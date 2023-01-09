Read full article on original website
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Getting Sunny Bunny eggs ready for Easter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Bennett Street near Scenic, there’s a non-profit with a wealth of satisfied employees. The workshop at SWI Industrial Solutions is always busy; but especially busy right now. The Easter Bunny needs these Sunny Bunny Easter Eggs filled. “Our whole goal is to provide quality...
PICTURES: Viewers share snowfall snapshots from around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter weather returned to the Ozarks on Thursday. Up to two inches of snow fell on the northern half of the Ozarks. Viewers snapped several pictures of the snow above. Upload your weather snapshots through the KY3 First Alert Weather app. To report a correction or...
Mountain Home, Ark., man wins car in nationwide contest
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A longtime Mountain Home, Arkansas man won a new Mitsubishi Outlander. Bob Saylor, 83, entered the nationwide contest conducted by Mitsubishi and Mattel. Saylor also won a car in 1986, his last new car. “I thought somebody was pulling a joke on me,” said Saylor....
Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Committee approves where new marijuana facilities can be located
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Committee created new rules on where new marijuana facilities can be located. The debate follows November’s statewide vote allowing recreational marijuana. Marijuana facilities coming into Springfield can’t be within 1,000 feet of any school, daycare, or church. That’s around the...
Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe announces retirement, new opportunity
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. The Springfield Police Department’s Pension Board approved Officer Priebe’s duty disability retirement. Priebe will become a school security specialist with the Republic School District.
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and his deputies arrested eleven people considered homeless for trespassing and outstanding arrest warrants. Sheriff Arnott says trespassers had set up illegal encampments. The sheriff’s office worked with the owners of these properties. The sheriff’s office provided each arrested with...
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Rough terrain is making the search for a missing dog especially tough
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’ lost and Found, we’re looking for a lost dog that was just starting to feel at home. Porter had only been at his new home for about a week and a half, when he disappeared from his owners’ five acre property in Highlandville.
Springfield-Branson National Airport receives federal grant for tarmac expansion
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86. Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula. Second-leading cause of lung cancer could come from your home; how to check for radon. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Flights resume at Springfield-Branson National...
On Your Side Investigation Update: Springfield business owner gives donation funds to grieving family
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A resolution in less than 48 hours since our On Your Side Investigation aired. A grieving Springfield family finally gets the donations from a fundraiser eight months ago. On Monday night, we introduced you to Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen. Their three-year-old little girl, Mackenzie, died...
TOURNAMENT HEADQUARTERS: See Ozone’s coverage of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions will take place Thursday, Jan 12, through Saturday, Jan. 14. This year’s field is loaded with talent featuring 16 players who are committed or signed with a Division I program and another who is committed to joining the G-League Ignite. An additional 26 players in the field hold at least one Division I offer.
Popular fish house reopening following fire
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening. Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went...
Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representative Stephanie Hein of Springfield filed a bill to eliminate the tax on diapers and formula. ”The intent of my bill is really to help ease the burden on some of these families with young kids who require, you know, you know, infant formula and or diapers. And the way it’s written, this can include adults as well, if needed to, to eliminate that sales tax off those items,” said State Representative Hein.
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re not a traditional country music fan of a certain age, you may not immediately recognize the name, Stan Hitchcock. But no matter who you are or your taste in music, you’re probably familiar with his work or know some of the many country music artists he’s helped by launching their careers or increasing their popularity.
Utility bills in the Ozarks rose during December; some wondering payment options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the high cost of natural gas and the record-low temperatures in December, some people are getting sticker shock when they open their mail. Many utility bills are looking higher than usual, and places like City Utilities are hearing about it. “We’re starting to get a...
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking a quiet weekend lined up for us. While it starts with cold temperatures today, we'll head back into warmer territory through the weekend. While staying above normal for much of next week, there are storm systems down the road that we're watching. O-Zone: Kickapoo players...
Second-leading cause of lung cancer could come from your home; how to check for radon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer. And it could be in your house. January is National Radon Action Month and a good time to add it to your list of things to check out before buying a home. Radon is an odorless gas...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man caught on camera stealing packages in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County detectives are investigating a theft in south Springfield. A home security camera captured video of a man stealing two packages at the front door. The crime happened on January 5 in the 1100 block of East Meadowlark Street just before 4:30 p.m.
Bass Pro Tournament of Champions provides winter boost for Springfield’s hotel and restaurant industry
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 38th annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions features some of the nation’s top high school teams and talent. Running from Thursday-Saturday at Missouri State University’s Great Southern Bank Arena, the T of C is the most high-profile annual sports event in Springfield, contributing to the city’s economy and reputation.
Flights resume at Springfield-Branson National Airport following FAA computer outage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flights at the Springfield-Branson National Airport resumed following an FAA computer outage grounding all flights across the country. The FAA lifted the grounding order around 8 a.m. Airport officials say to expect delays throughout the day. One issue has been the flight display boards. Delays on...
