Lee’s Summit golf course could see $268M mixed-use development

A local partnership looks to work with Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation to remake a city golf course with a $268.2 million blend of private mixed uses and public sports facilities.

The Lee’s Summit City Council heard an informational presentation last month night from representatives of a group that includes sporting industry leader Robb Heineman ; Bob Becker , CEO of Luke Draily Construction; and the Burgess family, which owns the Shamrock Hills Golf Club east of Missouri Route 291 and north of Missouri Route 150.

During a seven- to 10-year period, the developers aspire to redevelop the 178.5-acre golf course with a total of $231.5 million in private and $36.7 million in public components, starting with a $56.6 million sports village in a northeast portion of the golf course over the first several years.

Heineman said this area would feature Mammoth Athletic Club, a $25 million sports entertainment venue by Mammoth Sports Construction of Meriden, Kansas, with pickleball courts, putt-putt and golf facilities, similar to a Topgolf or T-Shotz.

Also included would be a fieldhouse, fitness center, outdoor multipurpose turf field and green space with a dog park, disc golf and fishing. Those uses would total $31.6 million in new facilities to be owned by the city and operated by the parks department.

