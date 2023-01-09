ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward magistrate works two months without law license

By Rafael Olmeda, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
The Broward County Judicial Complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A Broward magistrate worked for two months with an inactive law license, presiding over dozens of cases involving people whose family members were challenging their ability to make their own decisions because of mental health or substance abuse issues.

Yves Laventure, a respected magistrate who has held the position for nearly seven years, had his license renewal held up by the Florida Bar because he failed to check a box on his renewal application signifying that he did not have any financial trust accounts, said Chief Administrative Judge Jack Tuter.

A magistrate is not a judge but is empowered to make some decisions in different types of cases. Those decisions have to be reviewed and a county or circuit judge has to sign off on them, but magistrates generally reduce the judges’ workloads. Laventure held as many as 50 hearings during the time his law license was inactive, from last Oct. 17 through Dec. 16, when he became aware of the oversight and reported it to court administration.

Participants in those hearings were notified and given the opportunity to request a rehearing. It was unclear late Monday whether anyone had requested a new hearing.

Laventure’s oversight, first reported on the courthouse news and gossip site JAABlog , has been corrected, and he is currently a member in good standing of the Florida Bar.

Comments / 3

Related
floridapolitics.com

Miami-Dade Public Defender asks lawmakers for funding bump as office bleeds lawyers fleeing high rent

Despite a $10K-per-lawyer pay increase last year, the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office is still shedding about a fifth of its legal staff yearly. Rent prices are so high in Miami-Dade that many lawyers on county salaries are leaving town or going into private practice, according to Public Defender Carlos Martinez, who implored state lawmakers to bring home more money for raises.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Very grateful’: This officer never gave up on a homeless man. It changed both their lives.

Steven George O’Neill had every intention of living out his years on the streets, even as a Davie police officer would not give up trying to help him. Officer David Rodriguez unsuccessfully tried to persuade O’Neill to turn his life around. To stop getting drunk. To get off the streets. “There were frustrating moments, you’d take a step forward and take two steps back, we’d get frustrated with ...
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida doctor sentenced to prison for fraud related to unnecessary drug addiction tests, treatment

A Delray Beach doctor who served at over 50 substance abuse treatment facilities and laboratories across South Florida was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Monday for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud. Michael Ligotti, 48, pleaded guilty in October to participating in a scheme that spanned nearly a decade and billed private insurance companies nearly $750 million for “excessive ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Scorched earth’: Animal advocates step up challenging Broward shelter policy

If the director of Broward County’s animal shelter has friends in Hallandale Beach, they didn’t have the microphone Tuesday night. A meeting called by three city officials from Hallandale Beach and Hillsboro Beach had a clear mission: figure out how to push the director, Emily Wood, out of her director role amid scrutiny of shelter policy. “Right now our focus in here is to figure out how ...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ask Lois: Can I get a green burial in South Florida?

Q. “I’ve been investigating the ‘green burial’ movement and apparently the only option for me in Florida would be the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery in Gainesville. This would be quite a schlep and expense for my family on short notice. After reading your column on Jewish burial customs, I made a copy of it for my ‘last instructions’ file. Although I’m not Jewish, I’ve always thought ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: 'Drug test doctor' sentenced to 20 years for fraud, but he isn't going to prison just yet

The inside lining of Ken Daniels' sport jacket had pictures of his son, Jamie, who died of a fentanyl overdose in December 2016 while in a drug treatment program under the care of Delray Beach physician Michael Ligotti. Daniels wore the jacket to the Monday, Jan. 9, sentencing in U.S. District Court in Miami of Ligotti to 20 years in prison on an insurance health care fraud charge. John Pacenti/The Coastal Star.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

5 accused of staging car crash in Miami to defraud insurance companies

MIAMI – A group was facing charges on Thursday in Miami-Dade County after a state agency’s investigation found they had staged a car crash to defraud insurance companies out of about $58,000. Amauri Rodriguez, Orislaidy Montano, Vadira Sanchez, Ruberlandy Cruzata, and Lixelly Mayari were involved in the scheme,...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

MAP: Here are the most popular real estate ZIP codes among homebuyers in southern Florida

As buyers battled rising interest rates and excessive home prices, some areas in southern Florida grew to be more popular among homeshoppers, a new survey reveals. Of the 10 “hottest” ZIP codes among homebuyers, four were located in Broward County, three were in Palm Beach County, two were in Miami-Dade County, and one was found outside of the tri-county area, according to a survey from ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Armed suspect shot by Broward deputies identified as Pompano Beach man

An armed man who was shot by Broward Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night was identified Thursday as Joseph Francis, 37, of Pompano Beach. Deputies had responded to a report of a crime in progress in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office did not say the nature of the crime. When they encountered Francis, a struggle ensued, and Francis ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Law enforcement Tactical training to take place in Broward

Broward County law enforcement agencies will be conducting a joint tactical training exercise with the Department of Defense (DOD) during the next two weeks. According to a press release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) the training will take place beginning January 10 at different locations throughout the county.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two South Florida high school students killed in drug-related shooting, police say

Two students at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington who died in an “off-campus incident” Wednesday were killed in a drug-related shooting in the Village of Palm Springs, police say. Darren Edgecomb, the school’s principal, had sent out a letter to parents Thursday announcing that two students had died, but did not say the cause of death or provide the students’ names. “As the ...
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy