Massachusetts State

commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
ABC6.com

Study reveals most popular language to learn in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new study from Writing Tips Institute reveals the languages Ocean State residents are most interested in learning through Google searches. According to the group, Rhode Island residents searched terms such as “How to learn –” in the order as follows:. Spanish.
WSBS

Can Out of State Residents Legally Purchase Alcohol in Massachusetts?

As we have discussed in the past, Massachusetts is a destination for many folks. Some people want to come to our state to check out our museums, ski resorts, downtown gatherings, and antique shops and experience the Massachusetts culture. Others want to not only come to Massachusetts but permanently move here. Remember when Massachusetts became a hotbed for homebuyers during the pandemic? Massachusetts, Berkshire County specifically, is a great getaway from the big city hustle and bustle while still having plenty of entertainment options. That's a definite understatement.
country1025.com

Massachusetts’ Most Bizarre Town Names

People like to goof on the Boston/Massachusetts accent. People love to talk about how our town names are unpronounceable to outsiders. Forget about the accent and pronunciations – we have some downright weird town names in Massachusetts!. Some of them have just become normal to us (hi Braintree!) and...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool

Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
Boston Globe

Readers: If you were to leave Massachusetts, where would you go?

The most popular destination for Bay Staters is New Hampshire. Massachusetts continues a yearslong trend of having more people leaving the state due to the high cost of living and lack of affordable housing. It’s something that’s top of mind for government officials and residents alike. Massachusetts was...
FraminghamSOURCE

Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: ADHD medication shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A shortage in attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications continues across the country. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out how this is impacting our area. The latest shortage is plaguing the shelves of pharmacies in western Massachusetts, including Springfield Pharmacy. This time,...
