Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Casper man pleads not guilty to burglaries, theft of women’s garments

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man pleaded not guilty to what police have described in charging documents as “sexually motivated burglaries.”. 59-year-old Thomas Branstetter was arrested in October and charged with two counts of burglary. He appeared in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday as an inmate of county jail. Branstetter is presumed innocent until proven or pleading guilty.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Third defendant sentenced for role in drive-by shooting last April in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man identified as the driver in a drive-by shooting in south Casper last April has received a suspended prison sentence and a term of probation. Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said at sentencing in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday that the state was recommending a 6- to 10-year sentence for Daniel Marin-Laris, 25, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault last September.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Bond set for homicide suspect, possible motive revealed

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Over the weekend, one victim died and another was taken to the hospital. The suspect was arrested quickly by police, and has already had a first appearance in court. Late Monday afternoon, the suspect in this crime, George Kevin Dickerson of Casper, appeared before...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Homicide Suspect: ‘I Think My Brain Is Broken’

The declining health of an elderly couple, and concerns over their caregivers may have contributed to the circumstances leading to the fatal attack on the husband and the critical wounding of the wife. The affidavit accompanying the second-degree and attempted second-degree murder charges against George Kevin Dickerson outlines the events...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/11/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Jan. 12. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/12/23-1/13/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Coroner identifies victim in Sunday homicide investigation

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner has identified the victim in connection to a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning in Paradise Valley. The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Casper resident Andy William Martin Jr., the coroner’s release said Monday. Next-of-kin have been notified and an...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (1/2/23–1/9/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 2 through Jan. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Crash, Vehicle Arsons at Events Center

Casper Fire-EMS responded to several vehicle-related incidents Monday evening that resulted in the hospitalization of one person and alleged arson of several vehicles in a separate incident, according to a news release from the department on Tuesday morning. These incidents occurred after the structure fire in the 2300 block Breck...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Backstory: Found Casper photo shows old practice of ‘demolition by fire’

CASPER, Wyo. – A black and white photograph discovered taped to a whiteboard shows thick, black smoke billowing from the roof of a tired 1920s-era three-plex, as Casper Fire-EMS crews aim their hoses at the doomed old residence. The dramatic scene was likely captured by a Casper Star-Tribune photographer,...
