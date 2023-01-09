Westminster 14-year-old puts idea into action to make holidays more festive for troops overseas

The holiday season was made brighter for more than 900 active duty military, thanks to a Northwest Middle School eighth-grader and the community who supported his idea.

Inspired by an idea from Evan Rippeon, 14, of Westminster, fellow students at Northwest Middle and a group from Runnymede Elementary School in Westminster created 908 cards for troops deployed in Southwest Asia, which were delivered in time for Christmas.

Evan was inspired to make the holiday cards after working on a similar project in school for Veterans Day. On his way home from lacrosse practice he brainstormed how he could support active duty military, especially those who sacrificed time with their families over the holidays.

Evan’s father, Rob Rippeon, served in the U.S. Air Force.

“The benefit of doing something like this is to help raise the spirits of the people that are stuck [overseas] defending our country,” Evan said.

Evan’s mother, Yvette Rippeon, is president of the middle school’s parent-teacher organization, and was able to add card-making as an activity during an afterschool holiday movie fundraiser Dec. 9.

Evan said he drew holiday icons such as snowmen and Christmas trees on the outside of the cards while his friends wrote messages inside.

Scott Lavender, principal at Northwest Middle, said students have sent cards to service members in the past, and this most recent initiative was a great way for middle schoolers to build character.

“Getting the kids involved put things in perspective and helped them — because we’re always looking to build character and understanding, and there’s always time to appreciate our military,” Lavender said.

Staples donated 1,000 cards to the effort, setting a lofty goal for the students to achieve. To help, Northwest students were allowed to use Husky Half, an end-of-day free period designed to give students an opportunity to receive academic assistance, to write the cards.

Additionally, Nicole Hunsicker, a member of the Northwest PTO and a kindergarten teacher at Runnymede Elementary, brought cards to Runnymede for students to complete during homeroom.

“Kindergartners love to love people,” Hunsicker said.

Hunsicker has two sons, in sixth and eighth grades, at Northwest.

“It was really special to see middle schoolers doing something outside of themselves for someone else and receiving nothing in return, just that warmth,” she said.

Yvette Rippeon said she found a way to ship the cards through a colleague who is a veteran, but the specifics of the location in Southwest Asia are not known due to military confidentiality. She paid about $40 in shipping costs out-of-pocket and the U.S. military handled shipping the cards overseas.

Carroll County students are likely to revamp the holiday card-writing efforts during next year’s holiday season, Hunsicker said. She plans to allow students to begin card-making earlier to allow more cards to be completed.