left 911 dispatch offices across the country, including the Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC with staffing shortages. “Once you find a job you love, you never work another day...
Chris Long Foundation EdZone essential supply closets placed in all 6 Charlottesville City Schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Chris Long Foundation’s EdZone closets have now been placed in all six Charlottesville City schools. The closets are filled with essential items students might need such as toothpaste, socks, shampoo and more. With many students lacking basic toiletries and supplies, the foundation says it...
Azalea Springs housing plans raise concerns after being narrowly approved by City Council
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new development causing a lot of talk is coming to Charlottesville’s Fry’s Spring neighborhood. Charlottesville City Council narrowly approved a key waiver that was needed for construction to begin, but not everyone agrees with the decision. Nomi Dave lives next to what will...
Big blind spots: Staunton area crash fatality rate up for commercial motor vehicles
More individuals were killed in the Staunton area last year in crashes involving commercial motor vehicles than in 2021. Preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reveal that crash fatalities in the area are on the rise, and Staunton is no exception with 33 deaths in 2022 compared to only 11 in 2021, an increase of 200 percent.
Name change surveys up for Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A survey is now up and running if you would like to weigh in on potential name changes for Burnley-Morgan and Johnson elementaries in Charlottesville. The survey can be found online on the CCS website. You can vote on names for the two schools or share...
Lockdown on two Lynchburg schools lifted
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) says E. C. Glass High School and Dearington Elementary School are currently on lockdown because of police activity in the community. LCS says all students and staff are safe. Additional details about this lockdown are limited at this time. This is...
Woodbrook Elementary holding annual Miles for Martin walk to honor MLK
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Woodbrook Elementary students are marking Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with their annual Miles for Martin walk. After years of being virtual, the event is back in person with students helping to organize. This year it is also a fundraiser to further the school’s diversity hiring goals and support the African American Teaching Fellowship.
Video: Dangerous daredevil panhandler menaces Barracks Road
The Barracks Road intersection with Emmett Street is becoming more dangerous by the day. Principally, lives (and cars) are threatened by a roving street beggar, Michael Anthony Jones, with whom local law enforcement is well acquainted. To the concerned public, he’s known as “Clappy” or alternatively, “the Barracks Road Barker.” But, whatever the moniker, he’s a menace.
Fatal Augusta County crash under investigation, says VSP
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Augusta County. According to the VSP, the crash occurred Jan. 9, at 5:55 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker, and involved three vehicles. The VSP reports that a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two tractor-trailers were traveling south on I-81 when the vehicles allegedly collided. The impact of the crash supposedly caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.
Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his seat against 25-year-old politician
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia’s 24th District. The seat was previously held by Ronnie Campbell who passed away in December after a battle with cancer. Early voting for the special election ended on Saturday and in-person...
Pilot killed in Shenandoah Valley small-engine plane crash, investigation underway
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the person killed in the crash was the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the small, single-engine aircraft.
After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County
After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.
Virginia Institute of Autism and St. Vincent’s Home merging and expanding services
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Institute of Autism in Charlottesville and St. Vincent’s Home in Roanoke are merging. “They [SVH] have schools and adult programs hubbed [sic] in Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Lexington,” VIA President & CEO Ethan Long said. “We, of course, are here in Charlottesville, and so we’re coming together to share our expertise, share our resources.”
Councilman makes claims against new Mayor and Vice Mayor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since Stephanie Reed and Chris Faraldi became Mayor and Vice Mayor, Councilman Marty Misjuns has made several posts on Facebook making accusations against the two. After Reed and Faraldi were elected to these positions, Misjuns took to Facebook with the following post:. "Making deals with...
