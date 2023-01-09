Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Terry Lockett Jr., former Michigan State WR, announces transfer destination
Terry Lockett Jr. has transferred, but he isn’t going very far. The former Michigan State WR announced that he will be headed an hour southeast to play for Eastern Michigan. Lockett posted the news on Twitter on Thursday, alongside a picture of himself in the Eagles uniform with the word “committed.”
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan edge, former Alabama 5-star, enters transfer portal for 4th time
Former Alabama 5-star transfer and former Michigan edge rusher Eyabi Okie announced Thursday that he will be entering the transfer portal once again. Okie has entered the transfer portal 4 times across his 5-year college career. Okie started his career at Alabama in 2018 before transferring to Houston, sitting out...
saturdaytradition.com
Former SEC coach, Big 12 DC announces plans to step away from coaching
After thirty years in football, Derek Mason is stepping away from the game. Mason is a former SEC coach, Big 12 DC, and is currently the defensive coordinator for Oklahoma State University. Mason served as the head coach at Vanderbilt, but was fired in 2020 after seven consecutive losing seasons. Mason was then hired as the defensive coordinator at Auburn, and left that position in 2022 to head to Stillwater.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football: 10 burning questions as the Spartans head into the offseason
Mel Tucker will need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. He might not be a fan of what stares back at him entering Year 4 at Michigan State. They can win. That was proven behind the legs of Kenneth Walker III and a slightly-above-average defense that carried the program to a Peach Bowl victory a little over a year ago. Walker, who is now making the case for NFL Offensive Player of the Year with the Seattle Seahawks, was a difference-maker, but he wasn’t the only Michigan State player who factored into an 11-2 season in 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard comments on son Jett’s impressive outing despite OT loss to Iowa
Juwan Howard talked about his son’s performance in the overtime loss to Iowa. Michigan came up short in the 93-84 loss, but there were still some positive takeaways from the game. Howard’s son, Jett Howard, had a breakout performance in Thursday’s loss to the Hawkeyes. Howard led all scorers with 34 points. Howard made 7 of 13 attempted 3-point shots.
saturdaytradition.com
Kris Murray updates recovery plans after beating Michigan, thanks Iowa fans for support at home
Kris Murray may have been feeling pretty sore after how long he played against Michigan on Thursday. Murray updated what he’s going to do to recover at the post game presser. Iowa battled all night long and earned a 93-84 overtime win over the Wolverines. Murray played 45 minutes...
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan
Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
saturdaytradition.com
Andrel Anthony, former Michigan WR, reveals transfer destination
Andrel Anthony made his transfer destination clear on Tuesday afternoon. The Michigan transfer picked Oklahoma, joining Brent Venables’ team that has had a successful showing in the transfer portal so far. Anthony, a sophomore wide receiver from East Lansing, Michigan, didn’t have a ton of success in his two...
saturdaytradition.com
Fran McCaffery speaks on Payton Sandfort's impact on Iowa following Michigan win: 'Everybody loves him'
Fran McCaffery couldn’t talk enough about how much the team rallies around Payton Sandfort after beating Michigan. Sandfort played a huge role in the 93-84 overtime victory. Sandfort came off the bench and dropped in 26 points for Iowa. Sandfort also did a great job on the glass, bringing in 7 rebounds.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: When will the Wolverines win another national championship?
For the past 4 seasons, the SEC has reigned supreme in college football, watching one of its flagship programs claim a national championship. Georgia has won back-to-back national titles via the College Football Playoff. The SEC has produced the outright national champ a staggering 13 times in the past 17 seasons.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan posts best back-to-back AP Poll finish in over 70 years following 2022 season
Despite a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals that ended Michigan’s dreams of a national championship, the Wolverines are still ending the 2022 season on a high note. On Tuesday, the final AP Rankings were released for the 2022 season. Michigan landed in the No. 3 spot on...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh contract: HC lands largest payday of Michigan tenure in 2022 following bonus payments
Jim Harbaugh has recorded the highest earnings of his tenure as Michigan coach finishing the 2022 season with just over $10 million per MLive. After Harbaugh’s team won the B1G for a second straight year, he would see the $7.05 million base salary added to with numerous bonuses and incentives.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G basketball notebook: The conference's hottest team is ... Michigan State
Michigan State traveled to Wisconsin on Tuesday night winners of a half-dozen games in a row. But you can pardon some if they thought the winning streak was a bit of a mirage, considering the last 5 victories had all been at the Breslin Center, after the Spartans started the run with a win at Penn State. But validation would come only after MSU earned a victory in a hostile Big Ten environment.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State goes on late run to take down No. 18 Wisconsin, extend winning streak
Michigan State remains hot, picking up another win Tuesday night to extend its streak to 7 games. Tom Izzo’s squad went on the road to Madison and took down No. 18 Wisconsin, 69-65. It was a tight ballgame with 14 lead changes. The Badgers led for 16:59 of the...
saturdaytradition.com
Tyler Wahl's status for Wisconsin-Michigan State revealed before tipoff
Tyler Wahl will miss his second-straight game for Wisconsin. It was revealed Tuesday night before the Badgers’ conference clash with Michigan State that Wahl is out again. The Wisconsin forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury. Wahl is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In Wahl’s...
