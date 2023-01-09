Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Mass. Teachers Association: Parents Can Opt Out Their Kids From Taking MCAS
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association, one of the state's largest teachers unions, is once again taking aim at the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) standardized test. One of the union's priorities for the legislative session is eliminating the test altogether, which plays a significant role in...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
Massachusetts awarded federal preschool development grant
The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care has been awarded a three-year, $36 million federal Preschool Development Grant Birth Through Five (PDG B-5).
ABC6.com
Study reveals most popular language to learn in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new study from Writing Tips Institute reveals the languages Ocean State residents are most interested in learning through Google searches. According to the group, Rhode Island residents searched terms such as “How to learn –” in the order as follows:. Spanish.
‘The devil is in the detail’ for free community college in Massachusetts
Free community college could be a reality in Massachusetts, but key parameters — including who exactly qualifies for the tuition and fee reprieve — remain open questions. New Gov. Maura Healey and Senate President Karen Spilka have both broached support for free community college models, though their initial plans contain marked differences.
Increased financial assistance for western Massachusetts families with special needs
Families in Western Massachusetts who are facing increasing costs and hardships due to inflation can now get extra help from WillPower Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families and individuals.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Can Out of State Residents Legally Purchase Alcohol in Massachusetts?
As we have discussed in the past, Massachusetts is a destination for many folks. Some people want to come to our state to check out our museums, ski resorts, downtown gatherings, and antique shops and experience the Massachusetts culture. Others want to not only come to Massachusetts but permanently move here. Remember when Massachusetts became a hotbed for homebuyers during the pandemic? Massachusetts, Berkshire County specifically, is a great getaway from the big city hustle and bustle while still having plenty of entertainment options. That's a definite understatement.
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside
A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
capeandislands.org
New guidelines set as COVID-19 reaches 'high' level on Cape, Coast and Islands
The prevalence of COVID-19 is now high in most of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the “high” level, which the Cape reached last week, the CDC recommends that everyone — not just people at high...
Gov. Maura Healey plans to launch equity audit in state government
Gov. Maura Healey, the first woman and openly gay person elected to the post in Massachusetts, intends to conduct an equity audit across state government, with the goal of dismantling disparities. Through an executive order, Healey will soon create an interagency task force that analyzes equity across all state commissions,...
country1025.com
Massachusetts’ Most Bizarre Town Names
People like to goof on the Boston/Massachusetts accent. People love to talk about how our town names are unpronounceable to outsiders. Forget about the accent and pronunciations – we have some downright weird town names in Massachusetts!. Some of them have just become normal to us (hi Braintree!) and...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool
Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
Boston Globe
Readers: If you were to leave Massachusetts, where would you go?
The most popular destination for Bay Staters is New Hampshire. Massachusetts continues a yearslong trend of having more people leaving the state due to the high cost of living and lack of affordable housing. It’s something that’s top of mind for government officials and residents alike. Massachusetts was...
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Healey: Monument “means something” in fight against racism
Healey is among the speakers expected at Friday's ceremony and she told the "Java with Jimmy" show Thursday morning that she is grateful "to finally see this happen."
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: ADHD medication shortage
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A shortage in attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications continues across the country. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out how this is impacting our area. The latest shortage is plaguing the shelves of pharmacies in western Massachusetts, including Springfield Pharmacy. This time,...
Massachusetts voters in favor of Chapter 62F in latest poll
A recent poll shows how Massachusetts voters feel about Chapter 62F, the tax law that brought $3 billion to taxpayers across the state.
Boston Globe
‘Costs through the roof’: Why readers are worried this winter
"Do we heat the apartment, pay the rent, or eat?" Winter can be a hard time for homeowners and renters. Even without heavy snowfall, our readers are worried about heating costs, a lack of tradespeople, the high cost of living, and more. We. what worries them most when it comes...
Comments / 1