Kansas State

Best/Worst States to Raise a Family: Where does Kansas fall?

By Wil Day
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Raising a family can sometimes involve moving to another state. To help compare states and ease the evaluation process, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 51 key indicators of family-friendliness.

The rankings from the 2023’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family study looked at factors across five key factors: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics. These were all scaled to determine each state’s place.

WalletHub ranks Kansas 29 of 50, just behind Missouri but ahead of Delaware.

Interactive map:

Source: WalletHub

2023’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family :

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Minnesota
  3. New York
  4. North Dakota
  5. Vermont
  6. New Hampshire
  7. New Jersey
  8. Nebraska
  9. Iowa
  10. Connecticut
  11. Rhode Island
  12. Washington
  13. Illinois
  14. South Dakota
  15. Utah
  16. Maine
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Pennsylvania
  19. Maryland
  20. Colorado
  21. Virginia
  22. California
  23. Hawaii
  24. Oregon
  25. Montana
  26. Texas
  27. Wyoming
  28. Missouri
  29. Kansas
  30. Delaware
  31. Ohio
  32. Florida
  33. Tennessee
  34. Indiana
  35. Idaho
  36. Michigan
  37. Kentucky
  38. Alaska
  39. North Carolina
  40. Nevada
  41. Arizona
  42. Georgia
  43. Oklahoma
  44. Arkansas
  45. Alabama
  46. South Carolina
  47. Louisiana
  48. West Virginia
  49. New Mexico
  50. Mississippi

What should families consider when choosing a place to set down roots?

“Families’ primary roles are socialization; therefore, I think that families settle in places that adequately suit their immediate and future needs of socializing their children and preparing them to navigate their social world. For example, if you have young children and intend to have more children (particularly of an age where they cannot be unattended), thinking about areas that offer quality child care (via relatives or facilities) and places for social interaction would be ideal unless one partner is a stay-at-home parent,” said Professor of Sociology Dr. Alicia D. Bonaparte. “In the latter instance, it would be useful to consider places that allow for children to explore and for parents to be able to meet with and create play dates with other parents to create community. This creation of community is important to the socialization process and allows for families to develop stability in their family life.”

To view the full report from WalletHub, click here .

