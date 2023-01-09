Read full article on original website
Severity of radon in North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — January is 'Radon Action Month', and radon experts say levels in northern Alabama are typically higher than the rest of the state. FOX54 News reporter Jasamine Byrd has more on what this means to residents. State radon contact Nick Swindall explained the best place to test...
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit opened at Shelby Baptist Medical Center
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition was opened at the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Folks gathered today for a ribbon cutting of the new cardiovascular unit at the hospital located in Alabaster. The new unit is located on the second flood of the medical center.
wbrc.com
Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank sees huge surge in need
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Caring For Kids/United Way Food Bank is doing its part to help those struggling, but that is only getting harder. The food bank has been operating for over four decades, but they are serving more families now than ever before. In the month of December they served 670 families, and that number shows no signs of slowing down in 2023.
Tornado outbreak kills at least 7 in Alabama
UPDATE (Jan. 13): At least seven people were killed in a tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday, CBS affiliate WAKA confirmed. The deaths happened in the Old Kingston area of north Autauga County. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reported the seventh fatality. A woman who had been reported missing was found dead on County Road […]
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
ABC 33/40 News
Six dead in Autauga County, Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency in multiple counties
(WBMA) — Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for multiple counties following a severe weather system that passed through the state Thursday. The counties included are Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa. Governor Ivey and state emergency officials will assess the situation to determine if an expanded state of emergency is necessary.
COVID cases rise in Jefferson County, what you need to know to stay protected
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — COVID cases continue to rise across central Alabama and Jefferson County’s community levels are now considered ‘high’ by the CDC. That’s according to the Jefferson county Department of Health. CBS42 spoke with local doctor, Amy Illescas about this recent COVID surge and she tells us where the sudden increase is likely […]
wvtm13.com
Multiple people killed as tornadoes leave trail of damage in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that killed at least six people in Autauga County. ABOVE VIDEO: Video shows tornado in Autauga County, Alabama. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press...
Medical marijuana is legal in Alabama but how protected is its usage?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "No one believed that Alabama would be legal. Everybody was certain that we would be the last and we're not," said Founder and Owner of CannaBama, Jennifer Boozer. Although the use of medical marijuana has been legalized in the state of Alabama, using medical marijuana in...
wbhm.org
Lawsuit filed over landfill fire near Moody seeks class action status
A pair of Trussville residents have filed a lawsuit over the landfill fire that’s been burning for almost two months near Moody. The suit alleges, among other claims, the owners and operators of Environmental Landfill, Inc., have been negligent and calls for compensatory and punitive damages. Attorney Mark Ekonen...
Anniston Police Announce Fatal Traffic Accident
Anniston, AL – Anniston Police Lt. Caballero released news that on January 10th, the Anniston Police Department responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of General Gerald Watson and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the driver of one of the vehicles, an 88 year old white female, was deceased. The other driver, a 23 year old white male, was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center for treatment. At the time of this press release, he was reported to be in stable condition. The Calhoun County Coroner’s Offie is currently working to notify family of the deceased. The accident remains under investigation and no other inflation will be released at this time.
Human remains found in wrecked vehicle in Bessemer
A vehicle with adult human remains was discovered at the bottom of a small ravine in Bessemer Wednesday.
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
wcbi.com
Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
ABC 33/40 News
No solution selected to put out landfill fire, county says they are 'one step closer'
The St. Clair County Commission meeting was held Tuesday morning at 9 A.M. Reports from the county attorney and county engineer discussed where they are regarding the ongoing landfill fire near Moody that has been burning since late November. County leaders said in the meeting they are 'one step closer'...
Alabama school schedule changes for Friday, Jan. 13 after tornadoes, storms hammer state
After devastating tornadoes and storms pelted the central part of the state on Thursday, at least one Alabama school district has announced changes for Friday in wake of the destruction, which killed at least five people, injured several others and damaged homes and other property. Possible tornadoes left a trail...
Dead puppies found in burn pile at Shelby County home; 2 charged
The discovery of four dead dogs – including 2 burned puppies – has led to the arrests of two people in Shelby County. Tiffany Laurissa Byrd, 22, and Michael Lawton Ward, 24, are each charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to court records made public this week.
wbrc.com
Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
