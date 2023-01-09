COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Brad Brownell’s had a landmark ACC start at exactly the right time. The Tigers (14-3) lead the Atlantic Coast Conference at 6-0, the only undefeated team in league play. And it follows an underachieving 2021-22 season when athletic director Graham Neff put the program on notice that making the NCAA Tournament was a prime directive. Message received: The Tigers are off to their best ACC mark since joining the league in 1953. “Our kids have gotten better and their approach has been fantastic,” Brownell said. “There’s a belief in what we’re doing and we’re reaping that.”

