WXII 12
'Scared me straight to death': Mother and son react to Yadkinville school bus crash near apartment building
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — What started off as a normal Tuesday for Nicholas Arellano and his mother, Michelle Olmos turned a completely different way. The two were asleep in their apartment when suddenly, they heard a loud noise. "I heard a rumble and I said to myself 'what is that...
'I'm a broken man today' | Davidson County man loses family in Highway 109 crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man lost his family in a head-on crash Friday night on highway NC-109 in Davidson County. Dennis Palmer released a statement Tuesday after the death of his other half, Brittany, and two sons, Ayden and Lincoln. "Brittany and the boys were my entire world....
wbtw.com
Dad charged after newborn twins seriously hurt in North Carolina hospital
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Newborn twins allegedly injured by their father while they were in the hospital have been released and are in foster care, according to Thomasville police. Officers were sent to the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center at about 4:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve after a...
Reward increases in Greensboro woman's unsolved death
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured aired in 2017. Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading up to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. On...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen, baby
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen and baby who were last seen two weeks ago. Deputies are trying to find 17-year-old Maleigha Fae Turner, who they say should have a 7-month-old baby with her.
Juvenile shot in Winston-Salem on Lambeth Street, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was shot in a car in Winston-Salem on Thursday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 4:30 p.m., Winston-Salem officers were sent to a shooting 3500 block of Lambeth Street. Shortly after the call was dispatched, a juvenile who had been shot arrived at a hospital […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
Suspect arrested after shooting investigation on Candlenut Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after a shooting investigation took place on Candlenut Road near Summit Avenue, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. Just before 8 a.m. Friday morning, deputies responded to the area where they heard several shots were fired. No...
House fire leaves two people without a home in Forsyth Co.
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A home became a total loss after a fire in Belews Creek early Wednesday morning. The Belews Creek Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on the 7200 block of Belews Creek Road in Forsyth County. The first units arrived on the scene at 2:54 a.m. to find a home with significant fire involvement.
WXII 12
After a fatal crash, the Davidson County community is coming together to support the victims' family
DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Davidson County community is coming together to support a family after a crash killed three people, including two children. Cupcake Cuties in Wallburg is selling cupcakes to raise money for the family of the victims of a crash Friday night. Highway patrol troopers say an...
WXII 12
'Oh, Deer!' Winston-Salem man caught on camera rescuing deer in distress, stuck in bucket
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Neighbors are now "fawning" over one Winston-Salem man after he helped pull a bucket off a deer's head when it was clearly stuck and in distress. "It was terrifying," said Kevin McHugh, who came to the rescue. "If I didn't have my adrenaline going the whole time, I would've probably run from the deer instead of going toward the deer."
Family, community raises concerns about safety of NC 109 in Davidson County after 3 killed in crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fatal crash along N.C. 109 in Davidson County is renewing the call from the community for added safety measures along the road. “All it takes is one senseless person to ruin a family and ruin a community, and that’s exactly what happened,” said Amanda King, who lives close to […]
Two people found carrying guns inside Triad schools all within the past week, law enforcement reacts
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Within the last week, law enforcement stopped two people who brought guns inside Triad school buildings. The most recent incident happened Wednesday in Davie County where a parent was arrested for bringing a gun into an elementary school. Deputies said the parent had a glock...
Woman’s body found in Catawba County woods: Deputies
The incident happened near Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street intersection in Catawba County.
Davie Co. Sheriffs Office arrest parent who had gun on elementary school campus
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert B. Roberts, 34, for possession of a handgun on school property on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 8:20 a.m. The School Resource Officer at Mocksville Elementary School was notified by school staff that a parent had a handgun on his person as he was leaving the property.
WBTV
Family says daughter was giver in life, now as organ donor after fatal bike crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A dad says his daughter’s heart of gold is, literally, saving someone else’s life. Kristie Crowder was on her bike in Plaza-Midwood last week when she was hit by a car. The 30-year-old died a day later, and now, her organs are being donated...
Man accused of beating children for not doing chores ‘to his satisfaction,’ Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of abusing two children in Alamance County. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, they took a report about child abuse on Tuesday. They were told of a 12 and 13-year-old who both had bruises “consistent with that of a beating.” The children said that Jimmy […]
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
insideradio.com
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.
A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WBTV
Victims identified after I-85 crash leaves 4 dead
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
