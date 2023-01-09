ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title

Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home. Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Announcement

NFL fans return to the familiar position of awaiting news on Aaron Rodgers' future. The quarterback ended his 18th NFL season when the Detroit Lions eliminated the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention Sunday night. All eyes are again on the four-time MVP, who must decide whether to return next season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys

It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Deion Sanders' Daughter Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders announced his plans to leave Jackson State to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His decision had a major impact on the rosters of both football programs. His son, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, followed him to Boulder while plenty of players ...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers

This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded."  Carroll might ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons' Comment On Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Micah Parsons is fired up to be playing against Tom Brady this upcoming Monday. The Dallas Cowboys are set to travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers as they try and start their Super Bowl run. The Cowboys haven't won more than one playoff game in a single season since 1995.  In addition ...
The Spun

Look: Oklahoma Makes Notable Coaching Decision

Oklahoma football has officially added a staff member from a fellow Big 12 program.   On Tuesday, the Sooners announced the hiring of Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones. Jones will fill both of those roles at Oklahoma as well. A Texas native, Jones ...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: Bengals Had Big Return At Practice On Thursday

Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s, the Cincinnati Bengals hope that another drought of playoff defeats doesn't ensue as they take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. To that end, they're getting a big boost on offense. Bengals insider Jay Morrison of The Athletic noted ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion

Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement.  According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
The Spun

Giants Worked Out Notable Wide Receiver Tuesday

The New York Giants worked out veteran wide receiver James Washington on Tuesday. Washington was released by the Dallas Cowboys prior to the team's final regular-season game of the 2022 season. The former Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher was initially expected to be a starting WR option for the ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
711K+
Followers
90K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy