WSAW
Wausau Public Works discusses plowing, salt operations at CISM meeting
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, staff from the Wausau Department of Public Works presented the latest information on snow plowing operations in the Wausau area to the Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee. With mild weather and more than a week or two without significant snowfall, the city is...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander airport personnel comes to the rescue despite
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A frustrating day for airline travelers, as a technology issue grounded flights nationwide. In Rhinelander, the airport already had a tough task of clearing their runways of the freezing rain overnight. While they were working on that into the morning, they learn that the FAA's NOTAM communications system was down, which is essential for safe air travel.
wxpr.org
Slick roads a concern, some school districts on a delayed schedule
Slick roads caused a lot of crashes Tuesday morning, and road conditions are a concern again as some area school districts delay the start of classes for Wednesday. A full list of today's delays can be found at the bottom of this story. Authorities in Marathon County say 69 crashes...
WSAW
Wausau to receive 2023 Audrey Nelson Award for property redevelopment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau has been chosen to receive the 2023 Audrey Nelson Award from the National Community Development Association for the redevelopment of the former Ponderosa Motel property on Grand Avenue into the Ross Avenue Apartments. The city will be recognized at the NCDA’s winter...
WSAW
1 killed, another injured in Withee area fire
WITHEE, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was killed and another was injured during a fire Wednesday morning. Authorities responded to the scene on Clark Drive in the town of Maplehurst just after midnight. That area is near Withee. When deputies arrived they found a homemade structure built from an old...
spmetrowire.com
Developing: An icy I-39 North backed up due to collisions
Portage Co. deputies are being dispatched to a multi-car collision near the Marathon Co. line. Marathon Co. emergency rescue workers contacted Portage Co. dispatchers at about 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 10 to request assistance from local crews. The collision occurred near mile marker 173 but traffic is backed up south of the DB exit, according to radio traffic.
Multiple semi crashes reported on I-39 south of Wausau
Traffic is backed up, reduced to a single lane on northbound I-39 Tuesday morning after multiple crashes were reported involving semis and passenger vehicles. There’s no word yet on injuries. Weather reports indicate difficult road conditions Tuesday morning with fog and ice on some roadways. The initial call came...
WSAW
Wausau city leaders celebrate clean water, reflecting on PFAS challenge 1 year after telling the public
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday, Wausau announced its municipal drinking water is “PFAS free,” after its new water treatment facility came online with new mitigation systems. It comes nearly a year after another announcement, sharing that all of its municipal wells had levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances above recommended state standards at the time.
wearegreenbay.com
Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
Marathon County felony mugshot gallery for Jan. 12, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Drug trafficking suspect held on $250K bond after chase in Marathon County
Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after an alleged fentanyl trafficker led police on a chase on I-39 last week, Marathon County officials said. The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department say the arrest took approximately $40,000 in street drugs off the streets. Jacob L. Gould, 33, now faces 16 criminal charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
WSAW
Suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide returns to court
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW/WLUK) - A 52-year-old recently charged with the 1992 murders of two people will learn Friday if his case will head to trial. Tony Haase remains in the Waupaca County Jail on $2 million cash bond. Haase was arrested for the murders Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue last...
WSAW
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
spmetrowire.com
Chief: I-39 conditions are ‘Horrible…like an ice-skating rink’
What was initially called in as a single-vehicle rollover on Jan. 10 turned out to be an abandoned accident site. Portage Co. deputies and emergency crews from the Dewey Fire Department were called to mile marker 168 on I-39 for a report of a single-vehicle rollover at about 6:48 a.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle, a sedan, was found in the median on its roof.
WSAW
Gov. Evers holds listening session in Wausau regarding budget issues
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau was the stop Thursday on a statewide tour by Gov. Tony Evers. It’s a series of listening sessions called ‘Do the Right Thing,’ that’s meant to inform the structuring of the next state budget. After some brief introductory comments by the...
2 Wausau alders issue call for action on homelessness as anger rises, challenges continue
Two City Council members are asking for a special meeting to discuss the way Wausau is responding to homelessness, as public attention and anger continues to bubble in the community. Gary Gisselman, who represents Wausau’s Dist. 5, and Tom Kilian, representing Dist. 3, will formally ask the full council on...
Split City Council sides with neighbors, rejects rezoning for Wausau development project
The Wausau City Council on Tuesday rejected a rezoning proposal facilitating a commercial townhouse development project that was strongly opposed by neighborhood residents and some alders. The ordinance to rezone 1427 Lake Street and 1601 & 1607 Chellis Street from single family residential to townhome residential failed 6-5 after the...
WSAW
DHS awards over $25,000 to Portage County Adult Day Center
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has awarded the Adult Day Center of Portage County $27,500 to enhance marketing efforts. This funding is part of a total of $17.3 million awarded to 69 organizations statewide. These grants are intended to improve Medicaid home and community-based services that help older adults or those who have disabilities.
WSAW
Wausau Torch Ride to kick off 34th Badger State Winter Games on Jan. 19
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the 2023 Badger State Winter Games draws closer to opening their 34th season, they are excited to announce the fourth annual Snowmobile Torch Ride from Wausau to Eagle River. The Torch Ride will involve 17 snowmobile clubs, four counties, and over 200 miles of snowmobile...
Plea deal reached for Wausau landlord accused of hiding condemnation order from tenants amid reports of roach infestation, burst pipes
A Wausau landlord whose property was declared unfit for human habitation due to issues ranging from cockroaches to a non-functioning heating system will avoid a felony conviction if he successfully completes a deferred sentencing agreement. Bryan Morel pleaded no context this week to four felony counts of theft by false...
