ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

New men’s rehab facility will soon open in Marianna

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbMn1_0k8tOSgd00

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The old Marianna Middle School has new life and a new purpose.

It’s been transformed into a rehab facility for men.

“The vision here is to take men that were just lost, whether it be from addiction, criminal background, just whatever the story may be and bring them in,” CHROME Retreat and New Orleans Mission Operations Director David Stepp said.

The CHROME retreat is a Louisiana-based program that will support men recovering from drug addiction, mental illness, depression, and homelessness.

Their goal is rescue, recovery, and re-engagement into society.

Stepp said he knows the impact of these programs because he went through it himself six years ago.

“I struggled with addiction throughout my life. And I mean, I tried secular treatment and different programs, and it worked for a little while,” Stepp said. “I never had much clean time. “When you graduate here, it’s not like this, ‘here’s your certificate, you just graduated. You know, you need to have a good job, a savings account, a pastor, a mentor, everything’s going to be put together for you, and it will be.”

Murder suspect held without bond

Stepp said the program has a 90% success rate.

25-year-old Erik Combs found himself in New Orleans last year living out of his car.

The program helped him start a career in ministry.

“It was January 22nd when I actually joined the program,” Combs said. “So I came in off of the streets in New Orleans, which is where I was doing the street ministry. It was cold so I had a warm bed, a warm shower there, and also a shelter program at that time. “This program also trains you how to be a minister and how to work in ministry. Now, I’m just kind of on the path along with that.”

The facility will house 75 men.

Phase two will add space for 150 more.

“The one thing I can say is that it’s just a privilege watching guys come in here at their lowest and find healing with God,” Combs said.

The CHROME Retreat is located at 4144 South Street.

They’ll begin a “soft opening” on January 17.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

January claimed firefighter cancer awareness month

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters work 24/7, 365 days a year and their job comes with a severe cancer risk. “This particular profession, unfortunately, has about a 9% higher probability of contracting cancer than you or I,” CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said. “So we are trying to create greater awareness, getting […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Ladybug

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Ladybug, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet black and white Hound mix is about two years old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Introducing a free program for teens in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Quality of Life is introducing a new program for teenagers. QOLture Teen Kickback Club provides a space for kids from all around the area to go and hang out once a month for free. Each month has a different theme. Friday, January 13th is game night. Board games […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Amenity rich driving range coming to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — BigShots Golf incorporates two of Bay County residents’ favorite things: golfing and dining out.  “What we do is we have anchored our experience around food,” BigShots Golf’s Chief Operating Officer T.J. Schier said. “We’ve got an outdoor driving range with some great technology. So, whether you’re a golfer and […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Lifesaving medical transport coming to Walton Co.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders said they can’t wait any longer on Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs. The hospital temporarily shut down for maintenance in March and never reopened. That left the area without an emergency room. They said if they’re going to have to transport patients longer distances, […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt Bonnie the bunny from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bonnie is a two-year-old floppy-haired domestic rabbit who is looking for her forever home. Bonnie ended up at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, but she is ready to be the perfect new snuggly addition to a loving family. She prides herself on being easy to manage...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Big Announcement coming at Legacy Golf Club

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major announcement is scheduled to take place at Legacy Golf Club Thursday morning. Last year, the course previously known as Holiday Golf underwent a rebranding and name change. Developers are keeping the announcement under wraps for now, but NewsChannel 7 was told it will...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Six new K9 dogs joining Panama City Beach Police Department

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police will be getting 6 new police officers, but they’re not your normal cops, they’re the 4-legged kind. Beach City Council members approved a $73,000 grant to buy the K9 officers from Houston K9 Academy in Texas. The 6 male dogs are all shepherd breeds. They’ll […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Officials still working to reopen Glenwood Community to the public

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Glenwood Community Center was damaged during Hurricane Michael. Work crews repaired the damages and reopened the center for private events in 2019. In 2022, it was booked for 49 weekends but the community has been waiting for it to reopen to public events. The wait should be over next […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

GCSC: Unique six-week courses begin January 20th

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College has about 50 six-week courses in the Education Encore program. College officials said the classes are grade-free and stress-free. They are geared more toward senior citizens but anyone can take them. New, unique classes include yoga for healthy aging, a history of tourism in Bay County, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. teen nationally recognized nationally for marine conservation work

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Mosley High School junior Wesley Tilghman started the non-profit ‘Conservation Brothers’ after seeing the impact fishing line and other monofilament materials were having on marine life.  “There was a pelican who was entirely wrapped up in some fishing line, and we had to go save it and got the fishing […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

One dead in shooting outside a Panama City nightclub

This story was updated with new information at 3:20 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they do not plan to file any charges against a man who shot and killed someone at a local strip club early Wednesday morning. Panama City police officers arrived at the Gold Nugget Gentlemen’s Club a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

New townhomes coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use. “We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

BDS is adding an online tutoring program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools officials have launched a new partnership to help students falling behind in the classroom. Bay District Schools is adding an online tutoring program for middle and high school students. The program consists of weekly sessions that help students with homework. Then there’s a 24-7 on-demand online support […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Mentors in high demand at Big Brothers Big Sisters

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Big Brothers of Big Sisters of Northwest Florida fosters one-on-one mentoring throughout Bay and Okaloosa counties. In Bay County, there are 18 kids waiting for a mentor. This means 18 kids are signed up and ready to be matched with a mentor willing to share their time with them. However, […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BDS receives five-year grant for student mental health services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools officials are planning to expand their mental health services to students. Bay District Schools will certify new counselors with a five-year federal grant worth $8.5 million. Local students have been dealing with unique pressures, since October 2018, when Hurricane Michael destroyed the Panhandle. Then, in March 2020, […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

New fire station being built in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Fire Department will soon have a brand new station on the east end. Beach City Council members approved the new site on Middle Beach Road during Thursday’s council meeting. The new station will replace the old one located behind the Walmart store on Front Beach […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

PC moves forward on McKenzie House restoration project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners approved $159,000 on Tuesday to remove lead paint, replace damaged wood, and to paint the historic McKenzie house. The home is located adjacent to McKenzie Park. “Restoring the McKenzie House is very important as we restore the entire historic downtown,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy