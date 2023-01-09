ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Police seize drugs, guns, bombs during arrest of Alamogordo man

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otgcB_0k8tOrYg00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A 60-year-old Alamogordo, New Mexico, man was arrested and law enforcement was able to seize drugs, guns and homemade bombs during the incident.

Alamogordo police teamed up with law enforcement from Dona Ana County, Holloman Air Force Base and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to serve a warrant on and arrest 60-year-old Ryan Foor.

Officers and agents located and seized two improvised explosive devices, 20 firearms, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Foor has been charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. The explosives were turned over to ATF for further investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting

Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/13-year-old-girl-man-charged-in-alamogordo-drive-by-shooting/. 13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/13-year-old-girl-man-charged-in-alamogordo-drive-by-shooting/. New Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen details …. Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration's priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning, discussing...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Alamogordo Police Department launches new unit

See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/alamogordo-police-department-launches-new-unit/. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/alamogordo-police-department-launches-new-unit/. Family lawyer of teen killed in SWAT standoff says …. Family lawyer of teen killed in SWAT standoff says city is taking too long to hand over evidence. New Mexico federal lawmakers sworn in. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-federal-lawmakers-sworn-in/ New Mexico lawmakers...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Alamogordo Public Schools receives nearly $60 million grant

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Public Schools District is getting millions of dollars in funding from the Department of Defense. The $59.6 million grant will be used to replace Holloman elementary and middle schools on Holloman Air Force Base. Once completed, the elementary school will serve up to 600 students. The middle school will […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy