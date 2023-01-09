ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wiproud.com

Badgers get their highest-rated wide receiver in program history through transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Badgers Head Coach Luke Fickell has had an immediate impact on the program, bringing in transfers from all over the country. Well, the Badgers landed yet another four-star and a former ESPN Top 100 recruit in the name of C.J. Williams, who is now, according to 24/7 Sports, is the highest-rated wide receiver in program history for the Badgers during the internet rankings era.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin receives commitment from dynamic, former 4-star WR out of USC

Wisconsin added some talent to its offense Thursday as it picked up a commit from C.J. Williams, a transfer wide receiver from USC. Williams was a 4-star composite coming into college according to 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 73 player nationally, the No. 10 wide receiver and the No. 4 player in California. He garnished offers from Notre Dame and UCLA, but ultimately went with the Trojans.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin announces hiring of new Co-DC and CBs coach from Minnesota coaching staff

Wisconsin has had a successful offseason so far, and on Thursday, its coaching staff grew with the addition of a new co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Paul Haynes joined the Badgers following a three-year stint with Minnesota where he helped lead the Golden Gophers to the third-ranked defense in 2021. Before his run with Minnesota, he coached at Michigan State, Kent State and Ohio State.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers: ESPN Insider Makes Bold Statement About Next Season

One insider thinks the Wisconsin Badgers have a high ceiling in 2023. The Wisconsin Badgers have made giant leaps in recruiting since Dec. 1st. New head coach Luke Fickell and his prestigious staff have flipped recruiting and transfers who want to play high-quality football in Madison. One ESPN insider thinks the Badgers can climb very high in Fickell’s first season.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season

A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
MADISON, WI
candgnews.com

Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin

ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers’ roster grows with three more commitments

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell has added another four-star quarterback to his room with Braedyn Locke committing to the program. Locke transferred from Mississippi State after not playing his freshman season. “I am extremely grateful for Coach (Phil) Longo and Coach Fickell for believing in...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Jordon Johnson-Rubell, 4-star 2024 DB, names 2 B1G teams in top group

Jordon Johnson-Rubell, a 4-star 2024 DB, has included 2 B1G teams in his Top 12 school list. Johnson-Rubell currently stars for IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. Johnson-Rubell is rated as the 15th-best prospect in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports Composite. Wisconsin and Penn State are the 2 B1G...
BRADENTON, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Louisville lands transfer commitment from veteran Wisconsin RB

Isaac Guerendo is headed to Louisville after leaving Wisconsin. The talented RB has spent the last 5 years with the Badgers and will spend his last year of eligibility with the Cardinals. Guerendo announced his destination via Twitter, along with a caption reading “new beginnings.”. Despite being third on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Transfer Success

Luke Fickell struck again Tuesday. Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his commitment to Wisconsin. He joins Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers as the third quarterback Fickell's Badgers have gained through the transfer portal this offseason. Observers praised Fickell for ...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Nathanial Vakos, Ohio kicker transfer, reveals B1G commitment

Nathanial Vakos is coming out of the portal and heading to the B1G, giving Wisconsin a key special teams piece with his Tuesday commitment. Vakos joins the Badgers from Ohio, where he had an 81.5% success rate on field goals, a 98% success rate on extra points and a long field goal of 56 yards, which was tied for 3rd in the NCAA.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Former Cincinnati WR following Luke Fickell to Wisconsin

Former Cincinnati WR Will Pauling took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his decision to follow his former coach to Wisconsin. Pauling is the 3rd player to announce a transfer to Wisconsin on Tuesday and the 10th overall portal addition. Pauling joins Jake Renfro and Joe Huber as former Bearcats making the jump to the Badgers.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Hickey: Looking for the next USC or TCU in 2023? Bet on Wisconsin

Last January, there was very little reason to think of USC or TCU as College Football Playoff contenders. Neither program had even held its first practice of a new coaching regime. USC was coming off its worst season since 1991. TCU had run off the coach who had been the face of the program since 2001.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Tyler Wahl's status for Wisconsin-Michigan State revealed before tipoff

Tyler Wahl will miss his second-straight game for Wisconsin. It was revealed Tuesday night before the Badgers’ conference clash with Michigan State that Wahl is out again. The Wisconsin forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury. Wahl is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In Wahl’s...
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Scott Kerr is Running for Madison Mayor

“I’ve always loved Madison… and I strive to make the city a better place from all the positions I’ve had in the city.”. Today on the show, we speak with one of the three candidates for Madison Mayor this spring: Scott Kerr. Kerr is a longtime employee...
MADISON, WI

