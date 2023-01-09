ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprising Clemson hoops on top with best ACC start

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Brad Brownell’s had a landmark ACC start at exactly the right time. The Tigers (14-3) lead the Atlantic Coast Conference at 6-0, the only undefeated team in league play. And it follows an underachieving 2021-22 season when athletic director Graham Neff put the program on notice that making the NCAA Tournament was a prime directive. Message received: The Tigers are off to their best ACC mark since joining the league in 1953. “Our kids have gotten better and their approach has been fantastic,” Brownell said. “There’s a belief in what we’re doing and we’re reaping that.”
5 College Basketball Players Hospitalized After Intense Practice, Investigation Underway

Five basketball players from Concordia University Chicago were recently hospitalized following an intense practice, and the coach has been temporarily removed, according to the Chicago Tribune. The players were sent to the hospital after practices that followed two games in California. Some have alleged the practice was intense because they were being punished for curfew violations.
