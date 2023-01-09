ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Hires PayPal Vet Jeffrey Karbowski As Chief Accounting Officer, Replacing Short-Tenured Predecessor

By Dade Hayes
 3 days ago
Netflix has hired PayPal veteran Jeffrey Karbowski , 45, as VP and Chief Accounting Officer .

The staffing move follows a somewhat unusual sequence in 2022. Karbowski’s predecessor was Ken Barker, who joined the company after a 19-year run at video game maker Electronic Arts, only to resign last September after only three months in the job. An SEC filing at the time said the departure was due to personal reasons.

Karbowski will report to Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann , who had been heading up accounting pending a search.

The newly minted exec held various posts at PayPal since joining the payment tech firm in 2013. He was most recently VP, Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to joining PayPal, Karbowski served as director of accounting at Microsoft-owned Skype and a senior manager at accounting firm Ernst & Young.

Netflix said in an SEC filing it is paying Karbowski an annual base salary of $2 million, a one-time signing bonus of $400,000 and $1 million in annual stock options.

While it continues to lead the global streaming field with 223 million subscribers, Netflix faces a number of questions from Wall Street and the media business. It will report financial results from the fourth quarter next week, and hopes to avoid anything close to a repeat of the disastrous quarterly earnings releases of one year ago. The company projects it will add about 4.5 million subscribers in the period.

Investors will be looking to see if the rollout of a cheaper subscription tier with advertising last November has helped spur any subscriber sign-ups as of yet. Along with advertising, the company has said 2023 will see it make wider moves to recapture revenue from password sharing. Rather thank wink and ignore those sharing passwords, the company is testing a scheme that lets it charge a nominal fee for a subscriber to share their log-in credentials. Opinions differ as to the exact amount of revenue that can potentially be reclaimed, though it could amount to billions of dollars. Still, even Netflix execs acknowledge the high degree of sensitivity involved in implementing the initiative.

Deadline

Investment Bank Moelis & Co. Names Marcus Lollie A Managing Director In Its Media Group

Investment bank Moelis & Company has appointed Marcus Lollie as a managing director in its media group. He will be based in Los Angeles. Lollie joins the company from the Canon Media Group, an investment firm where he developed and oversaw the media, entertainment and tech practice as a co-founder and managing partner. He previously spent nearly two decades in the Private Fund Group at Credit Suisse and Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette. Lollie graduated from Stanford, where he majored in economics and played on the men’s basketball team. “We are delighted to welcome Marcus into our Media group,” Navid Mahmoodzadegan, co-founder and...
Deadline

Samba TV Offloads Media Sales Assets To UK-Based Programmatic Firm MiQ, Tightens Focus On Data And Measurement Business

Data and measurement firm Samba TV is offloading its media sales business to UK firm MiQ in order to clarify its strategic focus at a time when Nielsen’s struggles have opened the door to new competitors. The companies have reached a multi-year commercial partnership, which will see them continue to work together, but MiQ will directly run the sales operations that used to be part of Samba. No employees will be laid off as a result of the transaction, and both companies are expecting to continue to grow their respective workforces at a double-digit clip this year as money continues to...
Deadline

Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98

Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Taiwanese Actor Kai Ko Suffers Serious Face Injury On The Set Of Netflix’s ‘Agent From Above’

Taiwanese actor Kai Ko is said to be recovering after being struck by a camera drone on the set of Agent From Above, Netflix’s upcoming Chinese-language series. Ko’s agent told Taiwan’s local United Daily News that the actor suffered “serious facial disfigurement,” and his wound required 20 to 30 stitches. Ko is “recuperating and actively treating” his injury with the hope of returning to work “as soon as possible,” his agent added. The accident happened on December 27 on the Agent From Above set. The show is produced by Singapore’s mm2 Entertainment and Taiwan’s Good Films Production. A spokesperson for the production team...
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter “Is Receiving The Best Care”, Asks For Prayers – Update

