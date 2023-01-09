Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEl Paso, TX
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Windy day in store for El Paso; advisory in effect
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Windy weather will be with us for Wednesday. As a storm system approaches, west winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph. As a result, a wind advisory was issued until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Along with the wind Wednesday, we will also see...
cbs4local.com
Fire breaks out at 2-story apartment building near Missouri Ave. in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire crews were called out to a fire at a commercial building in Downtown El Paso. A spokesperson for the department said it may have started in a dumpster. The fire broke out on West Missouri Avenue, near Southwest University Park around...
cbs4local.com
Winning numbers announced for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The winning numbers for Mega Millions $1.1 billion prize on Tuesday were 7-13-14-15-18 and Mega Ball 9. The Megaplier was 3. El Pasoans flocked to Payan's Fuel Center in El Paso to purchase tickets ahead of the drawing. If someone wins the jackpot, it...
cbs4local.com
Some migrants in Las Cruces turn to city program for work
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — A Las Cruces homeless shelter is helping migrants as some make the journey from Texas to New Mexico in search of work. The Mesilla Valley Community of Hope said last week they had about 80 to 100 migrants show up. This week numbers are down but the shelter is still seeing about 50 migrants a day.
cbs4local.com
Winter Trout Reel-In Fishing Tournament to be held at Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department will host a Winter Trout Reel-In Fishing Tournament Saturday. The adult fishing catch and release tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to Noon at Ascarate Park. Fishing participants can register at the El Paso County...
cbs4local.com
Resident says El Paso Water bill increase will 'make things harder for everyone'
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Beginning March 1, El Paso Water customers will be paying roughly $9 more on their bills. Currently, El Pasoans are paying an average of $66.99. But with the new uptick, residents will be paying an average of $76.02. The Public Service Board approved the...
cbs4local.com
Longtime colleague of victim in Lees Dr. shooting says he was a one of a kind person
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mitchell Russell was celebrating his 30th birthday with friends and family the night before he was shot and killed on Lees Drive. Russell volunteered with the Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue team and one of his colleagues told CBS4 he was one of a kind and he was like family to him.
cbs4local.com
Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Foodbank receives $150k grant
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After months of dwindling supply, The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) food bank has finally been given a light at the end of the tunnel. EPFH serves 150,000 low income El Pasoans per year, according to the CEO Susan Goodell. On top of that,...
cbs4local.com
Shooting at east El Paso home stemmed from suspected drug sale between drug dealers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The deadly shooting in an east El Paso neighborhood stemmed from a drug deal between two drug dealers, according to a suspect's arrest report. The shooting at the cul-de-sac along Kira Christel Lane raised concerns from residents on December 26, 2022. Detectives investigated the...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Animal Services expansion plans delayed; 200 dogs will be impacted
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services confirmed the expansion of their shelter has been delayed. The expansion was supposed to begin in February but Animal Services said it has been pushed back to the beginning of March. "We really need it all," Julianne Newbold, Animal Services'...
cbs4local.com
Texas Rangers investigate conversations held between 2 Socorro ISD board trustees
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 learned the reason why the Texas Rangers are investigating the Socorro Independent School District. Audio recordings from two conversations between two school board trustees are part of the investigation. In the recordings from April 2021, SISD trustees Ricardo Castellano and Pablo Barrera are...
cbs4local.com
WBAMC welcomes new Command Sergeant Major James Musnicki
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center has a new leader. Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Maldonado Thursday transferred responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki. The change of responsibility ceremony between the two senior noncommissioned officers took place in the dining facility of the main...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans ambivalent about updated pursuit policy by CBP
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers more discretion when it comes to vehicle pursuits.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect granted bond
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
cbs4local.com
Man accused of pointing gun at migrants allegedly said 'he was doing it for America'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of pointing a gun at migrants near a church in El Paso on New Year's Eve was reportedly heard saying that "he was doing it for America," according to a federal court document. El Paso police said they received a call...
cbs4local.com
Drivers in deadly collision along Dyer Street ID
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso on Monday was identified. Edwin Roman, 30, who was driving a Ford Focus, died from injuries in the crash in the 10400 block of Dyer Street. Police investigators said Roman was heading speeding...
cbs4local.com
Asarco trustee explains challenges to sell land, options for new construction
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One decade after the American Smelting and Refining Company (ASARCO) smokestacks were demolished the land remains untouched. The University of Texas at El Paso was in line to purchase the land back in 2020 but withdrew from the deal. The Trustee of the Asarco...
cbs4local.com
CBP holds change of command ceremony for Santa Teresa port of entry director
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A change of command for the Santa Teresa port of entry director ceremony took place Tuesday. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted the formal ceremony to recognize the appointment of Tony Hall II to the position of port director. The event included a...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces police cadets to direct traffic at 6 intersections
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department’s academy will be conducting traffic control training for cadets at six intersections within the city Wednesday. The training will involve experienced officers instructing the cadets on how to safely direct traffic at intersections. Traffic signals at the intersections...
