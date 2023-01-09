Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
What 2023 G Niccolò Moretti brings to Illini
Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper breaks down what Italian guard Niccolò Moretti brings to Illinois basketball.
Nick Van Exel led St. Joseph to an overtime win at powerhouse Marquette in 1988
As the longtime Kenosha News sports editor, Marran mentored a team of talented writers over a span of two decades, crafting award-winning coverage and high praise from the local sports community. On this date (Jan. 12) in 1988, Nick Van Exel turned in arguably the greatest individual performance by a...
Star High School WR Malik Elzy Seeks to Embark on ‘Legendary' Career at Illinois
Malik Elzy got countless scholarship offers at big-time football powerhouses due to his incredible play as a wide receiver at Chicago’s Simeon Career Academy, and he’s decided he’s going to stay close to home, opting to play at the University of Illinois. Elzy, the 6-foot-3 and 200...
Surprising Clemson hoops on top with best ACC start
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Brad Brownell’s had a landmark ACC start at exactly the right time. The Tigers (14-3) lead the Atlantic Coast Conference at 6-0, the only undefeated team in league play. And it follows an underachieving 2021-22 season when athletic director Graham Neff put the program on notice that making the NCAA Tournament was a prime directive. Message received: The Tigers are off to their best ACC mark since joining the league in 1953. “Our kids have gotten better and their approach has been fantastic,” Brownell said. “There’s a belief in what we’re doing and we’re reaping that.”
5 College Basketball Players Hospitalized After Intense Practice, Investigation Underway
Five basketball players from Concordia University Chicago were recently hospitalized following an intense practice, and the coach has been temporarily removed, according to the Chicago Tribune. The players were sent to the hospital after practices that followed two games in California. Some have alleged the practice was intense because they were being punished for curfew violations.
Byron girls defeat Oregon for 16th win of the season
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Byron Lady Tigers are ranked sixth in the state this week in Class 2A. They looked the part early on Thursday night on their way to a 60-28 win over Big Northern foe Oregon. Byron had 32 points on the board only a minute into the second quarter. The Lady Tigers went […]
Caleb Griffin, Casey Washington announce returns to Illini for 2023 season
CHAMPAIGN — The wave of returning players continued for Illinois football this week. Kicker Caleb Griffin on Thursday announced on social media that he will return for a sixth season at Illinois. That announcement followed wide receiver Casey Washington’s announcement to return to the Illini for one more season.
