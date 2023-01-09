ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Dracula
3d ago

All these drug addicts know there is Narcan. Most get revived and go right back out and shoot up again. Maybe instead of trying to save them. Let nature take its course and spend the money somewhere else.

Inmate assaults 3 officers at Ogdensburg prison

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An inmate is accused of assaulting and injuring three officers at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg. According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, the officers’ union, it happened on Tuesday. NYSCOPBA said the inmate, serving his third stint in...
NYSP: Mohawk Valley man charged with unlicensed operation, drug possession in Boonville

BOONVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley area is faced with unlicensed operation and drug possession offenses in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Matthew D. Hunt, 39, of Ilion, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree and use of a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, January 9th, at around noon, an altercation occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria. At the request of school staff, a Deputy working in the capacity as a School Resource Officer responded to the incident. In an attempt to quell the situation, it became necessary for the Officer to restrain a combative student. While the Officer and student were on the floor, three additional students interfered by striking the Officer several times and attempting to remove the Officer’s Firearm and Pepper Spray from his duty belt. The Officer was able to retain possession of all equipment, however one of the students activated the Pepper Spray while it remained secured to the Officer’s duty belt.
Divers recover stolen car from canal in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered a car from the Erie Canal near Barnes Avenue in Marcy Thursday afternoon. Authorities were first notified about the car in the water Wednesday afternoon, but there wasn't enough daylight left for divers to work in the water. They returned to the scene Thursday and the car was out by 4 p.m.
Family home near Croghan destroyed in Wednesday blaze

LEWIS COUNTY- A family home between Lowville and Croghan, NY was destroyed Wednesday in a fire that remains under investigation, authorities say. Alarms sounded shortly before noontime after a witness told 9-1-1 dispatchers that their house was on fire. Croghan Fire Department was the primary responder. Emergency agencies responded to...
Morning Checkup: Cervical Cancer Awareness

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Macy VanArnum is an obstetrician and gynecologist at Samaritan Medical Center’s Women’s Wellness and Breast Care. She says it’s common for providers to ask about mammograms and colonoscopies at annual checkups, but it’s also important to...
Local mental health care advocates react to governor’s $1B plan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - During Tuesday’s State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans to invest $1 billion in mental health care. She says the needs of people living with mental illness have long been ignored and it’s time to make services ranging from doctor’s appointments to psychiatric beds more accessible.
Couple angry after puppy bought from Watertown’s The Pet Zone falls severely ill

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was almost two years ago when Jacelyn Slate and her wife celebrated Valentine’s Day with a new, furry addition. The couple had spent time wandering around the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown when they found themselves in The Pet Zone. They quickly fell in love with a nine-month-old Sharpei-Beagle and made the decision to purchase the puppy they named “Ollie.”
Helen M. McWayne, 84, Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen M. McWayne, 84, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, January 11th surrounded by her loving family at Hospice of Jefferson Co. Arrangements with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown are incomplete at this time.
Ganter to retire from the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence CEO is set to retire after 44 years of service. Howard Ganter has been working for the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center for nearly 5 decades and now he’s set to retire on January 27. According to Ganter, numerous changes...
Boonville man charged for criminally possessing a firearm, Troopers say

BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with two felony offenses that stem from a weapon investigation, authorities say. Eric P. Wright, 34, of Boonville, NY was arrested Monday evening by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count each of criminally possessing a weapon in the third-degree (assault rifle) and criminally possessing a firearm.
Mary K. Kirk, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary K. Kirk, 81, passed away at her home in the town of Watertown Tuesday afternoon, January 10, 2023. Mary was born in Watertown April 16, 1941, daughter of Francis T. “Frank” and Pauline Ryan Kirk. She was a 1959 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and had attended JCC. She was an office manager for King & King in Watertown. Mary enjoyed gardening, had been a member of several bowling leagues, and was of the Catholic faith.
Chaotic Scene At Oswego High School, Involving Fighting And Pepper Spray

Oswego, N.Y. - A chaotic scene at Oswego High School around noon today. Around noon some students were arguing and the school resource officer tried to calm it down. When one of the students went to attack the another, the officer grab her by the arm and two wound up on the floor. That's when other students attacked the officer striking him.
Marion E. Roberts, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marion E. Roberts, 76, formerly of Arbor Drive, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the home of her daughter, Tammy Parks, under the loving care of her family and Jefferson County Hospice. Calling hours will be Friday January 13th, 2023, from 4 pm-7...
NY State Police ask for assistance in identifying Cicero burglary suspect

CICERO, N.Y. — State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on Oct. 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual...
wwnytv.com

State unveils plans to replace 7 Jefferson County bridges

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - If you live in Jefferson County, a bridge near you may soon be completely replaced. in a meeting Tuesday night, the state Department of Transportation was getting out information about replacing seven bridges in Jefferson County. One bridge on the list is in the town...
