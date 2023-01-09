Read full article on original website
Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance
As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.
Ricochet And WWE Personality Are Engaged To Be Married
WWE superstar Ricochet and ring announcer Samantha Irvin got engaged to be married Tuesday. The happy couple announced the news via social media, following which WWE acknowledged the same on its official website. As per photos shared by Irvin, it appears Ricochet popped the question in a public place by getting down on one knee.
Betting Odds Released For Who Will Buy WWE
Vince McMahon is back in the WWE ecosystem. Last week, after announcing plans to return and perhaps facilitate a sale of the company in the not-so-distant future, McMahon reinstated himself to WWE's Board of Directors. WWE stock has skyrocketed since, rising to $90 USD per share, $20 more than what it was in the week prior to his re-involvement; experts believe word of a potential sale is responsible.
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
Rumored WWE Sale To Saudis Reportedly Created Fear At WWE NXT Taping
Concern for the future of WWE can be felt throughout the company, and according to Dave Meltzer, that includes "WWE NXT." Meltzer and Garret Gonzales discuss all the chaos surrounding the possible sale of WWE on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer talks about the call he initially received from WWE regarding Vince McMahon's return and at the time, the company was adamant that the then-former Chairman was strictly returning to the boardroom with no additional duties planned. However, those plans went sideways after Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as Co-CEO and Chairwoman on Tuesday which was then followed by Vince returning to his role as Executive Chairman.
The Latest On The Khans' Interest In AEW-WWE Merger And Vince McMahon
Shahid Khan and Tony Khan, the owners of AEW, are reportedly "interested" in merging their upstart wrestling promotion with the WWE. A new report from CNBC quotes an anonymous AEW source as saying that The Khans, who also own the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and the Premier League's Fulham F.C., are exploring the possibility of partnering "with a strategic media company to share the intellectual property while merging the wrestling leagues."
Mick Foley Names #1 Pick For His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore
For Mick Foley, the number one choice for his wrestling Mount Rushmore is a no-brainer. Foley had himself a legendary career, to the point where some might even put him on their Mount Rushmore, except for AEW star MJF. Wrestling legends are often asked who is at the top of their all-time list, and Foley is no exception.
Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery And Begins Rehab
Earlier this week, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE. Now, just a few short days later, McMahon is seemingly putting her newly-acquired free time to good use in order to deal with a health issue. In a post shared on social media, she disclosed that...
Interesting Note Regarding Comment Excalibur Made About Adam Cole
Adam Cole shocked the entire wrestling world when he returned to "AEW Dynamite" last night. He came back to the ring for the first time in six months and delivered a passionate promo at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. His appearance not only caught fans by surprise but also people within AEW.
Kane And Another WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set For Raw 30
Two more legends are reportedly scheduled for "WWE Raw 30" in Philadelphia. With the big anniversary show just over a week away, PWInsider is reporting that both Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, and two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Sean Waltman are scheduled to be in attendance for the show. It wasn't long ago fans of WWE saw Waltman on their screens as he was recently a featured player on NXT during the Iron Survivor Challenge panel and was also on "Raw" for the 25th anniversary of Degeneration X.
Kurt Angle Thought Top AEW Star Would Be A WWE Lifer
For years, many fans and experts thought the chances of Chris Jericho wrestling for an American promotion outside of WWE were slim to none. Even Jericho once claimed he'd only do business with another wrestling company if it wasn't based in America. As we all know, things changed, and Jericho...
'No Mercedes' Trends As Fans Lament AEW Dynamite Outcome
Mercedes Moné did not appear on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, leaving a lot of fans on social media disappointed. Subsequently, terms such as "No Mercedes" and "Mercedes Moné" trended on Twitter as wrestling fans discussed the outcome of the Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker match.
Ric Flair And Booker T Reflect On Wrestling Tragedy
The Flair family is one of the most notable families in the history of professional wrestling. The current "Smackdown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has been adding championship after championship to the already stacked family collection. Both her half-brother, David Flair, and her father, the legendary Ric Flair, have won plenty of championships in their time, as well.
Former AAA And CMLL Luchador Black Warrior Passes Away
The lucha libre world has awoken today to horrible news. Jesus Toral Lopez, best known as Black Warrior, has passed away at the age of 54. No cause of death is known at this time. Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, both of which Lopez wrestled for during his career, separately confirmed the news earlier this morning. Wrestling Inc. offers condolences to Lopez' family and friends during this difficult time.
WWE Superstars Predict WrestleMania 39 Main Event
WWE has been making headlines for the goings-on behind the scenes, but there also is plenty of excitement surrounding the roster. That is particularly true considering WrestleMania season is upon us with the Royal Rumble being the next premium live event. At that show, two wrestlers will punch their ticket for main event slots on the grandest stage of them all.
Top AEW Act Mentions Vince McMahon In Promo
AEW's biggest trash talkers gave a sarcastic nod to controversial news surrounding rival WWE and its co-founder Vince McMahon's decision to reinstate himself to the company's Board of Directors. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, who make up AEW World Tag Team Championship team The Acclaimed, referenced the ongoing controversy during a promo alongside their onscreen mentor and former WWE star Billy Gunn.
Kurt Angle Believes Current WWE Star Should Be Pushed Into The World Championship Picture
Kurt Angle has held six world titles in WWE, and now currently sees massive potential in a younger star — Chad Gable. During his WWE career, Gable has mostly worked within tag teams such as American Alpha, alongside Jason Jordan, and currently Alpha Academy, alongside Otis. Gable has won tag team gold with both teams, however, he has not found success as a singles star to this point in his career. While Gable has not reached that level of stardom yet, Angle recalled what advice he gave to Gable to help him stand out.
Bryan Danielson Gushes Over Young AEW Star: 'This Guy's Special'
Bryan Danielson previously stated that one of his goals in coming to AEW was to push himself, and in doing so, he has wrestled many young talents within the company. On this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Danielson faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a back-and-forth, highly physical match. Danielson ultimately came out the victor, however, following the encounter, Danielson raised up Takeshita's hand, signaling he has respect for the 27-year-old.
Backstage AEW Injury Report Following Death Triangle Vs The Elite Best-Of-Seven
The best of seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle drew to a close this week on "AEW Dynamite" with a main event Ladder Match for the AEW World Trios Championship. It was the inaugural champions who came out on top, as Kenny Omega pulled down the titles to regain the gold for The Elite, winning the series 4-3 overall.
Top AEW Star Met Kenny Omega After Leaving Brother's Wedding Early
The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have been one of wrestling's most prominent factions over the last 15 years, along with other pro wrestling luminaries such as Cody Rhodes and Kota Ibushi. While Omega and the Bucks have seemingly been friends and on-screen allies across multiple promotions for years, the way their friendship started out was not how one may expect. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," The Bucks' Nick Jackson revealed how he met Omega and what they spoke about that day.
