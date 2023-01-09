ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan edge, former Alabama 5-star, enters transfer portal for 4th time

Former Alabama 5-star transfer and former Michigan edge rusher Eyabi Okie announced Thursday that he will be entering the transfer portal once again. Okie has entered the transfer portal 4 times across his 5-year college career. Okie started his career at Alabama in 2018 before transferring to Houston, sitting out...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former SEC coach, Big 12 DC announces plans to step away from coaching

After thirty years in football, Derek Mason is stepping away from the game. Mason is a former SEC coach, Big 12 DC, and is currently the defensive coordinator for Oklahoma State University. Mason served as the head coach at Vanderbilt, but was fired in 2020 after seven consecutive losing seasons. Mason was then hired as the defensive coordinator at Auburn, and left that position in 2022 to head to Stillwater.
STILLWATER, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State football: 10 burning questions as the Spartans head into the offseason

Mel Tucker will need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. He might not be a fan of what stares back at him entering Year 4 at Michigan State. They can win. That was proven behind the legs of Kenneth Walker III and a slightly-above-average defense that carried the program to a Peach Bowl victory a little over a year ago. Walker, who is now making the case for NFL Offensive Player of the Year with the Seattle Seahawks, was a difference-maker, but he wasn’t the only Michigan State player who factored into an 11-2 season in 2021.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard comments on son Jett’s impressive outing despite OT loss to Iowa

Juwan Howard talked about his son’s performance in the overtime loss to Iowa. Michigan came up short in the 93-84 loss, but there were still some positive takeaways from the game. Howard’s son, Jett Howard, had a breakout performance in Thursday’s loss to the Hawkeyes. Howard led all scorers with 34 points. Howard made 7 of 13 attempted 3-point shots.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan

Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Andrel Anthony, former Michigan WR, reveals transfer destination

Andrel Anthony made his transfer destination clear on Tuesday afternoon. The Michigan transfer picked Oklahoma, joining Brent Venables’ team that has had a successful showing in the transfer portal so far. Anthony, a sophomore wide receiver from East Lansing, Michigan, didn’t have a ton of success in his two...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

B1G basketball notebook: The conference's hottest team is ... Michigan State

Michigan State traveled to Wisconsin on Tuesday night winners of a half-dozen games in a row. But you can pardon some if they thought the winning streak was a bit of a mirage, considering the last 5 victories had all been at the Breslin Center, after the Spartans started the run with a win at Penn State. But validation would come only after MSU earned a victory in a hostile Big Ten environment.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Tyler Wahl's status for Wisconsin-Michigan State revealed before tipoff

Tyler Wahl will miss his second-straight game for Wisconsin. It was revealed Tuesday night before the Badgers’ conference clash with Michigan State that Wahl is out again. The Wisconsin forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury. Wahl is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In Wahl’s...
MADISON, WI

