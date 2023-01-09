Read full article on original website
OU QB Jackson Arnold Wins Gatorade National Football Player of The Year Over Longhorns Arch Manning
New Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year on Thursday, beating out Texas Longhorns signee Arch Manning.
BREAKING: Texas EDGE Ovie Oghoufo Transfers to LSU
Tigers fill a position of need with the edge rusher, Brian Kelly formally announces the signing.
Jade Clack continues family legacy as a standout at Austin High
AUSTIN (KXAN) —Jade clack is making her mark as one of the top basketball players in the State of Texas, and she’s got some pretty good genes to boot Jade clack is the daughter of former Texas basketball standout Kris Clack, and her mother, Emerald Amen, a former player herself, coaches Jade at Austin High. […]
Burnt Orange Nation
Roundtable: What does Texas do with Rodney Terry?
We’ll start this week’s roundtable with the news of Chris Beard’s termination. With Rodney Terry taking over as interim head coach, would you like to see him take over full time after the season? Or someone else such as Royal Ivey, John Calipari, Nate Oats, etc…. Daniel...
Derrick Johnson, All-American linebacker for Texas Longhorns, to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
Linebacker Derrick Johnson is one of 18 players part of the College Football Hall of Fame class this year, becoming the 22nd Texas player enshrined in the elite group. The ceremony honoring all the inductees will be Dec. 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of the National Football Foundation's awards dinner.
Sporting News
Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated
So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
In-state 2024 QB Trey Owens commits to Steve Sarkisian and Texas
Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair quarterback Trey Owens celebrated his 17th birthday Wednesday by announcing his commitment to Texas. The in-state passer is commit No. 3 for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff early in the 2024 cycle. AJ Milwee led the charge on the trail in landing a verbal from...
KXAN
After giving handwritten note to Texas coach, Gutierrez’s dream realized with Longhorns basketball
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Growing up in Mansfield, Texas, Anissa Gutierrez had a family that loved the University of Texas. Her grandmother wanted one of her grandkids to be a Longhorn. None before Gutierrez were, and for a while, it looked like Gutierrez wouldn’t be either. After two years...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 10 Texas pulls off massive comeback against No. 17 TCU in 79-75 win
AUSTIN — In a top-20 matchup of programs that entered the game with identical conference and overall records, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns overcame an 18-point deficit in the first half to outscore the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs by 17 points in the second half for a 79-75 victory at the Moody Center, the first conference win in the new arena.
Texas football has communicated with Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins
One of the hottest topics surrounding Texas football at the moment is the looming search to find the next wide receivers coach to replace the departed Brennan Marion. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian lost first-year wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Marion to the UNLV Rebels on Jan. 8. Marion...
FOX Sports
Texas basketball coaching search: Who are top candidates to replace Chris Beard?
As the college basketball season pushes into the thick of conference play, it's time to take stock of various coaching situations around the nation. Who are the young coaches who have impressed the most so far this season? Who are the top candidates to be national coach of the year? Who might be facing pressure to win the rest of the way? And who should Texas be looking at as a permanent replacement for Chris Beard?
Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas
BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
Radio Ink
Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio
Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
Trudy's spinoff restaurant Trudy's Del Mar on South Congress to close
AUSTIN, Texas — Just over a year after opening, Trudy's Del Mar on South Congress Avenue is reportedly set to close. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal, the Trudy's group will continue operating in the space at 1600 S. Congress Ave. but will usher in a new concept this spring.
These Austin expats are bringing live music back to Elgin with new honky-tonk
Just before Thanksgiving in downtown Elgin , a bar that is supposed to be open is clearly not. There is a crinkled yellow poster pasted on the exterior of the building that reads "COMING SOON." The glass doors and windows are blacked out with hanging plastic. One of those ubiquitous "CLOSED PLEASE CALL AGAIN" signs with a clock on it hangs at the entrance. With delays that have stretched past weeks and into months, the clock may as well lose its hands. And yet, in a town begging for its sole honky-tonk , people still stop...
Tickets to sixth annual Texas Whiskey Festival now on sale
The event includes a VIP dinner with special tastings plus a daylong festival, and tickets are available separately for each.
New 32-story condo building could add to Austin's skyline
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based developer has filed paperwork related to a potential new high-rise in Downtown Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Pearlstone Partners filed a site plan to be reviewed by the City of Austin for a 32-story residential tower at Lavaca and West 14th streets. Plans are still preliminary, but the building could house up to 220 condominium units.
2 more sentenced in 2019 murder of active-duty airman in Cedar Park
On Dec. 6, two suspects connected to the 2019 murder of an active-duty airman were convicted and sentenced to serve a combined 95 years in Texas prison.
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Austin, Tx. - The City of Austin is the state capital of Texas, live music capital of the world, and home to the University of Texas, as well as the prominent tech festival South by Southwest.
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
