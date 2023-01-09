Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas on Thursday?
ARKANSAS, USA — Goodbye sunshine and warm weather, and say hello to colder weather as a cold front strikes Arkansas tonight bringing some snow chances. How much snow is possible Thursday once the cold air arrives?. Tap HERE to track the incoming snow. FIRST, STORMS... A strong cold front...
WOOD
45 Tornadoes! At Least 6 Fatalities
At least 45 tornadoes were reported on Thursday (a few of these are probably duplicate sightings of the same tornado. At 3:40 am Friday, the Storm Prediction Center lists 33 tornadoes in Alabama, 8 in Georgia (including one on the south side of Atlanta) and 4 in Kentucky. Six fatalities...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Timepiece: Tough Times and Tougher Me
The small tractor struggled to load the cedar log onto the rollers but, with three of us tugging and pulling, we finally managed to get it in place for the portable band saw to cut it into usable board. Semi-automated, my friend Wes Davis quickly sawed the cedar into beautiful boards that I used in the new addition to my home. By the end of the day, I was exhausted from cutting the trees, moving the logs into place, and then stacking the finished product. Dragging my sore, worn out body into my air-conditioned vehicle to go home, I realized how soft I was compared to my ancestors.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong wind is driving temperatures down
Behind this morning’s cold front and the sunny start we had to Thursday, the clouds are back and there’s a slight chance of showers in Central Arkansas until about 1 PM. It will remain mostly cloudy this afternoon and temperatures will drop into the 40s. It will be down to 40° by 9:00 tonight. Little Rock will have a low of 32° overnight.
Arkansas Game and Fish hosting the 'Big Squirrel Challenge'
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Game And Fish is hosting the big squirrel challenge this weekend. Participants can start hunting at noon on Jan. 13 through 30 minutes after sunset, then hunt again 30 minutes before sunrise until weigh-in at noon on Jan. 14. The goal of the challenge is to hunt and gather squirrels to have the heaviest three squirrel bag.
Kait 8
Jan. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Feeling like Spring Wednesday
OVERNIGHT: It will be a mild night. In fact, low temps will be where our high temperatures should be… Our average high temperature in 50°F, and our low come sunrise Wednesday morning will be in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy conditions with a southerly wind sustained at 5-10mph.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
NewsChannel 36
California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers
(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
fox35orlando.com
Cold front to bring rain and storms, temperatures in the 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Clear skies on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the seasonal low-70s and winds out of the northwest. No rain is expected. BEACHES:. Waking up to patchy fog in southern Brevard County. Skies...
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
Abandoned Mall in Arkansas That Will Give You the Creeps
There are a lot of abandoned buildings and places in Arkansas, as in most cases there's always a story behind the closure. The Pines Mall in Pine Buff is a perfect example of not only neglect but with a very drama-filled history attached to it. A videographer with Ranger Rick...
Organizations get creative in battling Arkansas’s food insecurity
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Martin Luther King Day is on Jan. 16 and several organizations across Arkansas are gearing up for the National Day of Service. Starting Monday, organizations, including Engage Arkansas, are asking people to leave non-perishable food items in any old newspaper dispensers to help fight hunger across the state.
