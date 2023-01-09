Read full article on original website
Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
$16M to be split among family of women who died in sweltering Rogers Park apartments
It was May 14, 2022, when three women were found unresponsive at the James Sneider Apartments. Temperatures in the building reached above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. In the apartment of one woman, the temperature was 103 degrees.
Body pulled from lake near downtown: police
Chicago Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive over the weekend. No identity has been released.
Historic Park Ridge movie theater avoids extinction, new owner to take over
The Pickwick Theatre in Park at Prospect and Northwest Highway opened in 1928. Current owner Dino Vlahakis said the general manager will assume operations of the theater until a new owner takes over on April 1.
