NBC 29 News
Chris Long Foundation EdZone essential supply closets placed in all 6 Charlottesville City Schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Chris Long Foundation’s EdZone closets have now been placed in all six Charlottesville City schools. The closets are filled with essential items students might need such as toothpaste, socks, shampoo and more. With many students lacking basic toiletries and supplies, the foundation says it...
NBC 29 News
Name change surveys up for Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A survey is now up and running if you would like to weigh in on potential name changes for Burnley-Morgan and Johnson elementaries in Charlottesville. The survey can be found online on the CCS website. You can vote on names for the two schools or share...
NBC 29 News
Woodbrook Elementary holding annual Miles for Martin walk to honor MLK
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Woodbrook Elementary students are marking Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with their annual Miles for Martin walk. After years of being virtual, the event is back in person with students helping to organize. This year it is also a fundraiser to further the school’s diversity hiring goals and support the African American Teaching Fellowship.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health makes Alzheimer’s research breakthrough
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is one step closer to better understanding Alzheimer’s and finding ways to cure it in the future. UVA scientists mapped toxic protein spreading throughout the brain of an Alzheimer’s patient. These findings are aimed at discovering Alzheimer’s in patients through blood tests in earlier stages.
NBC 29 News
Virginia Institute of Autism and St. Vincent’s Home merging and expanding services
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Institute of Autism in Charlottesville and St. Vincent’s Home in Roanoke are merging. “They [SVH] have schools and adult programs hubbed [sic] in Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Lexington,” VIA President & CEO Ethan Long said. “We, of course, are here in Charlottesville, and so we’re coming together to share our expertise, share our resources.”
NBC 29 News
Study: Dramatic rise expected in diabetes in children
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth study, diabetes in children are projected to increase dramatically in the next 40 years. “This has been going on for a long time,” Doctor Eliza Holland with UVA Children’s Hospital said. Dr. Holland says childhood obesity...
NBC 29 News
Pediatrician gives advice on keeping kids healthy as they head back to school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As students head back to school after the winter break, a pediatrician in Charlottesville is reminding parents of the importance of keeping kids home when they are sick. “Leading up to the holiday break, we were busier than I can ever remember, having a very challenging...
NBC 29 News
PVCC holds ceremony for its new Advanced Technology Center
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is celebrating a new center set to open next year. PVCC held a beam signing ceremony Wednesday, January 11, for its new Advanced Technology Center. The community college says this center will give students the skills they need to walk right into well-paying jobs, and give companies the candidates they need.
cbs19news
Barbershop opens its doors to be a safe place
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a spike in shootings around the area, some organizations are looking to comfort Charlottesville residents who may be worried their community is becoming unsafe, including a local business. The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, a mentoring program for young African-American boys, and the...
cbs19news
City of Promise Dreambuilders Program applications due soon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Any parent classified as “low-income” who also has a student at a Charlottesville City School now has the opportunity to receive $1,500 to achieve their family goals. It's called the Dreambuilders Program, which is operated by City of Promise, a local group with...
NBC 29 News
New Albemarle Campus Boys and Girls Club expected to open in April 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new Albemarle Campus Boys and Girls Club facility has been in the making for 10 years, and will soon give children a place to go after school with two gyms, an art room, and multipurpose kitchen, and four squash courts. “This building is going to...
NBC 29 News
Waynesboro’s former mayor ready to stay involved
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Bobby Henderson, the former mayor of Waynesboro, has always been busy. Henderson has worn many hats and wants to stay involved in the local community. Projects he started are still being pursued by the new council, from the new West End fire station and growing Waynesboro as a city. He wants to be where the people would need him, but has an interest in a specific role already.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health expert: We may be past peak of tripledemic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday gatherings could result in an increase in respiratory viruses, but an expert at UVA Health say we may almost be past the peak of the tripledemic. Doctor Taison Bell says that it looks like we just hit for the flu and RSV, but he says...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Public Schools considering return of School Resource Officers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Public Schools dropped student resource officers a number of years ago in favor of a different approach: student safety coaches. A number of parents have disagreed with the move, pointing to a series of issues inside the schools. Now, student resource officers are back in the conversation.
NBC 29 News
Salvation Army of Staunton grateful for support from service area
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - With the uncertainty that has come with the past few years, the community’s continued support of the Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree program makes their work possible – and it’s needed now more than ever. The Salvation Army relies on funds raised during the Christmas season to assist more than 25 million people each year.
NBC 29 News
The Free Book Bus launches new translations for original coloring book
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Book Bus hands out dozens of books to the Charlottesville community every week, and demand is growing. Sharon Stone is the founder of the non-profit. She developed an original coloring book to be translated to multiple different languages for the families she visits on each stop.
Augusta Free Press
‘Hate crime’: Swastikas deface Waynesboro mural depicting Black father, daughter
A mural depicting a Black father and daughter painted on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA in 2020 was defaced over the weekend with several swastikas. YMCA executive director Jeff Fife said the staff noticed the swastikas on the mural, painted in 2020 by Richmond street artist Nils Westergard, Monday morning and immediately called police.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Augusta Free Press
‘This will change almost certainly:’ Waynesboro School Board begins 2024 budget discussion
In its first meeting of 2023, Waynesboro School Board chose Erika Smith as board chair and Debra Freeman-Belle as vice board chair. The board also approved a bid from Nielsen Builders Inc. for renovations to Wenonah Elementary School and Wayne Hills Center. Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said that Gov....
WRIC TV
Lynchburg woman wins more than $500,000 playing Virginia Lottery online game
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”
