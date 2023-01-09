ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Woodbrook Elementary holding annual Miles for Martin walk to honor MLK

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Woodbrook Elementary students are marking Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with their annual Miles for Martin walk. After years of being virtual, the event is back in person with students helping to organize. This year it is also a fundraiser to further the school’s diversity hiring goals and support the African American Teaching Fellowship.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health makes Alzheimer’s research breakthrough

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is one step closer to better understanding Alzheimer’s and finding ways to cure it in the future. UVA scientists mapped toxic protein spreading throughout the brain of an Alzheimer’s patient. These findings are aimed at discovering Alzheimer’s in patients through blood tests in earlier stages.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia Institute of Autism and St. Vincent’s Home merging and expanding services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Institute of Autism in Charlottesville and St. Vincent’s Home in Roanoke are merging. “They [SVH] have schools and adult programs hubbed [sic] in Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Lexington,” VIA President & CEO Ethan Long said. “We, of course, are here in Charlottesville, and so we’re coming together to share our expertise, share our resources.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Study: Dramatic rise expected in diabetes in children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth study, diabetes in children are projected to increase dramatically in the next 40 years. “This has been going on for a long time,” Doctor Eliza Holland with UVA Children’s Hospital said. Dr. Holland says childhood obesity...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

PVCC holds ceremony for its new Advanced Technology Center

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is celebrating a new center set to open next year. PVCC held a beam signing ceremony Wednesday, January 11, for its new Advanced Technology Center. The community college says this center will give students the skills they need to walk right into well-paying jobs, and give companies the candidates they need.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Barbershop opens its doors to be a safe place

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a spike in shootings around the area, some organizations are looking to comfort Charlottesville residents who may be worried their community is becoming unsafe, including a local business. The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, a mentoring program for young African-American boys, and the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

City of Promise Dreambuilders Program applications due soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Any parent classified as “low-income” who also has a student at a Charlottesville City School now has the opportunity to receive $1,500 to achieve their family goals. It's called the Dreambuilders Program, which is operated by City of Promise, a local group with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Waynesboro’s former mayor ready to stay involved

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Bobby Henderson, the former mayor of Waynesboro, has always been busy. Henderson has worn many hats and wants to stay involved in the local community. Projects he started are still being pursued by the new council, from the new West End fire station and growing Waynesboro as a city. He wants to be where the people would need him, but has an interest in a specific role already.
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health expert: We may be past peak of tripledemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday gatherings could result in an increase in respiratory viruses, but an expert at UVA Health say we may almost be past the peak of the tripledemic. Doctor Taison Bell says that it looks like we just hit for the flu and RSV, but he says...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Salvation Army of Staunton grateful for support from service area

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - With the uncertainty that has come with the past few years, the community’s continued support of the Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree program makes their work possible – and it’s needed now more than ever. The Salvation Army relies on funds raised during the Christmas season to assist more than 25 million people each year.
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

The Free Book Bus launches new translations for original coloring book

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Book Bus hands out dozens of books to the Charlottesville community every week, and demand is growing. Sharon Stone is the founder of the non-profit. She developed an original coloring book to be translated to multiple different languages for the families she visits on each stop.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC TV

Lynchburg woman wins more than $500,000 playing Virginia Lottery online game

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”
LYNCHBURG, VA

