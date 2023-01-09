ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

KYTV

Ozarks Life: Getting Sunny Bunny eggs ready for Easter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Bennett Street near Scenic, there’s a non-profit with a wealth of satisfied employees. The workshop at SWI Industrial Solutions is always busy; but especially busy right now. The Easter Bunny needs these Sunny Bunny Easter Eggs filled. “Our whole goal is to provide quality...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

PICTURES: Viewers share snowfall snapshots from around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter weather returned to the Ozarks on Thursday. Up to two inches of snow fell on the northern half of the Ozarks. Viewers snapped several pictures of the snow above. Upload your weather snapshots through the KY3 First Alert Weather app. To report a correction or...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Mountain Home, Ark., man wins car in nationwide contest

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A longtime Mountain Home, Arkansas man won a new Mitsubishi Outlander. Bob Saylor, 83, entered the nationwide contest conducted by Mitsubishi and Mattel. Saylor also won a car in 1986, his last new car. “I thought somebody was pulling a joke on me,” said Saylor....
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KYTV

TOURNAMENT HEADQUARTERS: See Ozone’s coverage of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions will take place Thursday, Jan 12, through Saturday, Jan. 14. This year’s field is loaded with talent featuring 16 players who are committed or signed with a Division I program and another who is committed to joining the G-League Ignite. An additional 26 players in the field hold at least one Division I offer.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Popular fish house reopening following fire

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening. Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KYTV

Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representative Stephanie Hein of Springfield filed a bill to eliminate the tax on diapers and formula. ”The intent of my bill is really to help ease the burden on some of these families with young kids who require, you know, you know, infant formula and or diapers. And the way it’s written, this can include adults as well, if needed to, to eliminate that sales tax off those items,” said State Representative Hein.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re not a traditional country music fan of a certain age, you may not immediately recognize the name, Stan Hitchcock. But no matter who you are or your taste in music, you’re probably familiar with his work or know some of the many country music artists he’s helped by launching their careers or increasing their popularity.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Bass Pro Tournament of Champions provides winter boost for Springfield’s hotel and restaurant industry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 38th annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions features some of the nation’s top high school teams and talent. Running from Thursday-Saturday at Missouri State University’s Great Southern Bank Arena, the T of C is the most high-profile annual sports event in Springfield, contributing to the city’s economy and reputation.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

