Shawano, WI

Estimated $40k in drugs seized in central Wisconsin, authorities battling ‘recent spike’ in overdoses

(WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was taken into custody after trying to flee and officers found an estimated $40,000 in different kinds of drugs. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest and seizure of multiple drugs. On January 6, the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF) and deputies from Marathon County pulled a vehicle over on I-39.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Shawano County completes investigation into police shooting

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into a shooting involving Shawano Police. The department worked with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has now handed it over to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Adults, juvenile arrested at Oshkosh middle school following a disturbance

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Several adults and one juvenile was taken into custody after police responded to a disturbance at Merrill Middle School in the City of Oshkosh. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, around 2:15 p.m., a School Resource Officer requested emergency assistance at Merrill Middle School due to a large physical altercation between several individuals.
OSHKOSH, WI
Several taken into custody after Oshkosh school disturbance

Several adults and one juvenile have been taken into custody following a fight at a mid-Wisconsin middle school. Oshkosh police say that after a fight between two students earlier in the day Wednesday at Merrill Middle School, family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school around 2:15 p.m. and started a disturbance. School staff and the school’s resource officer told them they needed to leave, but they refused to do so and “created a physical disturbance with school staff.” Police say several Oshkosh police officers responded to assist, and several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.
OSHKOSH, WI
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 65-year-old Appleton woman was formally charged on Monday for allegedly burglarizing a church in De Pere on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin faces up to 12 and a half years in prison and up to $35,000 in fines after being accused of breaking into Our Lady of Lourdes church and school around 5:00 p.m. on December 25, 2022.
DE PERE, WI
Briess Industries receives citations for 16 violations, faces $174K in fines

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc company that supplies malt barley to major craft breweries, home breweries, and other spirit and food production in the Midwest has again been found exposing employees to dangerous workplace hazards by federal safety inspectors. According to a release, Briess Industries of Chilton is...
MANITOWOC, WI
Arrest warrants issued for former Shawano County campground owner

SHAWANO (WLUK) – Arrests warrants were issued Thursday for former campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who failed to show up in person for her latest court hearing. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest on warrants related to missed court appearances on the first charges. An additional bail jumping charge was filed after allegedly went to Michigan without permission. She has routinely objected to the court’s jurisdiction, citing her claims of being a “sovereign citizen.” She has been ordered to stand trial but no dates have been set.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Attorneys for teen charged in fatal Green Bay crash ask for case to be dismissed

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The attorneys for a 15-year-old charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash have asked for the case to be dismissed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent for the Oct. 30 crash at Oneida & Mason streets which killed Cruz Beltron, 17. Pecore was allegedly driving more than 100 mph at the time.
GREEN BAY, WI
Brewery Supplier Fined for Repeated Workplace Safety Violations

MANITOWOC, Wis. – A Wisconsin company that supplies malt barley to major craft breweries, home breweries, and other spirit and food production in the Midwest has again been found exposing employees to dangerous workplace hazards by federal safety inspectors. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
MANITOWOC, WI
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
