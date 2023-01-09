ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Lee’s Summit golf course could see $268M mixed-use development

By Thomas Friestad - Kansas City Business Journal
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWvcy_0k8tS6JK00

A local partnership looks to work with Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation to remake a city golf course with a $268.2 million blend of private mixed uses and public sports facilities.

The Lee’s Summit City Council heard an informational presentation last month night from representatives of a group that includes sporting industry leader Robb Heineman ; Bob Becker , CEO of Luke Draily Construction; and the Burgess family, which owns the Shamrock Hills Golf Club east of Missouri Route 291 and north of Missouri Route 150.

Developers break ground on $80M apartment complex in Lee’s Summit

During a seven- to 10-year period, the developers aspire to redevelop the 178.5-acre golf course with a total of $231.5 million in private and $36.7 million in public components, starting with a $56.6 million sports village in a northeast portion of the golf course over the first several years.

Heineman said this area would feature Mammoth Athletic Club, a $25 million sports entertainment venue by Mammoth Sports Construction of Meriden, Kansas, with pickleball courts, putt-putt and golf facilities, similar to a Topgolf or T-Shotz.

Also included would be a fieldhouse, fitness center, outdoor multipurpose turf field and green space with a dog park, disc golf and fishing. Those uses would total $31.6 million in new facilities to be owned by the city and operated by the parks department.

>> Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns purchase Defiance Roadhouse, plan opening of new cafe in Augusta

The Defiance Roadhouse, a southern St. Charles County landmark with a patio right on Highway 94, was purchased Jan. 4 by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. The bar and restaurant is the latest business bought by the corporation, which has acquired dozens of businesses since 2021 in and around Augusta and Washington. The prices of most of the individual purchases, including for the Defiance Roadhouse, have not been disclosed, but representatives of the Hoffmann Family of Companies have said the total investment will likely be more than $200 million.
AUGUSTA, MO
scoopswithdannymac.com

Coaches Poll – HS Basketball – January 11, 2023

The St. Louis metro area is once again represented well in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Top 10 poll released Tuesday evening. Kirkwood joined the Class 6 list in the No. 10 slot as they continued to be undefeated on the year while CBC remains in the Class 6 top five. De Smet leads a group of five local teams ranked in the Class 5 rankings while Vashon is atop the Class 4 list. Principia is the lone area team ranked in Class 2 as they sit in the No. 2 slot.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
LAURIE, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri adults can now earn an accredited high school diploma online for free

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –Over 455,000 Missourians left high school without earning a diploma. Now, through a new program from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, those adults will have the opportunity to finish high school 100% online and at no cost through the Missouri Workforce Diploma Program. Graduation Alliance has been selected as an […]
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition

Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
CAMERON, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Nashville’s Getting In-N-Out Burger Will Missouri Get Some Too?

In-N-Out Burger, the famous California hamburger chain that calls itself California's first "drive-thru" hamburger stand is coming east of Texas to Tennessee, Nashville for starters. So does that mean St. Louis or Kansas City will see In-N-Out Burger anytime soon?. In a surprising announcement yesterday In-N-Out Burger announce they're opening...
NASHVILLE, TN
KMOV

Proposal for a new development at St. Charles Family Arena

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) – A new proposal could mean a new development at the Family Arena in St. Charles. A current 5% hotel tax could fund a youth sports complex in the arena’s parking lot. The proposal for the facility and a parking garage has been submitted to the County Convention and Sports Facilities Authority.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy