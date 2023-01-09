ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Winning numbers announced for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The winning numbers for Mega Millions $1.1 billion prize on Tuesday were 7-13-14-15-18 and Mega Ball 9. The Megaplier was 3. El Pasoans flocked to Payan's Fuel Center in El Paso to purchase tickets ahead of the drawing. If someone wins the jackpot, it...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shelter sees influx of migrants traveling from El Paso to Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A Las Cruces homeless shelter is helping migrants as some make the journey from Texas to New Mexico. The Mesilla Valley Community of Hope said last week they had about 80 to 100 migrants show up. This week numbers are down but the shelter is still seeing about 50 migrants a day.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Windy weather returns Wednesday bringing cooler conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/) — Windy weather will be with us for Wednesday. As a storm system approaches, west winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph. As a result, a wind advisory was issued until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Along with the wind Wednesday, we will also see...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Animal Services expansion delayed; 200 dogs will be impacted

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Animal Services confirmed the expansion of their shelter has been delayed. The expansion was supposed to begin in February but Animal Services said it has been pushed back to the beginning of March. "We really need it all," Julianne Newbold, Animal Services'...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

WBAMC welcomes new Command Sergeant Major James Musnicki

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center has a new leader. Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Maldonado Thursday transferred responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki. The change of responsibility ceremony between the two senior noncommissioned officers took place in the dining facility of the main...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Judge grants Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Drivers in deadly collision along Dyer Street ID

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso on Monday was identified. Edwin Roman, 30, who was driving a Ford Focus, died from injuries in the crash in the 10400 block of Dyer Street. Police investigators said Roman was heading speeding...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud

The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
SAN ELIZARIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy