SF Mayor London Breed declares emergency for the city over recent storms

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued a retroactive local proclamation of emergency for the city on Monday.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

This comes on the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom 's emergency declaration for the state last week, and President Joe Biden's declaration on Monday also for the state in the wake of the recent and upcoming winter storms.

So far, in San Francisco at least, things have fared relatively well against the spate of storms that have hit the city in the last week and a half, despite the damage that has occurred.

Since the storm began, there have been over 3,600 calls for service through 311, according to Mayor London Breed on KCBS Radio on Monday. There have been 1,200 requests alone about trees that have fallen or branches that have fallen.

Other issues facing the city are storm drains and sinkholes.

"But for the most part, San Francisco has done pretty well," said Breed. The city has distributed more than 1,500 sandbags, with more available if needed.

The emergency declaration was made to make things easier in terms of funding and reimbursement through FEMA for the additional services and resources needed amidst the storms.

"The whole point of San Francisco issuing one has everything to do with trying to get reimbursed for the additional cost necessary in order to address the challenges around the storm," she said.

Since New Year's Eve, there have been over eight inches of rain in the city.

While most of Monday has been relatively dry, another storm is expected to start Monday evening.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram