ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Chicks Announce A Limited 6-Night Las Vegas Residency

By Lacey West
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JAMXz_0k8tPsGE00
SiriusXM

The Chicks are headed to Sin City.

In the spirit of reviving ‘90s country artists and songs, The Chicks have jumped in on the action and will be performing six nights in Las Vegas come early summer.

The Chicks have been a feminist and political advocacy staple for years, never backing down or shying away from sharing their opinions on controversial issues. And now that they are Dixie-free, after a name change, they are back to focusing on music.

In 2020, the dynamic girl band released an album titled, Gaslighter and last year they hit the road to promote the new music, making it the first time the women had toured in over five years.

The group hopes to reignite their previous successes which include a dozen Grammy award wins, several chart-topping hits and over 30 million sold albums.

For a group who has thrived on forging their own way in music, a Vegas Residency seems like a great location for The Chicks to continue to kick-off their revitalization.

The group will play May 3rd, 5th, 6th, 10th, 12th and 13th at the Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

Tickets go on sale this coming Friday at 10 am, so snag them while you can.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

The art of hair hanging

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

2023 Golden Globes Hits And Misses

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s that time again, we break down all of the fashion hits and misses from the Golden Globes last night. Our fashion expert, Frank Marino joins us to talk all things sparkle, glitz and glam from the Silver Carpet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announce 3 Las Vegas Strip shows

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beatles legend Ringo Starr is bringing his His All Starr Band to the Las Vegas Strip for three shows over Memorial Day weekend. According to a news release, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, comprised of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette, shared Thursday that their upcoming spring tour will include three shows at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Brian McKnight announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Brian McKnight, has announced a one-night-only performance on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, McKnight will return to the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17. “McKnight will bring his previously sold-out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

23 Ways Las Vegas Will Look Different in 2023

What's new? What's next? Las Vegas is constantly changing, and while the new openings of 2022 were pretty cool, they almost seem tame compared to everything Sin City has in store for 2023. The word of the year is ambition. We'll see the arrival of new resorts like Durango and Fontainebleau, a nighttime Formula 1 Grand Prix along the Strip and the long-awaited debut of the MSG Sphere. Get planning now. The new year has lots of good stuff to keep you busy over the next 365 days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem

A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Las Vegas Magazine Hall of Fame 2023: Golden Steer Steeakhouse

In a city where iconic landmarks without stewardship are vulnerable to decay and decline, old-school restaurants become cherished institutions. Sometimes new owners step in to make sure those institutions remain standing, as the Signorelli family did 20 years ago to keep the doors open at the Golden Steer Steakhouse. The little restaurant west of the Strip on Sahara Avenue with the bronzed bovine statue in front has been open since 1958 and is rich with anecdotal tales of its early mob clientele and celebrity guests who have red leather booths dedicated to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

255K+
Followers
14K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy