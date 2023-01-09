ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Athlete of the Week: Newark Valley's Makana "Cha" Gardner

The Newark Valley girl's basketball squad is undefeated thus far and is once again poised to finish near the top of New York State, the team epitomizes teamwork, but wouldn't be the same without this week's athlete of the week, Makana Gardner. Last season, the Cardinals were a win away...
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal's Grace Haven Signs National Letter of Intent to Play Field Hockey at Bloomsburg

The Bloomsburg Huskies will be getting one of the best field hockey players in New York State starting next season. The Vestal Golden Bears' Grace Haven inked her intent to play Division II Field Hockey for Bloomsburg University this afternoon. Haven was one of the top players in the state this season slotting in as the 19th-highest point scorer in New York along with becoming a state champion.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
newyorkupstate.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Over $163,000 to be Used to Combat Homelessness in Binghamton

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced Thursday that over $163,000 has been granted to fight homelessness in Binghamton. Family Enrichment Network, YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County, Catholic Charities, YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County, Volunteers of America, and Fairview Recovery Services will split the $163,304. Below is a breakdown of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sidney Man Charged After Custody Dispute

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a Sidney man was arrested and charged after a custody dispute in the Town of Hamden. The office says the legal guardian of a child under the age of one year old had permitted parenting time for the biological father to see the child for a specified period of time in Sidney and the man, Tyler Morgan, refused to give the child back to his legal guardian.
SIDNEY, NY
ithaca.com

Masonic Temple Eyesore Scars Ithaca’s Downtown Appeal

Like an old, rotting barge chained to a downtown pier, the former Ithaca Masonic Temple building at 117 N. Cayuga Street has sat idle and all but abandoned in the heart of our city for nearly three decades. All around it, creative designers and developers are revitalizing our city’s core with attractive buildings and public spaces. Yet this eyesore, built in 1926, remains cold and lifeless. The neglected form invokes a sense of mystery and intimidation for locals and visitors alike.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged, One Injured After Explosion in Owego

Two people are charged after an explosion in Owego left one person injured. The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a residence on Hill Street around 4:30 a.m. on December 11th for a report of an explosion. Deputies administered first aid to the victim and the victim was...
OWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy