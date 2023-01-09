ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth

Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
Supermassive Black Holes en Route to Cataclysmic Collision: Doomed Pair Closer Than Ever Observed

New observations and analysis reveal two Goliath black holes just 750 light-years apart and closing, as they circle each other in the aftermath of a galaxy merger. Astronomers from Flatiron Institute and their colleagues have spotted two ghostly Goliaths en route to a cataclysmic meeting. The newfound pair of supermassive black holes are the closest to colliding ever seen, the astronomers announced on January 9 at an American Astronomical Society meeting in Seattle and in a paper published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Modern Day Discoveries that Confirm the Accuracy of the Bible

The accuracy of the Bible, a sacred book that is essential to both Judaism and Christianity, has been supported by a number of discoveries. Here are nine such examples. The ancient city of Nineveh was found in present-day Iraq, and was a significant confirmation of the Bible. The city of Nineveh is predicted to be destroyed by God in the book of Jonah, but subsequently, the city is said to have been spared by God since its citizens repented. The 19th century saw the discovery of the ancient city of Nineveh, and further excavations have revealed a rich past that is consistent with the biblical narrative.
Startup Says It's Started Releasing Chemical Into Atmosphere to Dim Sun

A small environmental startup called Make Sunsets has started injecting sulfur dioxide particles into the stratosphere in an effort to ever-so-slightly cool the planet, a provocative and unproven method of combating a growing climate crisis. As The Washington Post reports, the company's CEO and founder Luke Iseman released six-foot helium...
Researchers May Have Uncovered the Long Lost Ancient Temple of Poseidon

Paging Percy Jackson. Thousands of years of history covered up an ancient temple in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Archeologists are now excavating and studying it, and it may not be just any old shrine. It may be a long lost temple of Poseidon, the mythological god of the sea.
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet

A long-exposure image of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) over Lakeland, Florida, on January 6, 2023. (Twitter/ @krystlih) There are many exciting astronomy events to look forward to in 2023, but the buzz is already growing about a rare celestial visitor that will bring a spark to the winter sky. Comet...
Discover your Chinese zodiac element and what it means: Astrology

Wondering about your Chinese zodiac element? Apart from the 12 zodiac animal signs, there are also five elements of Chinese astrology. These are wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. To find which of the five elements belongs to your zodiac sign, it’s important to know that it will be...
Huge Solar Flare Unleashed After Massive Explosion on the Sun

A wild, massive explosion on the sun has resulted in an extreme solar flare that originated on a new sunspot on Monday, Jan. 9. According to reports, the solar flare occurred at 1:50 p.m. ET after an X1.9-class sun storm resulted in a momentary but intense radio blackout. According to a statement from the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it affected parts of South America, Central America, and the Pacific Ocean.
NASA, Roscosmos Hatch New Plan to Bring Stranded ISS Crew Back to Earth

There have been tense moments since Russia's Soyuz MS-22, which is docked to the International Space Station, sprung a coolant leak in December. NASA and Roscosmos have declared the Soyuz unfit to carry crew back to Earth. Here's what will happen instead. NASA and Roscosmos hosted a joint media briefing...
NASA Discovers Precious Gemstones on Mars

Scientists believe they've discovered a cache of gemstones on the surface of Mars. No, we're not talking about diamonds — according to a study published last month in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets by a team of Arizona State University and NASA-affiliated researchers, the Red Planet's Gale Crater is teeming with opals.

