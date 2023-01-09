Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Establish $40 Million Trust For Wyoming Suicide Call Centers
Heartfelt stories and emotional pleas highlighted a Thursday afternoon meeting of the Wyoming Legislature's House Revenue Committee. Lawmakers were discussing House Bill 65, which would fund suicide helpline services based in Wyoming through the establishment of a permanent trust. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Effort Introduced To Strip Chuck Gray Of Election Oversight
An effort to strip Secretary of State Chuck Gray and his office of their authority to oversee Wyoming elections is on the clock. State Rep. Ken Chestek, D-Laramie, has crafted legislation that would put the State Canvassing Board in charge of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. "The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Slams Biden, Urges Legislators To Be Fiscally Conservative With $2 Billion Surplus
In his annual State of the State address to the Wyoming Legislature on Wednesday morning, Gov. Mark Gordon said that with $2 billion in unexpected revenue at their disposal, lawmakers need to continue to be fiscally conservative, prioritizing needs over wants.
oilcity.news
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
bigfoot99.com
Wyoming Legislature called to order
The 2023 General Session of the Wyoming Legislature was gaveled to order on Tuesday. Pictured above: Photo courtesy Gov. Mark Gordon/Facebook. Outgoing Senate President Dan Dockstader called the upper chamber to order. The morning session consisted of the swearing in of new members and ceremonial presentations before recessing until 2 p.m.
oilcity.news
Gov. Gordon highlights commitment to indigenous peoples, clean energy in message to legislature
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon highlighted the need for Wyoming to support its indigenous peoples and to uphold its commitment to clean energy and state irrigation systems during his message to the Legislature today. Support for Indigenous People. The governor stressed the importance of recognizing tribal sovereignty in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Clarify Grazing Management On State Leased Lands
A pair of bills forwarded by the Wyoming House Agriculture Committee could improve things for ranchers grazing cattle on state lands, including letting them manage others' cattle there. Running livestock for others on grazing leases is becoming more commonplace among...
cowboystatedaily.com
Unused For 15 Years, Wyoming Legislators Move To Kill Apprenticeship Program
A 15-year-old law gives contractors a 1% bid preference if at least 10% of a project's labor hours are from apprenticeships. But since the program was passed by Wyoming lawmakers in 2007, no contractors have used it, said Associated General...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Protects Site Near Ghost Town Of Sunrise Connected to Wyoming’s Ancient Red Ocher Mine
Wyoming has one of the world's oldest red ocher mines near the former town of Sunrise in Platte County. Next to that site is a lesser-known area of importance, the Sutton archaeological site. It has some extraordinarily large ceremonial circles...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Wonder If $100,000 Carcass Disposal Program Is Dead
Members of the Wyoming Legislature's House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee is questioning if a program that helps municipalities dispose of dead animals is being used enough to justify the $100,000 annual appropriation it receives. Hunters and meat processing...
Crossover Voting Ban Bill Introduced In 2023 Wyoming Legislature
Supporters of banning Wyoming voters from changing party affiliation to vote in primary elections in the state will try again in 2023 to get a bill passed in the legislature. House Bill 0103 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Jeremy Haroldson [R-Platte/Laramie counties]. It's co-sponsored by Representative(s) Angelos, Jennings, Knapp, Locke,...
svinews.com
Final notice for brand renewal
PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Legislator Tyler Lindholm To Launch Americans For Prosperity Chapter in Wyoming
Former Wyoming state legislator Tyler Lindholm is leaving U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis' office to launch a Wyoming chapter of a Libertarian conservative political advocacy group later this month. Lindholm, an outspoken and well-liked member of the Wyoming House during his...
cowboystatedaily.com
There Are Useful Career Training Programs For Wyoming Students – But No One Knows About Them
Wyoming has an array of apprenticeship programs suitable for high school-age students to help them figure out what direction they want to go with their lives before committing to potentially expensive post-secondary training. Many schools are either unaware of these programs,...
bigfoot99.com
County commissioners discuss wind energy taxes
The tug-of-war between counties in Wyoming that are home to wind turbines, the State Department of Revenue and independent energy producers over ad valorem taxes is back before the Legislature. Counties appear to have the power to win the fight. At stake is the amount of ad valorem taxes wind...
PLEASE DON’T: Wyoming Doctor Doesn’t Want Medicaid Expansion
For the 9th time a Medicaid expansion bill is before the Wyoming house and senate. In Wyoming every other year is for passing bills. Every other year is for passing the states budget. So it will be hard to get expansion passed during the 2023 session, which is a budget...
You Won’t Make It In Wyoming If…
A gentleman moved to Wyoming about 5 years ago. He makes his home in Buffalo and hosts and YouTube page called The Wyoming Project. During his time in this state, he's seen people move here only to leave a year or so later because they just couldn't take it. Take...
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Have A Cow: State Vet Urges Lawmakers To Clarify Cattle Disease Policy
Clarifying Wyoming's brucellosis control policy should make things easier for ranchers while also easing the worries of neighboring states over the disease, the Wyoming state veterinarian told state legislators Tuesday. Changing language from "area of concern" to "temporary surveillance area"...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Set State Policies For School Expulsions, Suspensions In Wyoming
Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a proposed law change requiring the state Superintendent of Public Instruction set statewide guidelines for public-school suspension and expulsion policies. Senate File 48, if it becomes law, would mandate that the state's education superintendent, Megan Degenfelder,...
