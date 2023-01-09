Residents want action taken to curb deadly crashes on Orange County roads

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County said it doesn’t have what it needs right now to solve serious and often deadly traffic issues.

During a four-year span, the county said 335 people have been killed in crashes, with hundreds more seriously hurt.

Drivers and residents told Channel 9 that they are fed up and want action.

“I try not to drive at night as much as possible because folks are doing wheelies in the middle of the street,” said neighbor Latanya Nichols.

On Friday, an 80-year-old was hit and killed crossing North Pine Hills Road.

“We’ve heard of these plans year after year after year… traffic safety studies… what’s happening?” Nichols said.

In October, Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore’s office told Channel 9 it was tackling the issue with the Vision Zero Plan.

Its aim is to get rid of all traffic-related deaths and serious injuries by 2040.

“The big problem in all of this, though, is always money,” Moore said. “Some of these things are going to take longer.”

“We’re not seeing the actions. We need things to be looked at expeditiously,” Nichols said.

Moore told Channel 9 FDOT is currently working on a $5 million project for Silver Star Road to make it more pedestrian-friendly including raised crosswalks and more lighting.

