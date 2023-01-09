Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
ccxmedia.org
Crystal Snowplows Need Residents’ Help to Work Efficiently
Crystal has a friendly reminder for residents about snowplows and winter parking. When the city gets one and a half inches of snow or more, it does a full plow of all city streets and alleys. That means there’s no parking until they have been plowed edge to edge.
ccxmedia.org
City of Maple Grove Report – January 4, 2023
A recap of the January 3, 2023 Maple Grove City Council meeting and a look at news and happening from around the city. Find out more about city news and happenings at https://maplegrovemn.gov.
Garbage collection slowed by snow; city leaders ask residents for help
MINNEAPOLIS — The snow is still having a big impact across the Twin Cities. Monday is typically garbage pick-up day in several cities, including Minneapolis, but the snow is making that task trickier than usual. "We’re seeing significant challenges,” Minneapolis Solid Waste and Recycling Director David Herberholz says....
ccxmedia.org
As Milk Prices Rise, Second Harvest Heartland Receives Large Dairy Donation
It’s something never seen before in the world of Google search analytics. The keywords ‘food shelf near me’ made the top 10 list of most searched phrases for the Twin Cities area. It’s why officials with Second Harvest Heartland say a large milk donation Thursday in Brooklyn Park was so important.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
ccxmedia.org
Ice Dams Plague Homeowners, ‘They’re Starting to Get Bad’
Drive down any neighborhood in Robbinsdale and you’ll likely notice icicles dangling off the roofs of homes. Our recent rollercoaster weather is to blame. “It got cold, warm, cold, and now it’s really warm,” said Greg Platzer, owner of Totally Guaranteed Painting Company. Besides painting, Platzer removes...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley’s Winterfest is Saturday, January 28
Celebrate all the outdoor fun of a Minnesota winter at Golden Valley’s Winterfest. Enjoy activities like sledding, ice skating, and horse-drawn hayrides. There will also be a live DJ, a visit from the Snow Queen, and a bonfire complete with marshmallow roasting and hot chocolate for treats. Gather your...
Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice
MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter
'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
ccxmedia.org
Freezing Rain Cripples Commute, Sends School Buses Sliding
A Robbinsdale resident captured video of school buses having a tough time getting up a hill near her home. “It was not a good morning for bus drivers today,” said Robbinsdale resident Erica Garcia-Jones. The bus was driving down a hill near Halifax and 33rd Avenue North when he...
ccxmedia.org
Takeout Tuesday: The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Maple Grove
Roughly 5,400 miles separate Minnesota from the country of Greece. But the good news is you don’t have to buy an expensive plane ticket to enjoy food from that region. “There’s nothing out of a can, nothing out of a box,” said Andrew Van Vleet, owner of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Maple Grove.
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
ccxmedia.org
Demolition Work Underway at Former Golden Valley Optum Site
A prominent site for redevelopment in Golden Valley now looks much different. Demolition work has started at a vacant office building north of Highway 55 and east of Golden Valley Country Club. The site, which has been vacant since 2016, used to be offices for Optum Health. The Golden Valley...
Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities
EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
Minneapolis Animal Care & Control reaches capacity, waives adoption fees
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Animal Care & Control has waived all adoption fees as it reached full capacity, housing nearly 100 animals.Animal Care & Control says it has taken in 139 animals since the start of the new year--a 57.5% increase from the same time period in 2022. Over half of the pets brought into the shelter were surrendered by their owners, many of them citing housing issues as a reason, Animal Care & Control says.RELATED: Pet food shelf offers help for pet owners facing economic hardshipIn addition to adoptions, the shelter is looking for people willing to foster its cats and dogs. Animal Care & Control says it is particularly in need of "seasoned pet owners who can take care of dogs that require more experienced handlers."All pets available for adoption are completely vaccinated, sterilized and micro-chipped.Information on adopting animals from Animal Care & Control can be found by clicking here.
redlakenationnews.com
Charges: Man on 9th-floor balcony pitched dumbbells, other items at vehicles in downtown Minneapolis
A Minneapolis man has been charged with dropping dumbbells, furniture and other items from his ninth-floor balcony onto vehicles passing by his downtown apartment building, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Michael B. Judy, 29, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree property damage...
ccxmedia.org
Osseo Police Department Hiring Amid All-Time Low Recruitment
Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson has been leading the city’s police force since 2015. He’s never seen a time in law enforcement when recruiting officers has been so difficult. “Our colleges aren’t spinning out law enforcement students and fresh people into the job like we have in the...
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Considers Donating Fire Truck to Ukraine
The city of Plymouth faces an interesting question: should the city donate its aging fire truck to Ukraine? Or should the city try to sell it to decrease the burden on taxpayers?. The city has a 13-year-old ladder truck that has reached the end of its service life. According to...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Public Schools agrees to pay family of student shot and killed $500,000
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Public Schools will pay a 500-thousand dollar settlement to the family of a student who was fatally shot last year. Former North High quarterback Deshaun Hill was killed while walking home from school after Principal Mauri Friestleben dismissed students to join a protest. The man charged with shooting Hill goes to trial later this month.
Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights
Among the dozens of collisions and spinouts in the Twin Cities in incredibly icy conditions Wednesday morning is an incident that has left five vehicles off the road in Inver Grove Heights. MnDOT traffic cameras showed the situation on Hwy. 52 south between Hwy. 55 and 80th Street East shortly...
