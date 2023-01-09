Admittedly, Lin-Manuel Miranda hasn’t spent that much time in Vegas — only a handful of adventures — but all his trips to the Strip bear special recall. “I’ve been here once in college, once as an adult. The first was spring break senior year with three friends. Not a lot of time and even less money. I was the guy who held everyone’s debit cards. I’ll be by the bar, making sure we don’t spend our money, we need to get back home,” he laughs. “My second trip was with my late abuela, who was the inspiration for abuela Claudia in...

