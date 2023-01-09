Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Thursday's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard
Scores from Thursday's Section IV Basketball Action.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Athlete of the Week: Newark Valley's Makana "Cha" Gardner
The Newark Valley girl's basketball squad is undefeated thus far and is once again poised to finish near the top of New York State, the team epitomizes teamwork, but wouldn't be the same without this week's athlete of the week, Makana Gardner. Last season, the Cardinals were a win away...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Boy's Basketball Gets Past Maine-Endwell in Rematch of Section IV Title Game
In a rematch of last year's Section IV Class A Title Game, Union-Endicott took down Maine-Endwell 69-61. Latrail Jones and Larry Morse combined for 30 for the Tigers. For M-E, Cullen Green scored 24.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Greene Girl's Basketball Remains Undefeated With Defensive Effort Over Delhi
Greene remains undefeated after a defensive effort shut down Delhi at home. Payton Yahner and Cali Knapp scored 11 apiece. Natalie Vrendenburgh added 12 for the Bulldogs.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal's Grace Haven Signs National Letter of Intent to Play Field Hockey at Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Huskies will be getting one of the best field hockey players in New York State starting next season. The Vestal Golden Bears' Grace Haven inked her intent to play Division II Field Hockey for Bloomsburg University this afternoon. Haven was one of the top players in the state this season slotting in as the 19th-highest point scorer in New York along with becoming a state champion.
newyorkupstate.com
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
New Wine Tasting Facilities Planned in Owego and Endicott
A Broome County business is planning an expansion that will establish wine tasting rooms in Owego and in Endicott. Amanda Janicki, site manager of Madrona Tasting Room in Chenango Forks, said work is underway to set up a new site at 208 Front Street in Owego. A Madrona Tasting Room...
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
Oldest map of Broome County recovered
One of the oldest artifacts in Broome County's history has finally been recovered and gives us a glimpse of the origins of our region.
‘Camp Oswego’ in Windsor for sale
Don't let the name fool you. Camp Oswego is actually near Windsor and it's currently for sale.
“Victory Lofts” Opening at Old Endicott Johnson Factory Delayed
A project to develop a 156-unit apartment complex in a former shoe manufacturing plant in Johnson City is taking longer than expected to complete. January 1 had been the target occupancy date for the Victory Lofts complex at 59 Lester Avenue. But Syracuse-based developer Matthew Paulus now is planning for residential occupancy on March 1.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Over $163,000 to be Used to Combat Homelessness in Binghamton
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced Thursday that over $163,000 has been granted to fight homelessness in Binghamton. Family Enrichment Network, YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County, Catholic Charities, YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County, Volunteers of America, and Fairview Recovery Services will split the $163,304. Below is a breakdown of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sidney Man Charged After Custody Dispute
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a Sidney man was arrested and charged after a custody dispute in the Town of Hamden. The office says the legal guardian of a child under the age of one year old had permitted parenting time for the biological father to see the child for a specified period of time in Sidney and the man, Tyler Morgan, refused to give the child back to his legal guardian.
Famous Celebrity Chef Stops by Central New York Restaurant for Dinner
You never know who is going to come for a meal. A famous chef stopped for dinner at one Central New York restaurant. Anne Burrell, a celebrity chef on the Food Network, popped into The Creekside Inn in Oneida. The restaurant shared a picture of Burrell with their head chef Richie Conway.
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood
Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side. People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured. Binghamton...
ithaca.com
Masonic Temple Eyesore Scars Ithaca’s Downtown Appeal
Like an old, rotting barge chained to a downtown pier, the former Ithaca Masonic Temple building at 117 N. Cayuga Street has sat idle and all but abandoned in the heart of our city for nearly three decades. All around it, creative designers and developers are revitalizing our city’s core with attractive buildings and public spaces. Yet this eyesore, built in 1926, remains cold and lifeless. The neglected form invokes a sense of mystery and intimidation for locals and visitors alike.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Charged, One Injured After Explosion in Owego
Two people are charged after an explosion in Owego left one person injured. The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a residence on Hill Street around 4:30 a.m. on December 11th for a report of an explosion. Deputies administered first aid to the victim and the victim was...
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
Trial to begin for man dubbed ‘most notorious slumlord’
The trial will begin tomorrow for the man Mayor Jared Kraham has called Binghamton’s most notorious slumlord.
