Learn How To Cross-Country Ski Near Rochester on Saturday
When it is gorgeous and hot in Minnesota, we go to one of the lakes. But in the winter when we are all freezing, we throw on some skis and go for a ride. If you've never experienced that type of fun, you are in luck!. Beginner Cross-Country Skiing Class...
Which Rochester Is The Right Rochester For You? [quiz]
If you've lived here for any length of time, you know that Rochester, Minnesota isn't the only city with the name 'Rochester.' But just which 'Rochester' is the right 'Rochester' for you?. Our fair city of Rochester, Minnesota shares its name-- and is, in fact, named after-- the city with...
Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois
Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. There are two types of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin- those who love to shovel in the winter and will get all the ice chunks off the driveaway asap and then, those of us who just drive over all of it. Whatever category you fall into, you need to find that shovel and help dig a vital item out today.
Check Out The Amazing Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester
If you love loud music, people cheering and screaming, and possibly some gravity-defying stunts, you should show up on Wednesday, January 11th, for one of the best nights in Rochester, Minnesota!. Amazing Drumline Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester, Minnesota. Drumlines, loudness, and helping out charities are all happening in one...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Mayor Norton, How Is Rochester, Minnesota Doing?
Friday the 13th, at 7:30 AM, Rochester Minnesota's Mayor Kim Norton will deliver her State of the City Address (see it here). Today, Norton was the guest host of the Y-105FM Early Morning Show, and offered a preview of her address, plus described longtime Rochester radio guy James Rabe perfectly.
KIMT
Dodge & Olmsted Community Corrections now working in SE Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The start of 2023 saw the dawn of a new era in detention in southeast Minnesota. Fillmore County decided to withdraw from a joint powers agreement and that has led to the creation of the new Dodge & Olmsted (D&O) Community Corrections team. “We had a...
Rochester PD Warning Businesses of “Washed” $100 Bills
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is warning businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills. The warning stems from a call officers responded to this week at the Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee in the 1300 block of 6th St. in Northwest Rochester. The store reported a shopper, described as a white adult female, had purchased a $300 gift card and got $100 in change using four washed $100 bills.
Costly Construction Theft Near Rochester Under Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating another costly construction trailer burglary and theft reported in the Rochester area. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies were called to a Rochester Township job site in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Ln. Southwest Monday morning. The caller reported someone had cut the padlock on the trailer and stole power tools inside of it sometime between 5 p.m. on January 6 and 6:30 a.m. on January 9.
KAAL-TV
$3.5K in construction tools stolen from trailer
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police said about $3,500 in Milwaukee and Dewalt brand construction tools were stolen from a trailer over the weekend. The victim, a 36-year-old Eyota man, told police he left the trailer in the 4200 block of Cassidy Ridge Dr. NE at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and returned to work at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
KIMT
Exclusive: Former Mayo Clinic nurse donates her kidney to her co-worker & best friend of 25 years
ROCHESTER, Minn. - In a KIMT News 3 exclusive two Mayo Clinic nurses turned life-long best friends are encouraging everyone eligible to consider organ donation. The two long-time health care workers aren't just talking the talk either, they're living examples of the life saving decision. For many of us donating...
winonaradio.com
Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
How to Get Tickets to See the Minnesota Twins Caravan in Rochester [2023]
The Minnesota Twins Caravan is back in Rochester, MN, y'all! I'm so excited to check out my first Twins Caravan this year. Yes, I'm a big Twins fan and I have never been, crazy. But this year I'll get the chance to go and it's going to be a really cool experience you won't want to miss.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
The mixed precipitation that fell overnight has created slick conditions on area roads and highways this morning. At 5:30 AM, The Minnesota Department of Transportation's s road-condition map, which you can see in real time on our app, showed most area roads were icy. Because of this several area schools have decided to either cancel or delay classes.
hot967.fm
Rochester Drug Dealer Sentenced For Illegal Firearms Possession in Wisconsin
(Madison, WI) — A Rochester man will spend two years in federal prison for getting caught with a loaded gun in his vehicle in western Wisconsin. La Crosse police stopped a car driven by 32-year-old Rayshawn Motley in June of 2021 and found a loaded handgun hidden in the center console. Motley denied the gun was his but investigators determined his D-N-A was on it. He’s prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony drug trafficking conviction in Rochester. Motley also faces drug trafficking charges in St. Louis County, Minnesota.
Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Young Man Found in Rochester Park
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a 20-year-old man found in a park in northwest Rochester Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said there has not yet been an official cause of death, however the preliminary investigation indicates the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators believe the fatal shooting occurred about five hours before the man’s body was discovered.
KAAL-TV
Icy roads lead to several crashes, spinouts in southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Light freezing rain that moved through parts of the area overnight and early Wednesday morning was enough to coat some highways with ice leading to crashes and spinouts. Most of the incidents were north of US Highway 14. The Pine Island Fire Department responded to...
Rochester Man Arrested for Pointing Gun in Road Rage Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at another motorist during what’s being described as a road rage incident along South Broadway Ave. Tuesday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the incident was reported near the intersection of South Broadway...
Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies
Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
KFIL Radio
