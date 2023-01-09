Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Estimated $40k in drugs seized in central Wisconsin, authorities battling ‘recent spike’ in overdoses
(WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was taken into custody after trying to flee and officers found an estimated $40,000 in different kinds of drugs. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest and seizure of multiple drugs. On January 6, the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF) and deputies from Marathon County pulled a vehicle over on I-39.
wearegreenbay.com
Wausau man sentenced for selling ‘large quantities’ of meth to undercover officer
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for distributing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, an undercover police officer bought large quantities of methamphetamine from Kou Yang in August of 2021.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Green Bay Police make contact with owner of dog involved in biting incident
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says they’ve contacted the owner of a dog that allegedly bit a woman while she was out running on Thursday morning. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the owner has been cooperative, and it has been confirmed...
WBAY Green Bay
Shawano County completes investigation into police shooting
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into a shooting involving Shawano Police. The department worked with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has now handed it over to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.
Green Bay Police investigate dog bite reported on Velp Avenue
The Green Bay Police Department is seeking to speak with the owner of a yellow Labrador Retriever type dog that was reportedly involved in the bite incident of a woman, who was running on Velp Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Adults, juvenile arrested at Oshkosh middle school following a disturbance
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Several adults and one juvenile was taken into custody after police responded to a disturbance at Merrill Middle School in the City of Oshkosh. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, around 2:15 p.m., a School Resource Officer requested emergency assistance at Merrill Middle School due to a large physical altercation between several individuals.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay police searching for suspect in stabbing incident on city’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 21-year-old who is a suspect in a reported stabbing incident that happened on January 10. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Angel Guerrero of Green Bay was allegedly...
WBAY Green Bay
Court again denies involuntary intoxication defense in attack on Oshkosh West officer
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has again denied an involuntary intoxication defense for a man charged in an attack on an Oshkosh school resource officer. Grant Fuhrman, 20, is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide in the 2019 attack on Officer Michael Wissink at Oshkosh West High School.
Several taken into custody after Oshkosh school disturbance
Several adults and one juvenile have been taken into custody following a fight at a mid-Wisconsin middle school. Oshkosh police say that after a fight between two students earlier in the day Wednesday at Merrill Middle School, family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school around 2:15 p.m. and started a disturbance. School staff and the school’s resource officer told them they needed to leave, but they refused to do so and “created a physical disturbance with school staff.” Police say several Oshkosh police officers responded to assist, and several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.
WBAY Green Bay
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 65-year-old Appleton woman was formally charged on Monday for allegedly burglarizing a church in De Pere on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin faces up to 12 and a half years in prison and up to $35,000 in fines after being accused of breaking into Our Lady of Lourdes church and school around 5:00 p.m. on December 25, 2022.
WATCH: Winnebago child almost hit by driver while getting on school bus
Last week a child in Winnebago was almost struck by a car while getting on a school bus. The child was stepping onto the bus when an out-of-control driver swerved and narrowly avoided the child.
wearegreenbay.com
Briess Industries receives citations for 16 violations, faces $174K in fines
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc company that supplies malt barley to major craft breweries, home breweries, and other spirit and food production in the Midwest has again been found exposing employees to dangerous workplace hazards by federal safety inspectors. According to a release, Briess Industries of Chilton is...
Fox11online.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Shawano County campground owner
SHAWANO (WLUK) – Arrests warrants were issued Thursday for former campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who failed to show up in person for her latest court hearing. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest on warrants related to missed court appearances on the first charges. An additional bail jumping charge was filed after allegedly went to Michigan without permission. She has routinely objected to the court’s jurisdiction, citing her claims of being a “sovereign citizen.” She has been ordered to stand trial but no dates have been set.
Fox11online.com
Attorneys for teen charged in fatal Green Bay crash ask for case to be dismissed
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The attorneys for a 15-year-old charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash have asked for the case to be dismissed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent for the Oct. 30 crash at Oneida & Mason streets which killed Cruz Beltron, 17. Pecore was allegedly driving more than 100 mph at the time.
foodmanufacturing.com
Brewery Supplier Fined for Repeated Workplace Safety Violations
MANITOWOC, Wis. – A Wisconsin company that supplies malt barley to major craft breweries, home breweries, and other spirit and food production in the Midwest has again been found exposing employees to dangerous workplace hazards by federal safety inspectors. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
Business fire sent large plume of smoke over I-41 in Brown County
A large plume of smoke was visible Thursday and was impacting traffic on I-41 at Miners Way. Traffic slowed down in the area.
939thegame.com
Fentanyl Trafficking Suspect Arrested in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspected fentanyl distributor, taking more than 1,000 doses of the dangerous drug off the street. According to a press release officers attempted to stop Jacob L. Gould on Interstate 39 in the southern...
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano County Sheriff finishes investigation of officer-involved shooting, referred to DA’s office
(WFRV) – The investigation of the officer-involved shooting that happened in Shawano County back in November has been completed. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that happened back in November 2022 is complete. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, and was helped by the following agencies:
Comments / 3