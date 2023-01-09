Read full article on original website
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
wiproud.com
Badgers get their highest-rated wide receiver in program history through transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Badgers Head Coach Luke Fickell has had an immediate impact on the program, bringing in transfers from all over the country. Well, the Badgers landed yet another four-star and a former ESPN Top 100 recruit in the name of C.J. Williams, who is now, according to 24/7 Sports, is the highest-rated wide receiver in program history for the Badgers during the internet rankings era.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin receives commitment from dynamic, former 4-star WR out of USC
Wisconsin added some talent to its offense Thursday as it picked up a commit from C.J. Williams, a transfer wide receiver from USC. Williams was a 4-star composite coming into college according to 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 73 player nationally, the No. 10 wide receiver and the No. 4 player in California. He garnished offers from Notre Dame and UCLA, but ultimately went with the Trojans.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin announces hiring of new Co-DC and CBs coach from Minnesota coaching staff
Wisconsin has had a successful offseason so far, and on Thursday, its coaching staff grew with the addition of a new co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Paul Haynes joined the Badgers following a three-year stint with Minnesota where he helped lead the Golden Gophers to the third-ranked defense in 2021. Before his run with Minnesota, he coached at Michigan State, Kent State and Ohio State.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers: ESPN Insider Makes Bold Statement About Next Season
One insider thinks the Wisconsin Badgers have a high ceiling in 2023. The Wisconsin Badgers have made giant leaps in recruiting since Dec. 1st. New head coach Luke Fickell and his prestigious staff have flipped recruiting and transfers who want to play high-quality football in Madison. One ESPN insider thinks the Badgers can climb very high in Fickell’s first season.
Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season
A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
candgnews.com
Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin
ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
Channel 3000
Badgers’ roster grows with three more commitments
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell has added another four-star quarterback to his room with Braedyn Locke committing to the program. Locke transferred from Mississippi State after not playing his freshman season. “I am extremely grateful for Coach (Phil) Longo and Coach Fickell for believing in...
saturdaytradition.com
Jordon Johnson-Rubell, 4-star 2024 DB, names 2 B1G teams in top group
Jordon Johnson-Rubell, a 4-star 2024 DB, has included 2 B1G teams in his Top 12 school list. Johnson-Rubell currently stars for IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. Johnson-Rubell is rated as the 15th-best prospect in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports Composite. Wisconsin and Penn State are the 2 B1G...
Five Teams Due for a Turnaround in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle
Logan Jones goes in-depth on five schools that could be due for a big turnaround in the 2024 recruiting cycle
saturdaytradition.com
Louisville lands transfer commitment from veteran Wisconsin RB
Isaac Guerendo is headed to Louisville after leaving Wisconsin. The talented RB has spent the last 5 years with the Badgers and will spend his last year of eligibility with the Cardinals. Guerendo announced his destination via Twitter, along with a caption reading “new beginnings.”. Despite being third on...
Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Transfer Success
Luke Fickell struck again Tuesday. Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his commitment to Wisconsin. He joins Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers as the third quarterback Fickell's Badgers have gained through the transfer portal this offseason. Observers praised Fickell for ...
saturdaytradition.com
Nathanial Vakos, Ohio kicker transfer, reveals B1G commitment
Nathanial Vakos is coming out of the portal and heading to the B1G, giving Wisconsin a key special teams piece with his Tuesday commitment. Vakos joins the Badgers from Ohio, where he had an 81.5% success rate on field goals, a 98% success rate on extra points and a long field goal of 56 yards, which was tied for 3rd in the NCAA.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Cincinnati WR following Luke Fickell to Wisconsin
Former Cincinnati WR Will Pauling took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his decision to follow his former coach to Wisconsin. Pauling is the 3rd player to announce a transfer to Wisconsin on Tuesday and the 10th overall portal addition. Pauling joins Jake Renfro and Joe Huber as former Bearcats making the jump to the Badgers.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Looking for the next USC or TCU in 2023? Bet on Wisconsin
Last January, there was very little reason to think of USC or TCU as College Football Playoff contenders. Neither program had even held its first practice of a new coaching regime. USC was coming off its worst season since 1991. TCU had run off the coach who had been the face of the program since 2001.
saturdaytradition.com
Tyler Wahl's status for Wisconsin-Michigan State revealed before tipoff
Tyler Wahl will miss his second-straight game for Wisconsin. It was revealed Tuesday night before the Badgers’ conference clash with Michigan State that Wahl is out again. The Wisconsin forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury. Wahl is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In Wahl’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State goes on late run to take down No. 18 Wisconsin, extend winning streak
Michigan State remains hot, picking up another win Tuesday night to extend its streak to 7 games. Tom Izzo’s squad went on the road to Madison and took down No. 18 Wisconsin, 69-65. It was a tight ballgame with 14 lead changes. The Badgers led for 16:59 of the...
nbc15.com
Madison hockey community comes together to support a mourning family
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison West played Madison Memorial in hockey Tuesday night, and for the second game of the rivalry, the “Cookie War” will raise money, this time for a family who recently lost a loved one. “West Memorial games are always ones that are circled on...
WISN
Wisconsin Dells makes pitch to HBO to bring 'White Lotus' there
On Twitter, the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau said, "The fans have been demanding White Lotus come to Wisconsin Dells for season 3. When should we expect to see you all?"
WISN
'Not only their privacy, it gives them their life': Is anonymity possible for Wis. lotto winners?
LUCK, Wis. — The badger state has a new multi-millionaire.Wisconsin Lottery announced the winner of a $15.1 million Megabucks prize. Identified in a public news release to the media, Mark Cunningham purchased his winning ticket at Wayne's Food Plus last week in Luck, Wisconsin. Cunningham claimed his winning ticket...
wortfm.org
Scott Kerr is Running for Madison Mayor
“I’ve always loved Madison… and I strive to make the city a better place from all the positions I’ve had in the city.”. Today on the show, we speak with one of the three candidates for Madison Mayor this spring: Scott Kerr. Kerr is a longtime employee...
