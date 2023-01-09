ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFIL Radio

Which Rochester Is The Right Rochester For You? [quiz]

If you've lived here for any length of time, you know that Rochester, Minnesota isn't the only city with the name 'Rochester.' But just which 'Rochester' is the right 'Rochester' for you?. Our fair city of Rochester, Minnesota shares its name-- and is, in fact, named after-- the city with...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois

Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. There are two types of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin- those who love to shovel in the winter and will get all the ice chunks off the driveaway asap and then, those of us who just drive over all of it. Whatever category you fall into, you need to find that shovel and help dig a vital item out today.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Check Out The Amazing Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester

If you love loud music, people cheering and screaming, and possibly some gravity-defying stunts, you should show up on Wednesday, January 11th, for one of the best nights in Rochester, Minnesota!. Amazing Drumline Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester, Minnesota. Drumlines, loudness, and helping out charities are all happening in one...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Mayor Norton, How Is Rochester, Minnesota Doing?

Friday the 13th, at 7:30 AM, Rochester Minnesota's Mayor Kim Norton will deliver her State of the City Address (see it here). Today, Norton was the guest host of the Y-105FM Early Morning Show, and offered a preview of her address, plus described longtime Rochester radio guy James Rabe perfectly.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester PD Warning Businesses of “Washed” $100 Bills

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is warning businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills. The warning stems from a call officers responded to this week at the Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee in the 1300 block of 6th St. in Northwest Rochester. The store reported a shopper, described as a white adult female, had purchased a $300 gift card and got $100 in change using four washed $100 bills.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Costly Construction Theft Near Rochester Under Investigation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating another costly construction trailer burglary and theft reported in the Rochester area. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies were called to a Rochester Township job site in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Ln. Southwest Monday morning. The caller reported someone had cut the padlock on the trailer and stole power tools inside of it sometime between 5 p.m. on January 6 and 6:30 a.m. on January 9.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

$3.5K in construction tools stolen from trailer

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police said about $3,500 in Milwaukee and Dewalt brand construction tools were stolen from a trailer over the weekend. The victim, a 36-year-old Eyota man, told police he left the trailer in the 4200 block of Cassidy Ridge Dr. NE at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and returned to work at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot

(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
WINONA, MN
hot967.fm

Rochester Drug Dealer Sentenced For Illegal Firearms Possession in Wisconsin

(Madison, WI) — A Rochester man will spend two years in federal prison for getting caught with a loaded gun in his vehicle in western Wisconsin. La Crosse police stopped a car driven by 32-year-old Rayshawn Motley in June of 2021 and found a loaded handgun hidden in the center console. Motley denied the gun was his but investigators determined his D-N-A was on it. He’s prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony drug trafficking conviction in Rochester. Motley also faces drug trafficking charges in St. Louis County, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Autopsy Ordered for Body of Young Man Found in Rochester Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a 20-year-old man found in a park in northwest Rochester Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said there has not yet been an official cause of death, however the preliminary investigation indicates the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators believe the fatal shooting occurred about five hours before the man’s body was discovered.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Arrested for Pointing Gun in Road Rage Incident

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at another motorist during what’s being described as a road rage incident along South Broadway Ave. Tuesday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the incident was reported near the intersection of South Broadway...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies

Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy