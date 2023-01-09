ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engagement Goals: Chad Johnson Surprises Sharelle Rosado A Month After World Cup Wagering A Wedding Proposal

By Janeé Bolden
 3 days ago

Congratulations are in order for Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and his lovely now-fianceé Sharelle Rosado, who announced their engagement over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztY0C_0k8tOQvB00
Source: Ethan Miller / Amy Sussman / Getty

If you already were under the impression that Rosado, 35, and Johnson, 44, were already engaged, you’re probably not alone. The couple, who welcomed their daughter Serenity last January, had already been publicly referring to each other as fiancé, but the pair made it official when Johnson got down on one in front of friends and family this weekend in Miami and presented Sharelle with a breathtakingly stunning, oval cut, 7 1/2 carat engagement ring.

According to PEOPLE.com, Rosado, who starred on the Netflix unscripted series “Selling Tampa” received the surprise proposal from Johnson Saturday, January 7th, after he invited her to celebrate his 45th birthday (his birthday is actually today, Monday, January 9th). Rosado was shocked to discover 20 guests hiding in wait to watch their special moment and celebrate Sharelle’s resounding “YES!”

“I’m honestly shocked! I’m at a loss for words. This was absolutely beautiful and to see my family and friends here to celebrate our love, that really did it for me,” Rosado tells PEOPLE exclusively after the proposal.

Rosado added that she was “very” surprised to see Johnson get down one knee — successfully executing his mission to keep his love in the dark about his big plan.

“Chad must have kept this completely a secret because I had no idea!” Rosado said. “He is definitely not a planner, so for him to pull this off for me is so amazing,” she adds. “Just the thought he put into this and having our family and friends here to witness says a lot.”

We’re honestly surprised she was surprised because just last month Johnson tweeted plans to propose to Sharelle on his birthday if Harry Kane scored a goal during his World Cup soccer match. Sharelle responded in dismay when Kane missed the kick, but Johnson got a second chance during Argentina’s World Cup final match vs. France World Cup final on December 18th, this time making the same wager on a Lionel Messi shot.

Johnson thanked Messi when he posted about the engagement, sharing all three of the tweets from December with the caption, “They call it The Beautiful Game for a reason, thank you @leomessi for coming in clutch.”

Johnson, a former NFL pro wide receiver, is well known for his athleticism. He’s since gone on to box, play soccer, and commentate. In fact, just last month, Chad traveled to Qatar to cover the World Cup for Fox Sports and Sharelle accompanied him.

The couple shared official photos from their engagement with PEOPLE magazine, where Rosado also called the engagement “the next step of our beautiful journey together.”

Maybe Johnson’s proposal was so surprising despite the World Cup tweets because that wasn’t the first time he told Rosado he had plans to marry her.

“I’m so emotional because when we first started dating, he used to always tell me, ‘I’m going to make you my wife,'” Rosado told PEOPLE. “Although in my heart I knew we were always meant to be, now that it’s official, it’s even more special than I could have ever dreamed.”

In the meantime, the couple still have plenty to celebrate — like Johnson’s 45th birthday today. Sharelle shared one photo of Chad with the caption “Happy birthday my love @ochocinco May God continue to bless you more abundantly 🙏🏽❤️.”

Another Happy Birthday tweet from Sharelle was accompanied by what looks to be Chad’s confirmation photo.

She also revealed that her birthday gift to him, tickets to Jeezy’s performance with Orchestra Noir on January 277th in Atlanta was something she was also looking forward to for herself!

While the couple have yet to confirm their exact wedding plans, Rosado also revealed they may have some ideas in mind for their nuptials.

“We are already talking about possibly getting married in the Bahamas and having the Valley Boys Junkanoo close us out,” Rosado told PEOPLE. “It’s a special spot for us, we celebrated our daughter’s first birthday in the Bahamas as a family over the holidays.”

Sounds SWEET! The couple’s daughter Serenity is Rosado’s fourth child and Johnson’s eighth. We know that wedding party is gonna be LIT!

