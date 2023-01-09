Don Cheadle Says Fans Slam ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ to His Face: They Come Up to Me and Go, ‘I Hated That One. That One Sucked’

NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO