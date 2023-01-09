ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Residents want action taken to curb deadly crashes on Orange County roads

By Phylicia Ashley, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xsy5z_0k8tRm8g00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County said it doesn’t have what it needs right now to solve serious and often deadly traffic issues.

During a four-year span, the county said 335 people have been killed in crashes, with hundreds more seriously hurt.

Drivers and residents told Channel 9 that they are fed up and want action.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“I try not to drive at night as much as possible because folks are doing wheelies in the middle of the street,” said neighbor Latanya Nichols.

On Friday, an 80-year-old was hit and killed crossing North Pine Hills Road.

“We’ve heard of these plans year after year after year… traffic safety studies… what’s happening?” Nichols said.

In October, Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore’s office told Channel 9 it was tackling the issue with the Vision Zero Plan.

Its aim is to get rid of all traffic-related deaths and serious injuries by 2040.

“The big problem in all of this, though, is always money,” Moore said. “Some of these things are going to take longer.”

“We’re not seeing the actions. We need things to be looked at expeditiously,” Nichols said.

Moore told Channel 9 FDOT is currently working on a $5 million project for Silver Star Road to make it more pedestrian-friendly including raised crosswalks and more lighting.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Officials: Orange County home catches on fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a home in Orange County on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Fire Rescue, a home on the 400 block of Elkwood caught on fire. Crews who responded to the scene were able to extinguish the fire and no one was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Car fire creates delays on SR-408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car fire is creating delays in the westbound lanes of State Road 408 in Orlando. Orlando police said officers responded to the vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon on SR-408 at Crystal Lake Drive, near Conway Toll Plaza. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man arrested for shooting driver in leg in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies made an arrest Thursday in a road rage shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez says the person of interest they took into custody Wednesday has been arrested and is now facing charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crash shuts down lanes of SR 417 in Orange County

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said a crash involving a semi-trailer truck shut down a section of State Road 417 in Orange County late Monday afternoon. Orange County Fire Rescue assisted with the wreck on the toll road, between the Colonial North off-ramp and Colonial...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
129K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy