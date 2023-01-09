Read full article on original website
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
‘Zoey 101’ Moves Past Its Controversies: A Sequel Film Will Debut on Paramount+
A movie sequel to “Zoey 101,” the 2005 Nickelodeon series starring Jamie Lynn Spears, is coming to Paramount+. The streamer announced the film, tentatively titled “Zoey 102,” on Thursday. The movie, which will premiere on Paramount+ later this year, stars Spears and several former cast members of the series, including Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde, and Jack Salvatore. The original series, created and executive produced by Dan Schneider, aired for four seasons from 2005 to 2008 and focused on Zoey, a middle schooler who attends boarding school at the fictional Pacific Coast Academy in Southern California. The...
‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Teaser Shows Rydell High Before Danny & Sandy (VIDEO)
Grease is the word. Paramount+ has dropped the first look at its upcoming Grease prequel, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and it feels like Glee went back in time to the 1950s. “Witness the rise of the original girl gang,” the teaser trailer says as Rydell High’s students sing...
Morgan Freeman Joins Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Drama ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+
Morgan Freeman has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+, Variety has confirmed. “Lioness” is based on a real-life CIA program. Per the official series description, it follows “Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.” The cast also includes Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton. Variety previously reported that Nicole Kidman will also appear in the series in addition to executive...
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in January 2023
"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15, "Godfather of Harlem" Season 3, "The Mayfair Witches" and "BMF" are some of the series premiering in January 2023.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Hulu-ABC Chief on the Future of ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Only Murders’ Infiltrating Broadway in Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)
“Abbott Elementary” got an A+ from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards, taking home three out of the five Globes awarded to programming airing across Disney-owned platforms ABC, Hulu and FX. Along with “Abbott’s” wins for best TV comedy, and acting victories for creator and lead Quinta Brunson and supporting star Tyler James Williams, the Disney family picked up two more awards via “The Dropout” star Amanda Seyfried’s Globe for best actress TV limited or anthology series and Jeremy Allen White’s win for leading FX comedy “The Bear.” With five wins, Disney General Entertainment topped all distributors,...
‘The Whale’: Read The Screenplay For The Play-Turned-Film That Made Brendan Fraser An Awards-Season Frontrunner
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. Darren Aronofsky held the movie rights to Samuel D. Hunter’s award-winning 2012 play The Whale for a decade before he finally got the elements he wanted. The wait was definitely worth it: The A24 film has been a success from the first second of the six-minute standing ovation it and the film’s star Brendan Fraser received after its world premiere in September at the Venice Film Festival. Hunter’s story centers on Charlie, a reclusive 600-pound English instructor who lives marooned on his...
‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’ Animated Series Canceled At Netflix After Two Seasons
Barney, Norma and magical-talking-dog Pugsley are closing out their summer adventures at Netflix after the streamer canceled the animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park. The series, which is based on Hamish Steele’s horror-comedy graphic novels DeadEndia and web short Dead End, has been axed after two seasons. The series, which features the voices of Emily Osment and Zach Barack, follows the adventures of Barney Guttman, a gay transgender teen boy who finds a new job as a security guard of Phoenix Park and Norma Khan, a 17-year old autistic Pakistani American girl who is also part of the security team. The duo balance their summer jobs...
Dave Burd’s Comedy ‘Dave’ Season 3, More Get Premiere Dates At FX
Well over a year after Dave Burd’s comedy series Dave wrapped its second season, FX has announced a premiere date for Season 3. It will debut Wednesday, April 5 at 10 pm ET/PT on FXX and stream the next day on Hulu. Additionally, Dave will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories internationally. The news was revealed Thursday during FX’s presentation at the TCA winter press tour. Co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, in Season 3, Dave (Burd) is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But...
Studiocanal’s Amy Winehouse Pic ‘Back To Black’ Lands At Focus Features ‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela To Play Grammy-Winning Singer; First Look Unveiled
EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal’s coveted Amy Winehouse package Back to Black looks to have found a home as sources tell Deadline that Focus Features and Monumental Pictures are partnering with Studiocanal on the new biopic about the Grammy-winning singer who tragically passed away in 2011. Industry breakout Marisa Abela is set to star as Winehouse, with Sam Taylor-Johnson on board to direct. Focus will distribute the pic in the U.S., with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution excluding the UK, France, Germany, Australia/New Zealand, Benelux, Scandinavia and Poland which will be handled by Studiocanal. Filming is set to begin on Monday in London. Deadline was...
Euphoria Actress Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Produce a Rom-Com from HSMTMTS Writer
Sydney Sweeney is booked 👏 and 👏 busy👏 this year. The 25-year-old actress is being introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Madame Web, as well as starring in and producing multiple movies. Last year, we found out that she'll be starring in and producing a psychological horror flick called Immaculate, which is slated to begin filming in January 2023. Her latest feat, though, is a rom-com alongside Set It Up star Glen Powell.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘The Bad Guys,’ ‘Bros,’ ‘Till’ and ‘Glass Onion’ Among Casting Society Film Award Nominees
The Casting Society’s annual Artios Awards, which recognize superior achievement in the casting of film, TV and theater projects, has announced the nominees for its film categories, which range from $200 million blockbusters to low-and-micro budget titles. Anticipated Oscar darlings such as “Elvis,” “Tar,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,”...
Video with a hatchet-wielding hitchhiker changed Jessob Reisbeck's life. Now it's No. 1 on Netflix.
Ten years ago, on what was his first day doing television news, Jessob Reisbeck's life and career were turned upside down by a hatchet-wielding hitchhiker named Kai. More accurately, by an unedited video that Reisbeck, now the evening news anchor at Milwaukee's WDJT-TV (Channel 58), uploaded to YouTube featuring a hatchet-wielding hitchhiker...
Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell To Star In Sony Rom-Com From Will Gluck
EXCLUSIVE: Will Gluck is getting back to his rom-com roots and looks to have landed two of the most sought-after stars in town for his next project. Sources tell Deadline that Sony Pictures has acquired an untitled R-rated romantic comedy, with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell set to star and Gluck directing. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the project is based on Ilana Wolpert’s script, which Gluck is rewriting. Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Gluck (who with his Olive Bridge Entertainment has a first-look deal at Sony) are producing, with Sweeney exec producing for Fifty-Fifty Films. Natalie Sellers and...
