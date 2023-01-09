ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, MD

Westminster 14-year-old puts idea into action to make holidays more festive for troops overseas

By Thomas Goodwin Smith, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

The holiday season was made brighter for more than 900 active duty military, thanks to a Northwest Middle School eighth-grader and the community who supported his idea.

Inspired by an idea from Evan Rippeon, 14, of Westminster, fellow students at Northwest Middle and a group from Runnymede Elementary School in Westminster created 908 cards for troops deployed in Southwest Asia, which were delivered in time for Christmas.

Evan was inspired to make the holiday cards after working on a similar project in school for Veterans Day. On his way home from lacrosse practice he brainstormed how he could support active duty military, especially those who sacrificed time with their families over the holidays.

Evan’s father, Rob Rippeon, served in the U.S. Air Force.

“The benefit of doing something like this is to help raise the spirits of the people that are stuck [overseas] defending our country,” Evan said.

Evan’s mother, Yvette Rippeon, is president of the middle school’s parent-teacher organization, and was able to add card-making as an activity during an afterschool holiday movie fundraiser Dec. 9.

Evan said he drew holiday icons such as snowmen and Christmas trees on the outside of the cards while his friends wrote messages inside.

Scott Lavender, principal at Northwest Middle, said students have sent cards to service members in the past, and this most recent initiative was a great way for middle schoolers to build character.

“Getting the kids involved put things in perspective and helped them — because we’re always looking to build character and understanding, and there’s always time to appreciate our military,” Lavender said.

Staples donated 1,000 cards to the effort, setting a lofty goal for the students to achieve. To help, Northwest students were allowed to use Husky Half, an end-of-day free period designed to give students an opportunity to receive academic assistance, to write the cards.

Additionally, Nicole Hunsicker, a member of the Northwest PTO and a kindergarten teacher at Runnymede Elementary, brought cards to Runnymede for students to complete during homeroom.

“Kindergartners love to love people,” Hunsicker said.

Hunsicker has two sons, in sixth and eighth grades, at Northwest.

“It was really special to see middle schoolers doing something outside of themselves for someone else and receiving nothing in return, just that warmth,” she said.

Yvette Rippeon said she found a way to ship the cards through a colleague who is a veteran, but the specifics of the location in Southwest Asia are not known due to military confidentiality. She paid about $40 in shipping costs out-of-pocket and the U.S. military handled shipping the cards overseas.

Carroll County students are likely to revamp the holiday card-writing efforts during next year’s holiday season, Hunsicker said. She plans to allow students to begin card-making earlier to allow more cards to be completed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

THE AVENUE at White Marsh temporarily updates Youth Escort Policy effective Friday

WHITE MARSH, MD—THE AVENUE at White Marsh is temporarily updating its Youth Escort Policy. Effective Friday, January 13, the following policy will be in effect from open to close: “Visitors under the age of 17 must be accompanied by and remain under the direct supervision of a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older while visiting the shopping center.”
WHITE MARSH, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

No shared water bowls, no boarding: As canine flu cases increase, county officials offer guidance

Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by several veterinary practices in Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C., area. The disease is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious, according to a county news release. The symptoms include cough, runny nose, eye discharge, fever, lethargy and poor appetite.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Baltimore County (MD) Gets New Tanker Truck

The Baltimore County Fire Department announced on social media Wednesday that it has received a new tanker that will be placed in service within weeks.
wfmd.com

Fight At TJ High Injuries Staff Member

Student who assaulted staff member will be charged. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A fight that broke out at Gov. Thomas Johnson high school on Wednesday afternoon injured a staff member. According to a Facebook post from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the fight broke out in the high school...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Baltimore

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts about Baltimore:
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Dunkin’ to Give Free Coffee and Breakfast Wraps to Blood Donors

Dunkin’, which is in the process of adding several new locations in Montgomery County, is giving away Free coffee and “Wake-Up” wraps for American Red Cross donors as a part of National Blood Donor Month. Per Dunkin’: January is National Blood Donor Month, a time to recognize the importance of giving blood and platelets while honoring those who roll up a sleeve to help patients in need. To help drive awareness and blood donations this winter, Dunkin’ of the DMV is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide 20,000 coupons valid for (1) free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee and (1) free Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap to blood donors in the region, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia.*
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Victorian home in Mount Washington presents the perfect blend of old and new

2106 South Road, Mt. Washington. Hot House: Unique Victorian; Renovated and complete with myriad details. 5 bedrooms/3 baths. 3097 Square Feet. Asking price: $889,000. What: Mt. Washington in North Baltimore is chock full of Victorian-era houses, from smaller ones on smaller lots, to quirky larger ones with some surrounding property. This unusual 1870s house is a creative blend of historic architectural details and modern conveniences, all beautifully executed with panache and flair.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’

The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market

Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now  the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

'I'm scared to give it to my kids': Baltimore's water issues are symptoms of a growing national problem

BALTIMORE — For Gloria Johnson, getting water that she trusts is an ordeal. Every month, the mother of two boils gallons of tap water for her family to drink and cook with. Though Baltimore’s drinking water meets federal safety standards, the water coming out of her tap is sometimes brown — a sign iron may be leaching from aging pipes, whether in her building or under the street.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy