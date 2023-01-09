ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Reward increases in Greensboro woman's unsolved death

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured aired in 2017. Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading up to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. On...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile shot in Winston-Salem on Lambeth Street, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was shot in a car in Winston-Salem on Thursday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 4:30 p.m., Winston-Salem officers were sent to a shooting 3500 block of Lambeth Street. Shortly after the call was dispatched, a juvenile who had been shot arrived at a hospital […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

House fire leaves two people without a home in Forsyth Co.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A home became a total loss after a fire in Belews Creek early Wednesday morning. The Belews Creek Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on the 7200 block of Belews Creek Road in Forsyth County. The first units arrived on the scene at 2:54 a.m. to find a home with significant fire involvement.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
insideradio.com

Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Victims identified after I-85 crash leaves 4 dead

Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