UPDATED: Lisa Marie Presley died late Thursday at age 54. Read the obituary here.UPDATED, 3:30 PM: Priscilla Presley, the mother of Lisa Marie Presley, is asking for prayers for her daughter after she was rushed to Los Angeles-area hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla tweeted, adding “We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.” Lisa Marie’s hospitalization comes just two days after she attended the Golden...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Shocking Death Mourned In Online Outpouring Of Grief

Friends, fans, and colleagues mourned the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, who died today at age 54 after a day-long struggle with heart problems. The singer crammed a whole lot of living into her brief time. She boldly developed her own career in the music business, knowing that she would always be shadowed by her famous father. She also engaged in extensive humanitarian work through the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. A few of the early reactions: ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE...
Deadline

Joe Biden Grilled On Latest Revelation That Classified Documents Were Found In Garage Of His Wilmington Residence: “Next To Your Corvette? What Were You Thinking?”

After the White House revealed that classified materials were found stored in the garage of Joe Biden’s Wilmington residence, reporters were anxious to hear an explanation from the president after he gave remarks on the economy. Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked, “Classified material next to your Corvette. What were you thinking?” “I am going to get a chance to speak on all of this, God willing, soon, but as I said earlier this week — and by the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage, so it is not like it was sitting out on the street …...
WILMINGTON, DE
Deadline

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Sentenced To Five Months In New York Tax Case — Update

UPDATE: Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in jail on Tuesday. A New York state judge handed down the sentence after Weisselberg entered a guilty plea to 15 charges related to tax fraud and evasion last summer. That was part of a deal in which he agreed to be a witness against the Trump Organization.  A New York jury last month found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud and other charges. Sentencing against the company is scheduled for Friday, with fines of up to $1.6 million. According to the AP, Judge Juan...
Deadline

Austin Butler Doesn’t Think He Sounds Like Elvis Presley But Says Voice Is Now Part Of His “DNA”

Austin Butler won at the Golden Globes 2023 in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama category for his portrayal of The King in Elvis. Social media was abuzz when the actor took the stage to make his acceptance speech. Many viewers noticed that Butler’s voice still sounded like Elvis Presley, despite not being in character anymore. When Butler met with reporters backstage at the Globes, he was asked about the persistent Presley accent. “Still?” he said before adding, “I don’t think I sound like him still but I guess I must because I hear it a lot.” Butler continued, “I often liken...
Deadline

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Predicts Victory Over Russia After Sean Penn Introduces Him At Golden Globes

The Oscars declined to give a platform to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year, but the Golden Globes made up for it Tuesday, offering him an opportunity to speak directly to an American and world audience. In taped remarks introduced by Sean Penn, the Ukrainian leader expressed optimism about his country’s efforts to repel the invasion by Russia, which began last February. Related Story Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete List Related Story Golden Globes TV Review: Ceremony Takes Chance With Weeknight Broadcast, But Snark Replaced With Saccharine In Low-Energy Show Related Story Eddie Murphy "Absolutely Would Go Back" To Host ...
Deadline

Twitter Orders Staff Members At Asia Headquarters To Clear Desks And Work From Home — Reports

Staff members at Twitter’s Asia headquarters in Singapore have been told to clear their desks and work from home indefinitely, according to a new report. An email sent Wednesday informed staff that they would be required to leave Twitter’s premises by 5 pm that day, and they would be required to continue their work from home on Thursday, Bloomberg reported. An unnamed source told the digital outlet that Singapore-based Twitter staff members have since been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system. It is unclear whether the move is permanent. Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment....
Deadline

Ben Masters Dies: ‘Passions’ Soap Star Was 75

Ben Masters, the actor best known for his role as Julian Crane on the old NBC soap Passions, died January 11 at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs. He was 75. Masters battled dementia for several years and succumbed to Covid. His biggest role was also his last — portraying the rich and powerful Julian from 1999 to 2008 on the NBC sudser. Born on May 6, 1947, in Corvallis, OR, Masters graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.A. degree in theater in 1969. He moved to New York City, where he starred in on and off-Broadway productions such...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Former Fox News Reporter Rick Leventhal Hospitalized After Car Accident & Suffers 4 Broken Ribs; Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Wife Kelly Dodd Weighs In

