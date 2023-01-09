Read full article on original website
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title
Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home. Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs ...
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Announcement
NFL fans return to the familiar position of awaiting news on Aaron Rodgers' future. The quarterback ended his 18th NFL season when the Detroit Lions eliminated the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention Sunday night. All eyes are again on the four-time MVP, who must decide whether to return next season.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout
Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
Deion Sanders' Daughter Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision
Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders announced his plans to leave Jackson State to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His decision had a major impact on the rosters of both football programs. His son, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, followed him to Boulder while plenty of players ...
Legendary Patriots Star Has Brutally Honest Bill Belichick Comment
Ty Law dropped a bombshell comment about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday. Law, who used to play cornerback for the tea, said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that Belichick may not command the respect of younger players as he used to. “I will say today’s player ...
Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers
This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded." Carroll might ...
Look: Micah Parsons' Comment On Tom Brady Is Going Viral
Micah Parsons is fired up to be playing against Tom Brady this upcoming Monday. The Dallas Cowboys are set to travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers as they try and start their Super Bowl run. The Cowboys haven't won more than one playoff game in a single season since 1995. In addition ...
Look: Oklahoma Makes Notable Coaching Decision
Oklahoma football has officially added a staff member from a fellow Big 12 program. On Tuesday, the Sooners announced the hiring of Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones. Jones will fill both of those roles at Oklahoma as well. A Texas native, Jones ...
Look: Bengals Had Big Return At Practice On Thursday
Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s, the Cincinnati Bengals hope that another drought of playoff defeats doesn't ensue as they take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. To that end, they're getting a big boost on offense. Bengals insider Jay Morrison of The Athletic noted ...
NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion
Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
Giants Worked Out Notable Wide Receiver Tuesday
The New York Giants worked out veteran wide receiver James Washington on Tuesday. Washington was released by the Dallas Cowboys prior to the team's final regular-season game of the 2022 season. The former Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher was initially expected to be a starting WR option for the ...
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Reportedly Signs With Rival Team
The New York Giants added a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver to their practice squad on Wednesday. New York signed James Washington to its taxi squad, according to multiple reports. Washington spent much of this season with the Cowboys before being released in late December. The fifth-year ...
NFL World Reacts To What Rob Gronkowski Said About Joe Burrow
Former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had some strong praise for Joe Burrow on "Up & Adams" Wednesday. Host Kay Adams asked Gronkowski about the comparisons between Burrow and Tom Brady. The four-time All-Pro said he "100% sees the comparison" and thought of it himself when he ...
