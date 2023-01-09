What was initially called in as a single-vehicle rollover on Jan. 10 turned out to be an abandoned accident site. Portage Co. deputies and emergency crews from the Dewey Fire Department were called to mile marker 168 on I-39 for a report of a single-vehicle rollover at about 6:48 a.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle, a sedan, was found in the median on its roof.

