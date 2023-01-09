ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway, IN

63 years of history: Mug-N-Bun drive-in for sale in Speedway

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

SPEEDWAY — For 63 years, homemade root beer and cheeseburgers have won over generations of race fans and Hoosiers served from a humble drive-in located a stone’s throw away from the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

But now, the historic slice of Americana located near 10th and Lynhurst is asking the hard question: How does one put a price on history?

Well…. how does $35,000 a year sound?

The six-decade-old Mug-N-Bun drive-in is now on the market with a mouthwatering $2.2 million asking price (which breaks down to just shy of $35,000 for every year of its operation).

Noblesville FD: Loose animals returned safely, were yaks not bison
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRkQI_0k8tNUUI00

Since 1960, the Mug-N-Bun drive-in has dished out a heaping mountain of Super Burgers to the hungry race lovers of Speedway while helping them wash it all down with a small sea of frosty root beer.

A staple of the community, Mug-N-Bun is well-known for selling not only homemade root beer and cheeseburgers but also dishing out tenderloins, hand-dipped onion rings, milkshakes and their Mug-N-Bun special — a cheeseburger served on toast with bacon.

While the days of carhops may be well in the history books, Mug-N-Bun still offers in-car service for those drive-in traditionalists while also providing indoor seating for customers who’d rather not risk accidentally spilling the secret coney sauce all over their seats.

According to the property listing , the Mug-N-Bun sits on 2.5 acres of land right in the heart of Speedway. The list price — $2,199,000 — may seem steep, but the property includes four parcels of land including the drive-up restaurant, a sit-down restaurant, a pizza shop and a residence.

The small pizza shop has operated for 35 years, according to Mug-N-Bun’s website , and offers fried chicken as well as pizza pies.

The listing also states that the price includes all the restaurant’s equipment, furniture and fixings. Almost everything one would need to keep the business running for future generations.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

First Westfield Winter Market draws 850 attendees

After being closed for three years due to the pandemic, the Downtown Westfield Association Westfield Winter Market made a triumphant return on Saturday, Jan. 7, welcoming 850 attendees. The Winter Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through Saturday, April 1. The first market featured 36 vendors...
WESTFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
AUBURN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E....
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Implements New Rules to Preserve Its Beloved 100-Year-Old Carousel

Who doesn't enjoy taking a ride on a carousel? Well, considering I get motion sickness really easily, I'm gonna have to answer ME on this one. But this article isn't about how me and my wonky equilibrium - it's about a really old, really neat carousel that thousands and thousands of people have enjoyed over the years, and how we can preserve this iconic piece of Indiana history.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9....
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis Recorder

From Broad Ripple to Broadway: Indianapolis’ homegrown star

When Charles Browning was a kid growing up in Broad Ripple, he dreamed of someday making it big. Today that dream has come true. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Browning attended Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts & Humanities and was heavily involved in local theater at Clowes Memorial Hall and Indiana Repertory Theatre. As a child actor, Browning acted in plays such as “A Christmas Carol” and “Upon This Rock,” recorded voiceover material for McDonald’s and Indiana Black Expo and even filmed commercials for CVS affiliates.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

Winter Farmers Markets in Indianapolis

Think Farmer’s Markets are just for the summer months? Think again! Winter farmers markets across Indianapolis will keep you stocked with seasonal produce and local offerings ranging from meat and poultry to baked goods, pet supplies, homemade baby food, and more!. Guide to Indianapolis Area Winer Farmers Markets:. Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis will reopen this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Interstate 70 eastbound through the North Split will reopen by the end of the weekend, weather permitting. The Indiana Department of Transportation said drivers should still expect “multiple short-term lane restrictions” as crews move barrels to get lanes ready. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, access to Washington Street from I-65 northbound will close […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
evansvilleliving.com

Cold as Ice

Just 20 minutes southeast of downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, Veal’s Ice Tree is a winter spectacle for all Hoosiers to enjoy. But this curious landmark isn’t new: The Veal family has been creating an ice tree since 1961. In February 2022, Maxwell Tucker and I ventured to the Veal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy