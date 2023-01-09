Read full article on original website
Tulsa King’ Gets Season Two Renewal as Sylvester Stallone Series Drives Record Numbers
Sylvester Stallone’s foray into television drama is bringing in some big success for the popular streaming service, Paramount +. And, based on the numbers, crime does pay when it comes to the hit Stallone-led crime-drama series Tulsa King as the season is renewed for a sophomore season. This announcement...
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
Saweetie to Appear in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 at Peacock, Three New Recurring Cast Members Added (EXCLUSIVE)
Rap star Saweetie is set to make a cameo in the Season 2 premiere of “Bel-Air” at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, three actors have been cast in the series in recurring roles. Brooklyn McLinn (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Black-ish”), Jazlyn Lopez Martin (“This Is Us,” “All American: Homecoming”), and Riele Downs (“Darby and The Dead,” “Henry Danger”) will all appear in the new season of the drama series take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Saweetie will appear as herself in the show. It will not be her first time acting onscreen, as she previously appeared in multiple...
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in January 2023
"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15, "Godfather of Harlem" Season 3, "The Mayfair Witches" and "BMF" are some of the series premiering in January 2023.
How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah
On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
Kiefer Sutherland Set to Star in New Spy Drama Series
It's been announced that Kiefer Sutherland is set to appear in a new spy drama series at Paramount+. According to Deadline, the 24 alum stars in Rabbit Hole as John Weir, "a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage" who "is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations." Additional cast members include Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, and Rob Yang.
‘Lucky Hank’: Bob Odenkirk’s New AMC Series Gets Premiere Date (VIDEO)
AMC has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming eight-episode limited series Lucky Hank, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk. The series, set to premiere on March 19, will focus on an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis. Told in the first-person perspective of William Henry Devereaux, Jr....
‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
‘Perry Mason’ Season 2: Meet the New Cast & Characters of Depression-Era Legal Drama (PHOTOS)
Perry Mason makes its return to HBO on Monday, March 6. Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry Mason Season 2 brings back Emmy-winner Matthew Rhys in the titular role along with Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, and more. “Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of...
‘Ozark’ leads SAG Awards TV nominations, followed by ‘Barry,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Only Murders’
The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced in the early hours of Wednesday, January 11 in nine television categories and six film races. On the TV side, Netflix’s “Ozark” absolutely dominated as it received four overall citations. Not to be outdone, HBO’s “Barry,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” each received three mentions. Read on for all of the SAG Award TV nominations. This marks the final at-bat for “Ozark,” which ended in April after four seasons on the air. This year, Netflix’s gritty drama about drug laundering earned a cast ensemble bid as...
Good Trouble Sets Season 5 Premiere; Maia Mitchell to Return as Guest Star
Good Trouble will welcome back a Coterie resident during Season 5, which will premiere Thursday, March 16 at 10/9c on Freeform, the network announced on Wednesday. Former series regular Maia Mitchell, who plays Callie Adams-Foster, will return in a guest-star capacity during the upcoming run; get a first look at her reappearance above. The actress departed the drama in Episode 2 of Season 4, when it was revealed that Callie would be moving to Washington, D.C., for her dream job at the ACLU. Mitchell briefly appeared in a later episode during a video chat between Callie and her sister Mariana. In a...
NBC Moves ‘Found’ to Fall, Sets 2-Hour ‘Magnum P.I.’ Premiere & Shifts ‘The Blacklist’
NBC‘s shifting its midseason schedule as upcoming series Found moves to the fall. The series led by Shanola Hampton was originally scheduled to premiere on February 19, but it will now launch sometime later this year. Regarding the move, NBCUniversal’s Television and Streaming Entertainment Content Chairman, Susan Rovner said,...
TVLine Items: Grand Crew Premiere, Bel-Air Season 2 Casts Jackie and More
NBC’s Grand Crew will reassemble for Season 2 on Friday, March 3 at 8:30/7:30c, the network announced on Thursday. In the new episodes of the hangout comedy, “Noah, Nicky, Sherm, Anthony, Wyatt and Fay continue navigating the ups and downs of life and love while finding humor in it all, always leaning on each other along the way,” per the official synopsis. “They unpack it all at their favorite wine bar because everything is way more fun when you’re with your crew.” The series stars Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes. Ready for some more recent...
‘That 70s Show’ star Debra Jo Rupp is the latest star to join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has gotten larger and more star-studded, with sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp joining the cast of the Disney Plus series. Best known for her work on stage and in That ’70s Show, Rupp has become a fixture of American television with appearances in everything from Friends, to Grey’s Anatomy, to Law & Order, and Seinfeld. The four horsemen of American television. If there’s an iconic 90s comedy series she hasn’t been in, we’re yet to know of it.
‘The Whale’: Read The Screenplay For The Play-Turned-Film That Made Brendan Fraser An Awards-Season Frontrunner
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. Darren Aronofsky held the movie rights to Samuel D. Hunter’s award-winning 2012 play The Whale for a decade before he finally got the elements he wanted. The wait was definitely worth it: The A24 film has been a success from the first second of the six-minute standing ovation it and the film’s star Brendan Fraser received after its world premiere in September at the Venice Film Festival. Hunter’s story centers on Charlie, a reclusive 600-pound English instructor who lives marooned on his...
Variety Announces 10 Brits to Watch for 2023
Variety has selected its list of 10 Brits to Watch for 2023, an honor the publication has been bestowing since 2013 on artists across all entertainment media. Past honorees include Harry Styles, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jodie Turner-Smith. The honorees will be profiled in the Feb. 8 issue of Variety and feted at the seventh annual Newport Beach Film Festival U.K. Honors, to be held at the Londoner Hotel in London. “With film and television production roaring in the U.K., the royals constantly garnering international chatter and the search for a new James Bond heating up, there’s another fact of U.K. entertainment life that...
Amy Winehouse Biopic Lands at Focus: See ‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela in First Look
Focus Features is bringing Amy Winehouse to the big screen. The studio has acquired “Back to Black,” the upcoming biopic of the beloved singer from Studiocanal, it was announced Friday. Focus Features also released a first look image from the film, featuring lead actor Marisa Abela in character as Winehouse. News of this biopic about Winehouse’s life was first announced last July, with Abela reportedly joining the project later that month. The film will follow the acclaimed music artist’s rise to fame through her 2006 album “Back to Black,” before her tragic 2011 death from alcohol poisoning. Since 2011, multiple biopics...
Golden Globes Live Stream: Watch Official 2023 Red Carpet Pre-Show
Before the self-proclaimed “biggest party of the year” can begin, we must first get through the biggest carpet of the year. Some of the most famous names in TV and movies will be walking the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet tonight, and TVLine’s sister publication Variety has partnered with the Globes for this year’s official pre-show. Variety‘s Mark Malkin and Elizabeth Wagmeister will be speaking with this year’s nominees, beginning at 6:30/5:30c. So, who are this year’s big nominees? Let’s start with TV: ABC’s Abbott Elementary is the most-nominated show this year with five nods, followed closely by Netflix’s The Crown and Dahmer –...
Colin Farrell Wins Second Best Actor Golden Globe for ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ Says He Owes Director “So Much”
Colin Farrell won best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy, for The Banshees of Inisherin at the 2023 Golden Globes, marking his second career win in the category. From the podium, Farrell was quick to thank director Martin McDonagh, who directed him in this film and 2008’s In Bruges, for which the star previously won the same prize. “Martin McDonagh, I owe you so much, man,” Farrell said. “Fourteen years ago, you put me in work with Brandan Gleeson, my dance partner, and you changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful...
