Wausau, WI

WSAW

Wausau Public Works discusses plowing, salt operations at CISM meeting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, staff from the Wausau Department of Public Works presented the latest information on snow plowing operations in the Wausau area to the Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee. With mild weather and more than a week or two without significant snowfall, the city is...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander airport personnel comes to the rescue despite

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A frustrating day for airline travelers, as a technology issue grounded flights nationwide. In Rhinelander, the airport already had a tough task of clearing their runways of the freezing rain overnight. While they were working on that into the morning, they learn that the FAA's NOTAM communications system was down, which is essential for safe air travel.
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

Wausau to receive 2023 Audrey Nelson Award for property redevelopment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau has been chosen to receive the 2023 Audrey Nelson Award from the National Community Development Association for the redevelopment of the former Ponderosa Motel property on Grand Avenue into the Ross Avenue Apartments. The city will be recognized at the NCDA’s winter...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

1 killed, another injured in Withee area fire

WITHEE, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was killed and another was injured during a fire Wednesday morning. Authorities responded to the scene on Clark Drive in the town of Maplehurst just after midnight. That area is near Withee. When deputies arrived they found a homemade structure built from an old...
WITHEE, WI
spmetrowire.com

Developing: An icy I-39 North backed up due to collisions

Portage Co. deputies are being dispatched to a multi-car collision near the Marathon Co. line. Marathon Co. emergency rescue workers contacted Portage Co. dispatchers at about 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 10 to request assistance from local crews. The collision occurred near mile marker 173 but traffic is backed up south of the DB exit, according to radio traffic.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple semi crashes reported on I-39 south of Wausau

Traffic is backed up, reduced to a single lane on northbound I-39 Tuesday morning after multiple crashes were reported involving semis and passenger vehicles. There’s no word yet on injuries. Weather reports indicate difficult road conditions Tuesday morning with fog and ice on some roadways. The initial call came...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau city leaders celebrate clean water, reflecting on PFAS challenge 1 year after telling the public

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday, Wausau announced its municipal drinking water is “PFAS free,” after its new water treatment facility came online with new mitigation systems. It comes nearly a year after another announcement, sharing that all of its municipal wells had levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances above recommended state standards at the time.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
SHAWANO, WI
WausauPilot

Drug trafficking suspect held on $250K bond after chase in Marathon County

Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after an alleged fentanyl trafficker led police on a chase on I-39 last week, Marathon County officials said. The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department say the arrest took approximately $40,000 in street drugs off the streets. Jacob L. Gould, 33, now faces 16 criminal charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide returns to court

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW/WLUK) - A 52-year-old recently charged with the 1992 murders of two people will learn Friday if his case will head to trial. Tony Haase remains in the Waupaca County Jail on $2 million cash bond. Haase was arrested for the murders Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue last...
WAUPACA, WI
WSAW

Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Chief: I-39 conditions are ‘Horrible…like an ice-skating rink’

What was initially called in as a single-vehicle rollover on Jan. 10 turned out to be an abandoned accident site. Portage Co. deputies and emergency crews from the Dewey Fire Department were called to mile marker 168 on I-39 for a report of a single-vehicle rollover at about 6:48 a.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle, a sedan, was found in the median on its roof.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

DHS awards over $25,000 to Portage County Adult Day Center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has awarded the Adult Day Center of Portage County $27,500 to enhance marketing efforts. This funding is part of a total of $17.3 million awarded to 69 organizations statewide. These grants are intended to improve Medicaid home and community-based services that help older adults or those who have disabilities.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wausau Torch Ride to kick off 34th Badger State Winter Games on Jan. 19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the 2023 Badger State Winter Games draws closer to opening their 34th season, they are excited to announce the fourth annual Snowmobile Torch Ride from Wausau to Eagle River. The Torch Ride will involve 17 snowmobile clubs, four counties, and over 200 miles of snowmobile...
WAUSAU, WI

