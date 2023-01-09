Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Casper man shot during arrest last spring pleads guilty to threatening spouse with gun
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated assault and battery Thursday, admitting to pointing a gun at his estranged spouse and threatening her life last summer. In the days following the incident, police say Gage Cordova, now 25, sent the woman threatening...
oilcity.news
Casper man pleads not guilty to burglaries, theft of women’s garments
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man pleaded not guilty to what police have described in charging documents as “sexually motivated burglaries.”. 59-year-old Thomas Branstetter was arrested in October and charged with two counts of burglary. He appeared in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday as an inmate of county jail. Branstetter is presumed innocent until proven or pleading guilty.
oilcity.news
Third defendant sentenced for role in drive-by shooting last April in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man identified as the driver in a drive-by shooting in south Casper last April has received a suspended prison sentence and a term of probation. Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said at sentencing in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday that the state was recommending a 6- to 10-year sentence for Daniel Marin-Laris, 25, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault last September.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Bond set for homicide suspect, possible motive revealed
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Over the weekend, one victim died and another was taken to the hospital. The suspect was arrested quickly by police, and has already had a first appearance in court. Late Monday afternoon, the suspect in this crime, George Kevin Dickerson of Casper, appeared before...
Casper Homicide Suspect: ‘I Think My Brain Is Broken’
The declining health of an elderly couple, and concerns over their caregivers may have contributed to the circumstances leading to the fatal attack on the husband and the critical wounding of the wife. The affidavit accompanying the second-degree and attempted second-degree murder charges against George Kevin Dickerson outlines the events...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/11/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Jan. 12. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/12/23-1/13/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper Man Arrested for Selling 500 Fentanyl Pills a Week Pleads Not Guilty
A Casper man pleaded not guilty to five counts in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Torrey Miller-Topping, who was born in 1997, heard the following charges in arraignments in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10:. Conspiracy to delivery of a felony amount, punishable by up to...
oilcity.news
Crime Clips: Driver’s Ed cars torched; unlocked car raided; child sickened by vape
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. Casper PD Lt. Jeff Bullard and Sgt. Seth Wheeler provided this information based on call inquiries. Shoplifting, 4:40 p.m. Friday, Jan...
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (1/11/23–1/12/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday homicide investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner has identified the victim in connection to a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning in Paradise Valley. The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Casper resident Andy William Martin Jr., the coroner’s release said Monday. Next-of-kin have been notified and an...
oilcity.news
One dead, one in critical condition in Casper homicide investigation; suspect in custody
CASPER, Wyo. — One person is dead and another remains in stable, yet critical condition Monday in a reported homicide investigation that began during the early morning hours of Jan. 8, 2023, in Paradise Valley, Casper police said in a release. 61-year-old George Kevin Dickerson was arrested early Sunday...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Two New Deputies
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office recently announced that they have added two new deputies to their department. Deputies Corson and Madding were sworn in earlier this week by NCSO Sheriff John Harlin. That's according to a Facebook post from the NCSO, who gave brief backstories of the lives of Deputy...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (1/2/23–1/9/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 2 through Jan. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Natrona County led state in total crashes in 2022, state data shows
CASPER, Wyo. — In reminding the public to drive safe, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office shared state crash data that showed Natrona County led the state in total number of crashes. There were 2,083 crashes in Natrona County in 2022, according to the data shared. Laramie County led...
Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Crash, Vehicle Arsons at Events Center
Casper Fire-EMS responded to several vehicle-related incidents Monday evening that resulted in the hospitalization of one person and alleged arson of several vehicles in a separate incident, according to a news release from the department on Tuesday morning. These incidents occurred after the structure fire in the 2300 block Breck...
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS responds to Monday night calls of entrapped motorist, vehicles on fire
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday night, Casper Fire-EMS emergency personnel responded to a crash that left someone entrapped and injured at the intersection of East 15th Street and Fairdale Avenue at roughly 8:25 p.m., followed shortly thereafter by several vehicles that were on fire near the Ford Wyoming Center.
oilcity.news
Backstory: Found Casper photo shows old practice of ‘demolition by fire’
CASPER, Wyo. – A black and white photograph discovered taped to a whiteboard shows thick, black smoke billowing from the roof of a tired 1920s-era three-plex, as Casper Fire-EMS crews aim their hoses at the doomed old residence. The dramatic scene was likely captured by a Casper Star-Tribune photographer,...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/4/22–1/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 4 through Jan. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Comments / 0