Rick Leventhal, the former Fox News correspondent and husband of former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, was involved in a car accident. The journalist shared a video from the hospital where he provided an update to his fans. “So lucky to be alive & grateful for the well wishes & care I’m getting. 4 broken ribs, fractured bone right foot, wounded pride. So far that’s it,” he captioned the Instagram post. Leventhal detailed that he was traveling on the I-10, just outside of Palm Desert, California during rainy conditions, when he “hit, what felt like a patch of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Pamela Brown Tapped As CNN Chief Investigative Correspondent And Anchor

Pamela Brown has a new role at the network as chief investigative correspondent, joining the network’s investigative team after the death of Drew Griffin last month. She’ll also continue to serve as CNN anchor, filling in on the network. Brown has been anchor of the weekend primetime edition of CNN Newsroom and served on the network’s voting integrity team. She also served as senior Washington correspondent, breaking news about the January 6th Committee’s plans for criminal referrals and over former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ initial compliance with a committee subpoena. Brown previously covered Donald Trump’s administration as senior White...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Jeff Beck Mourned By Rock’s Greats, Hailed As A Master Of His Craft In Reactions

Jeff Beck was one of the most iconic rock guitarists of all-time, and that status was proven by the many emotional reactions from his peers in the music industry. The long list of tributes to Beck came from the greats who played with or were contemporaries of Beck, all delivering heartfelt salutes to one of the greatest guitarists of them all. Beck was working to the end, befitting a legend, and the shock at his sudden passing could be felt in the public messages. A few of the early reactions: “Travel on, Master Jeff!Find new harmonics.We’ll miss you.” – Annhttps://t.co/uB1ygbRvB5 pic.twitter.com/LaaQQmRlrE— Ann Wilson (@AnnWilson) January 11, 2023More from DeadlineJeff Beck Dies: British Guitar God Was 78Hubert G. Wells Dies: Hollywood Animal Trainer For 'Doctor Dolittle', 'Babe' & Many Others Was 88Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning 'ER', 'Chicago Fire' Film Editor Was 69Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Deadline

Tatjana Patitz Dies: Supermodel Appeared In George Michael’s ‘Freedom ’90’ Video, Was 56

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz, best known for her appearance in George Michael’s video for his monster hit “Freedom ’90,” has died at age 56. She died on Jan. 11 of breast cancer, her agent confirmed. The German-born Patitz was considered one of the original supermodels. She entered her first modeling contest at age 17 in Stockholm, taking third place. But a session with fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh that followed launched the main part of her career. Singer George Michael saw her in British Vogue in 1990, and subsequently cast her for his “Freedom ’90” music video alongside Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington,...
Deadline

Charles White Dies: USC Running Back And Heisman Trophy Winner Was 64

Charles White, who won the 1979 Heisman Trophy after leading USC to the college football national championship in 1978, died of cancer Wednesday in Newport Beach, California, USC announced. White was 64. White remains the school’s career rushing yards leader with 6,245. He scored 49 touchdowns. He lettered four seasons at USC and twice was a unanimous All-American. White set 22 NCAA, Pac-10, USC and Rose Bowl records. White is part of a long line of dominant USC running backs. He was a three-time all-conference first-teamer, was USC’s team MVP in 1978 and ’79, and finished fourth in Heisman voting as a junior. He was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Jeff Beck Dies: British Guitar God Was 78

Jeff Beck, a wildly influential eight-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who went from the Yardbirds to fronting his own group and working with Rod Stewart and is considered among the greats of rock guitar, has died. He was 78. His family said in a statement that Beck died Tuesday of bacterial meningitis. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” the statement on social media reads. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they...
Deadline

Prince Harry Tells Stephen Colbert That British Press Accounts Of Afghanistan Kill Count Are “A Dangerous Lie”

In his latest stop on the Spare book tour, Prince Harry appeared with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show last night and addressed the controversial inclusion in his new memoir of the number of his kills while serving in the British Army during the war against Afghanistan. “I made a choice to share it because, having spent nearly two decades working with veterans all around the world, I think the most important thing is to be honest and to be able to give space to others to be able to share their experiences without any shame,” the Duke of Sussex said,...
Deadline

