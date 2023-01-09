Read full article on original website
New York Republicans differ over whether Rep. George Santos should resign
Long Island Rep. George Santos (R-NY) continues to face scrutiny for fabricating his background including his education, employment and financial history. Several Republicans in the state have called for him to resign, but others say it's not their place to make that call. Santos has said he will not step down.
Hochul's State of the State includes ambitious housing plan and changes to bail reform
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her first State of the State message as an elected governor on Tuesday, outlined an ambitious housing program and an expansion of mental health services. She also proposed new public safety measures, including more changes to the state’s controversial bail reform laws. Hochul...
Central New York lawmakers react to Hochul's State of the State addresss
Gov. Kathy Hochul said despite the fact the past few years have been tough, she’s optimistic about the year ahead. "We've proven to the world that when New York gets knocked down, we always, always get back up," she said in her State of the State address Tuesday. One...
New York's minimum wage would be tied to inflation under Gov. Hochul proposal
A proposal to raise the minimum wage in New York state and tie future increases to inflation has gained the favor of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who included the idea Tuesday in her annual State of the State address. It’s a proposal that’s already been floated by Democrats in the state...
With nowhere else to go, some Massachusetts families are sleeping in the ER
OSCAR: (Speaking Creole). EMANUEL: She says the situation was really stressful. They'd just arrived in Massachusetts after a five-year journey from Haiti. We're using her middle name because her family was a target of violence there. OSCAR: (Speaking Creole). EMANUEL: Hospital staff sent Oscar and her son to a field...
State focuses on workforce development ahead of Micron arrival
New York state is awarding its first round of strategic workforce development grants, and about $1.2 million is heading to CenterState CEO in Syracuse. CenterState CEO Senior Vice President for Inclusive Growth Dominic Robinson said it’ll be a big help ahead of Micron’s arrival. "For us, this is...
