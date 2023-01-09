ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

NBC 29 News

New state money could help stop Albemarle evictions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $2.9 million for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. One of the recipients was the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, which received $275,000. The Thomas Jefferson...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill

Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Waynesboro’s former mayor ready to stay involved

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Bobby Henderson, the former mayor of Waynesboro, has always been busy. Henderson has worn many hats and wants to stay involved in the local community. Projects he started are still being pursued by the new council, from the new West End fire station and growing Waynesboro as a city. He wants to be where the people would need him, but has an interest in a specific role already.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WDBJ7.com

Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC looking to fill vacant positions to keep 911 operations going smoothly

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Emergency Numbers Association (NENA), 911 dispatch departments nationwide are seeing a 15%-20% turnover rate. This has left 911 dispatch offices across the country, including the Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC with staffing shortages. “Once you find a job you love, you never work another day...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Big blind spots: Staunton area crash fatality rate up for commercial motor vehicles

More individuals were killed in the Staunton area last year in crashes involving commercial motor vehicles than in 2021. Preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reveal that crash fatalities in the area are on the rise, and Staunton is no exception with 33 deaths in 2022 compared to only 11 in 2021, an increase of 200 percent.
STAUNTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lockdown on two Lynchburg schools lifted

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) says E. C. Glass High School and Dearington Elementary School are currently on lockdown because of police activity in the community. LCS says all students and staff are safe. Additional details about this lockdown are limited at this time. This is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Woodbrook Elementary holding annual Miles for Martin walk to honor MLK

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Woodbrook Elementary students are marking Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with their annual Miles for Martin walk. After years of being virtual, the event is back in person with students helping to organize. This year it is also a fundraiser to further the school’s diversity hiring goals and support the African American Teaching Fellowship.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

Video: Dangerous daredevil panhandler menaces Barracks Road

The Barracks Road intersection with Emmett Street is becoming more dangerous by the day. Principally, lives (and cars) are threatened by a roving street beggar, Michael Anthony Jones, with whom local law enforcement is well acquainted. To the concerned public, he’s known as “Clappy” or alternatively, “the Barracks Road Barker.” But, whatever the moniker, he’s a menace.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Fatal Augusta County crash under investigation, says VSP

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Augusta County. According to the VSP, the crash occurred Jan. 9, at 5:55 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker, and involved three vehicles. The VSP reports that a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two tractor-trailers were traveling south on I-81 when the vehicles allegedly collided. The impact of the crash supposedly caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia Institute of Autism and St. Vincent’s Home merging and expanding services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Institute of Autism in Charlottesville and St. Vincent’s Home in Roanoke are merging. “They [SVH] have schools and adult programs hubbed [sic] in Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Lexington,” VIA President & CEO Ethan Long said. “We, of course, are here in Charlottesville, and so we’re coming together to share our expertise, share our resources.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Councilman makes claims against new Mayor and Vice Mayor

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since Stephanie Reed and Chris Faraldi became Mayor and Vice Mayor, Councilman Marty Misjuns has made several posts on Facebook making accusations against the two. After Reed and Faraldi were elected to these positions, Misjuns took to Facebook with the following post:. "Making deals with...
LYNCHBURG, VA

