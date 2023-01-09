ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN

Jade Clack continues family legacy as a standout at Austin High

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Jade clack is making her mark as one of the top basketball players in the State of Texas, and she’s got some pretty good genes to boot Jade clack is the daughter of former Texas basketball standout Kris Clack, and her mother, Emerald Amen, a former player herself, coaches Jade at Austin High. […]
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Roundtable: What does Texas do with Rodney Terry?

We’ll start this week’s roundtable with the news of Chris Beard’s termination. With Rodney Terry taking over as interim head coach, would you like to see him take over full time after the season? Or someone else such as Royal Ivey, John Calipari, Nate Oats, etc…. Daniel...
AUSTIN, TX
Sporting News

Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated

So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 10 Texas pulls off massive comeback against No. 17 TCU in 79-75 win

AUSTIN — In a top-20 matchup of programs that entered the game with identical conference and overall records, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns overcame an 18-point deficit in the first half to outscore the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs by 17 points in the second half for a 79-75 victory at the Moody Center, the first conference win in the new arena.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football has communicated with Alabama's Holmon Wiggins

One of the hottest topics surrounding Texas football at the moment is the looming search to find the next wide receivers coach to replace the departed Brennan Marion. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian lost first-year wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Marion to the UNLV Rebels on Jan. 8. Marion...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Texas basketball coaching search: Who are top candidates to replace Chris Beard?

As the college basketball season pushes into the thick of conference play, it's time to take stock of various coaching situations around the nation. Who are the young coaches who have impressed the most so far this season? Who are the top candidates to be national coach of the year? Who might be facing pressure to win the rest of the way? And who should Texas be looking at as a permanent replacement for Chris Beard?
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
Radio Ink

Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio

Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
AUSTIN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

These Austin expats are bringing live music back to Elgin with new honky-tonk

Just before Thanksgiving in downtown Elgin , a bar that is supposed to be open is clearly not. There is a crinkled yellow poster pasted on the exterior of the building that reads "COMING SOON." The glass doors and windows are blacked out with hanging plastic. One of those ubiquitous "CLOSED PLEASE CALL AGAIN" signs with a clock on it hangs at the entrance. With delays that have stretched past weeks and into months, the clock may as well lose its hands. And yet, in a town begging for its sole honky-tonk , people still stop...
ELGIN, TX
KVUE

New 32-story condo building could add to Austin's skyline

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based developer has filed paperwork related to a potential new high-rise in Downtown Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Pearlstone Partners filed a site plan to be reviewed by the City of Austin for a 32-story residential tower at Lavaca and West 14th streets. Plans are still preliminary, but the building could house up to 220 condominium units.
AUSTIN, TX

