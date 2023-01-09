ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shirley Rutherford
3d ago

I’m in Tabor City and mine went from 133 to to almost 350. There is no way I used that much power. Elderly and alone. No way.

5
Saine Asylum
3d ago

I've been saying for a month that they going to try to get every penny they can get I'll just raise the government's going to try to

3
B. K.
3d ago

Ask the CEO of Duke Energy for a loan, she makes $16 million a year.

6
