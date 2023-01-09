The Chicks Announce A Limited 6-Night Las Vegas Residency

SiriusXM

The Chicks are headed to Sin City.

In the spirit of reviving ‘90s country artists and songs, The Chicks have jumped in on the action and will be performing six nights in Las Vegas come early summer.

The Chicks have been a feminist and political advocacy staple for years, never backing down or shying away from sharing their opinions on controversial issues. And now that they are Dixie-free, after a name change, they are back to focusing on music.

In 2020, the dynamic girl band released an album titled, Gaslighter and last year they hit the road to promote the new music, making it the first time the women had toured in over five years.

The group hopes to reignite their previous successes which include a dozen Grammy award wins, several chart-topping hits and over 30 million sold albums.

For a group who has thrived on forging their own way in music, a Vegas Residency seems like a great location for The Chicks to continue to kick-off their revitalization.

The group will play May 3rd, 5th, 6th, 10th, 12th and 13th at the Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

Tickets go on sale this coming Friday at 10 am, so snag them while you can.