ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
FOX54 News

Severity of radon in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — January is 'Radon Action Month', and radon experts say levels in northern Alabama are typically higher than the rest of the state. FOX54 News reporter Jasamine Byrd has more on what this means to residents. State radon contact Nick Swindall explained the best place to test...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank sees huge surge in need

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Caring For Kids/United Way Food Bank is doing its part to help those struggling, but that is only getting harder. The food bank has been operating for over four decades, but they are serving more families now than ever before. In the month of December they served 670 families, and that number shows no signs of slowing down in 2023.
CULLMAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Tornado outbreak kills at least 7 in Alabama

UPDATE (Jan. 13): At least seven people were killed in a tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday, CBS affiliate WAKA confirmed. The deaths happened in the Old Kingston area of north Autauga County. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reported the seventh fatality. A woman who had been reported missing was found dead on County Road […]
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Six dead in Autauga County, Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency in multiple counties

(WBMA) — Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for multiple counties following a severe weather system that passed through the state Thursday. The counties included are Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa. Governor Ivey and state emergency officials will assess the situation to determine if an expanded state of emergency is necessary.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Multiple people killed as tornadoes leave trail of damage in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that killed at least six people in Autauga County. ABOVE VIDEO: Video shows tornado in Autauga County, Alabama. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wbhm.org

Lawsuit filed over landfill fire near Moody seeks class action status

A pair of Trussville residents have filed a lawsuit over the landfill fire that’s been burning for almost two months near Moody. The suit alleges, among other claims, the owners and operators of Environmental Landfill, Inc., have been negligent and calls for compensatory and punitive damages. Attorney Mark Ekonen...
MOODY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Police Announce Fatal Traffic Accident

Anniston, AL – Anniston Police Lt. Caballero released news that on January 10th, the Anniston Police Department responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of General Gerald Watson and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the driver of one of the vehicles, an 88 year old white female, was deceased. The other driver, a 23 year old white male, was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center for treatment. At the time of this press release, he was reported to be in stable condition. The Calhoun County Coroner’s Offie is currently working to notify family of the deceased. The accident remains under investigation and no other inflation will be released at this time.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wcbi.com

Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
wbrc.com

Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
ATTALLA, AL
AL.com

Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos

Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy