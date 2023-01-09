Anniston, AL – Anniston Police Lt. Caballero released news that on January 10th, the Anniston Police Department responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of General Gerald Watson and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the driver of one of the vehicles, an 88 year old white female, was deceased. The other driver, a 23 year old white male, was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center for treatment. At the time of this press release, he was reported to be in stable condition. The Calhoun County Coroner’s Offie is currently working to notify family of the deceased. The accident remains under investigation and no other inflation will be released at this time.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO