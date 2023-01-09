ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Windy day in store for El Paso; advisory in effect

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Windy weather will be with us for Wednesday. As a storm system approaches, west winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph. As a result, a wind advisory was issued until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Along with the wind Wednesday, we will also see...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Winning numbers announced for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The winning numbers for Mega Millions $1.1 billion prize on Tuesday were 7-13-14-15-18 and Mega Ball 9. The Megaplier was 3. El Pasoans flocked to Payan's Fuel Center in El Paso to purchase tickets ahead of the drawing. If someone wins the jackpot, it...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Some migrants in Las Cruces turn to city program for work

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — A Las Cruces homeless shelter is helping migrants as some make the journey from Texas to New Mexico in search of work. The Mesilla Valley Community of Hope said last week they had about 80 to 100 migrants show up. This week numbers are down but the shelter is still seeing about 50 migrants a day.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Winter Trout Reel-In Fishing Tournament to be held at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department will host a Winter Trout Reel-In Fishing Tournament Saturday. The adult fishing catch and release tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to Noon at Ascarate Park. Fishing participants can register at the El Paso County...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Foodbank receives $150k grant

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After months of dwindling supply, The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) food bank has finally been given a light at the end of the tunnel. EPFH serves 150,000 low income El Pasoans per year, according to the CEO Susan Goodell. On top of that,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

WBAMC welcomes new Command Sergeant Major James Musnicki

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center has a new leader. Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Maldonado Thursday transferred responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki. The change of responsibility ceremony between the two senior noncommissioned officers took place in the dining facility of the main...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans ambivalent about updated pursuit policy by CBP

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers more discretion when it comes to vehicle pursuits.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect granted bond

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Drivers in deadly collision along Dyer Street ID

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso on Monday was identified. Edwin Roman, 30, who was driving a Ford Focus, died from injuries in the crash in the 10400 block of Dyer Street. Police investigators said Roman was heading speeding...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces police cadets to direct traffic at 6 intersections

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department’s academy will be conducting traffic control training for cadets at six intersections within the city Wednesday. The training will involve experienced officers instructing the cadets on how to safely direct traffic at intersections. Traffic signals at the intersections...
LAS CRUCES, NM

