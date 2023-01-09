Read full article on original website
Related
Pence: Discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as VP ‘incredibly frustrating’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president compared to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s private residence proved a “double standard.” “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence said on the “Hugh Hewitt Show.” “But the original sin here was…
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Biden blocking Hunter Biden, Burisma emails would prove 'how much he has to hide,' conservative group warns
Group seeking White House records on Hunter Biden and Burisma warns that if President Biden blocks the records, "he will have only proven just how much he has to hide."
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
Mom of Hunter Biden’s child wants daughter’s last name changed to Biden. Here’s why
Previously, DNA testing proved Hunter Biden is the father of the 4-year-old girl, court records show.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Mike Lindell’s new conspiracy theory: DeSantis’ Miami-Dade win can prove Trump was cheated
The “My Pillow Guy” CEO has been attacking the Miami-Dade Elections Department.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden
The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
msn.com
'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents
Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
Biden is in Mexico City. His first action? Asking the Mexican president for help with fentanyl
Joe Biden kicks off the North American Leaders' Summit asking Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for help tackling the fentanyl crisis.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
msn.com
Don’t buy Biden’s ‘surprise’ — classified documents were moved at least twice
With the reported discovery of a second batch of highly classified documents connected to President Biden, the decisions of Attorney General Merrick Garland are fast moving from the inexplicable to incomprehensible. Garland was presumably briefed that classified documents were discovered in Joe Biden’s old office on Nov. 2. He also...
Why Jair Bolsonaro Won't Be Extradited From Florida
Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro has called on the U.S. to work on having the former Brazilian president "extradited."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1095M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 8