KFOX 14
Fire breaks out at 2-story apartment building near Missouri Ave. in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire crews were called out to a fire at a commercial building in Downtown El Paso. A spokesperson for the department said it may have started in a dumpster. The fire broke out on West Missouri Avenue, near Southwest University Park around...
KFOX 14
Winning numbers announced for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The winning numbers for Mega Millions $1.1 billion prize on Tuesday were 7-13-14-15-18 and Mega Ball 9. The Megaplier was 3. El Pasoans flocked to Payan's Fuel Center in El Paso to purchase tickets ahead of the drawing. If someone wins the jackpot, it...
KFOX 14
'Everything is going up': El Pasoans frustrated with El Paso Water rate increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Beginning March 1, El Paso Water customers will be paying roughly $9 more on their bills. Currently, El Pasoans are paying an average of $66.99. But with the new uptick, residents will be paying an average of $76.02. The Public Service Board approved the...
KFOX 14
Shelter sees influx of migrants traveling from El Paso to Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A Las Cruces homeless shelter is helping migrants as some make the journey from Texas to New Mexico. The Mesilla Valley Community of Hope said last week they had about 80 to 100 migrants show up. This week numbers are down but the shelter is still seeing about 50 migrants a day.
KFOX 14
Audio recording between 2 SISD board trustees at center of Texas Rangers' investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 learned the reason why the Texas Rangers are investigating the Socorro Independent School District. Audio recordings from two conversations between two school board trustees are part of the investigation. In the recordings from April 2021, SISD trustees Ricardo Castellano and Pablo Barrera are...
KFOX 14
Windy weather returns Wednesday bringing cooler conditions
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/) — Windy weather will be with us for Wednesday. As a storm system approaches, west winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph. As a result, a wind advisory was issued until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Along with the wind Wednesday, we will also see...
KFOX 14
Winter Trout Reel-In Fishing Tournament to be held at Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department will host a Winter Trout Reel-In Fishing Tournament Saturday. The adult fishing catch and release tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to Noon at Ascarate Park. Fishing participants can register at the El Paso County...
KFOX 14
Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
KFOX 14
El Paso Animal Services expansion delayed; 200 dogs will be impacted
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Animal Services confirmed the expansion of their shelter has been delayed. The expansion was supposed to begin in February but Animal Services said it has been pushed back to the beginning of March. "We really need it all," Julianne Newbold, Animal Services'...
KFOX 14
Shooting at east El Paso home stemmed from suspected drug sale between drug dealers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The deadly shooting in an east El Paso neighborhood stemmed from a drug deal between two drug dealers, according to a suspect's arrest report. The shooting at the cul-de-sac along Kira Christel Lane raised concerns from residents on December 26, 2022. Detectives investigated the...
KFOX 14
WBAMC welcomes new Command Sergeant Major James Musnicki
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center has a new leader. Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Maldonado Thursday transferred responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki. The change of responsibility ceremony between the two senior noncommissioned officers took place in the dining facility of the main...
KFOX 14
El Paso County holds public meetings about $100M in non-voter-approved debt
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans will have a chance to learn about the county's proposal to issue $100 million in non-voter-approved debt for critical public safety and essential public infrastructure project needs. El Paso County commissioners are looking to issue $59 million in Certificates of Obligation and...
KFOX 14
10 years after the Asarco smokestacks were demolished the area remains idle
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One decade after the American Smelting and Refining Company (ASARCO) smokestacks were demolished the land remains untouched. The University of Texas at El Paso was in line to purchase the land back in 2020 but withdrew from the deal. The Trustee of the Asarco...
KFOX 14
Man accused of pointing gun at migrants allegedly said 'he was doing it for America'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of pointing a gun at migrants near a church in El Paso on New Year's Eve was reportedly heard saying that "he was doing it for America," according to a federal court document. El Paso police said they received a call...
KFOX 14
Judge grants Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
KFOX 14
Drivers in deadly collision along Dyer Street ID
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso on Monday was identified. Edwin Roman, 30, who was driving a Ford Focus, died from injuries in the crash in the 10400 block of Dyer Street. Police investigators said Roman was heading speeding...
KFOX 14
New lead prosecutor of Walmart shooting case selected, El Paso DA says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks told KFOX14 Thursday that he believes his office is making progress toward his goals of addressing the lack of manpower, getting through the backlog of cases and getting the Walmart shooting case back on track. Hicks, who was...
KFOX 14
Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue team remember colleague killed in deadly shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Mitchell Russell was celebrating his 30th birthday with friends and family the night before he was shot and killed on Lees Drive. Russell volunteered with the Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue team and one of his colleagues told KFOX14 he was one of a kind and he was like family to him.
KFOX 14
San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud
The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
KFOX 14
DASO cross commissions over 400 police officers to help with jurisdiction issues
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office started an effort to multiply it's force and better serve the community. DASO started a month long process to cross commission over 400 police officers from NMSU, Mesilla, Hatch and Anthony, New Mexico. Doña Ana County Sheriff,...
