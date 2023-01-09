Read full article on original website
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom bought mops, tarps and tape after her disappearance, authorities say
Ana Walshe went missing shortly after midnight on New Year's Day and her husband Brian is currently in custody for misleading investigators. Authorities say surveillance video shows Brian at a Home Depot on Jan. 2 purchases cleaning supplies.
Friends of Ana Walshe say they believe there is a slim chance of finding her alive
Friends of friends and family of a missing Massachusetts mom say they expect murder charges to be filed soon. This comes after disturbing evidence tied to the case was found in a garbage facility.
Idaho murder suspect back in court
The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was back in court Thursday morning for a preliminary status hearing.
‘You're okay sweetie’: Video shows rescue of 4-year-old Michigan girl, arrest of her father
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was taken by her father on Tuesday was rescued by Ohio police after they pulled the man over in a car in Ohio. Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released bodycam video of the rescue. Eric Nardlini was arrested...
Family of 1985 murder, rape victim attend convicted killer's clemency hearing Tuesday
The family of Bridget Drobney will attend the clemency hearing for the man convicted of killing their loved one nearly four decades ago. The victim's family hopes to persuade the Illinois Prison Review Board to keep Bridget's killer behind bars.
New details released in alleged ComEd bribery court filings
A 126-page legal document was filed late Tuesday by prosecutors in anticipation of the fast-approaching March 6 trial of Michael McClain and three others who are accused of trying to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan to benefit ComEd.
Indiana State Police report over 500 OWIs, 12 troopers hit by drivers in 2022
INDIANA - Over 500 drivers were cited for Operating Under the Influence (OWI) and 12 state troopers were struck by drivers in Indiana last year. The Indiana State Police Lowell Post reported some year-end statistics concerning public safety on Indiana's roadways. Troopers arrested 508 people for impaired driving last year....
Illinois chemical plant catches fire, residents urged to avoid area
Residents were told to shelter in place Wednesday morning as emergency crews battled a major fire that broke out at a rural Illinois chemical plant, prompting the plant's evacuation.
Illinois House passes assault weapons ban; Gov. Pritzker vows to sign bill
Illinois is poised to become the ninth state in the country to ban assault weapons after the Illinois House on Tuesday approved legislation that will also stop the sale of high-capacity magazines. MORE: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/gov-pritzker-vows-to-sign-assault-weapons-ban.
New Illinois General Assembly members sworn into office
Wednesday was Inauguration Day for members of the 103rd Illinois General Assembly. Gov. J.B. Pritzker presided over the state Senate's ceremony in Springfield.
Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out
Storm-ravaged California scrambled to clean up and repair widespread damage on Wednesday as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although thunderstorms led a new atmospheric river into the northern half of the state.
The Wieners Circle delivers hot dogs, burgers to refugees after Gov. Abbot tweet
When The Wiener Circle saw the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbot, touting how many migrants he's bused to sanctuary cities like Chicago, the restaurant decided to step up.
Cleanup begins after chemical plant fire in La Salle
The blaze broke out around 8 a.m. at Carus Chemical at 1500 8th St. in La Salle, La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said.
Football coach accused of workouts that put kids in hospital
A high school football coach in Texas is suspended after putting players through a workout that was so rough it sent some of them to the hospital.
