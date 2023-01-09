ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Quinn Redeker dies at 86: reports

By Dolan Reynolds, Addy Bink
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04koDz_0k8tQ7GT00

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct Quinn Redeker’s age. We regret the error.

( WGHP ) — Actor Quinn Redeker died at 86 last month, according to the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline .

He is best known for his roles on “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless.” His daughter told Deadline that Redeker died of natural causes on Dec. 20 in Camarillo, California.

Early in his career, he worked with Robert Redford multiple times in “The Candidate,” “The Electric Horseman” and “Ordinary People,” according to his IMDb page .

He joined “Days of Our Lives” in 1979 and played Alex Marshall. Redeker left the show in 1987, which is the same year he began playing the character Rex Sterling in “The Young and the Restless.”

Adam Rich of ‘Eight Is Enough’ dies at 54: reports

Redeker was nominated for an Academy Award for original screenplay for 1978’s “The Deer Hunter” and two Daytime Emmy Awards for supporting actor in a drama series in 1989 and 1990 for his role as Rex Sterling.

His most recent role was as an uncredited SWAT officer in the NBC TV show “Harry’s Law.”

Redeker was born on May 2, 1936, in Woodstock, Illinois.

Redeker’s death comes just weeks after “Days of Our Lives” co-star John Aniston died at the age of 89.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines

Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
RadarOnline

‘They’re In Denial’: ‘GMA’ Lovers Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Accused Of Ignoring ‘The Damage They’ve Caused’ As Romance Heats Up

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have continued to flaunt their romance in the weeks after their secret affair was exposed — and sources close to the GMA co-anchors said the two lovebirds are “in denial of the damage they’ve caused”, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, the ABC stars were yanked off the air after their 6-month romance was revealed. The two were caught on multiple dates throughout New York despite still being legally married. Sources close to the couple said they had broken things off with their spouses before becoming romantically involved. Robach and her husband...
NEW YORK STATE
KFOR

Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says

CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – A second caregiver of a missing Oklahoma child has been taken into custody. Officials say 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the 200 block of W. Nebraska. Investigators say it all began when a postal carrier reported finding Brownfield’s...
ARIZONA STATE
KFOR

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization for cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday at a Los Angeles area hospital hours after she was found unresponsive inside her home, her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” […]
CALABASAS, CA
KFOR

1 dead after reported ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Guymon on Monday

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released information regarding an apparent “officer-involved shooting” in Guymon on Monday evening. According to a post made on the bureau’s Facebook page, the Guymon Police Department requested assistance from the bureau after a reported officer-involved shooting Monday evening in the 2700 block of […]
GUYMON, OK
KFOR

KFOR

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy